Tennessee State

WKRN

Schools closed due to sickness in Tennessee

Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Sickness is sweeping across Tennessee and multiple school districts are shutting down as emergency rooms, doctor's offices and clinics fill up. Rutherford County Schools could be getting more portable...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Honoring our Tennessee veterans

As we approach Veterans Day, News 2 is honoring World War II men and women that served. These ‘Heroes of Tennessee’ share their experiences with us in our special reports airing in every newscast all day Thursday.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Tennessee Disability Coalition: Tennessee receives 'D+' on disability scorecard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Disability Coalition gave the state a cumulative "D+" for working adults with disabilities on its 2022 Tennessee Disability Scorecard. The report is based on eight disability priority areas for 2022. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close to 1 in 3 Tennesseans experience some form of disability, comprising the single largest minority group in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Deadly shooting investigation in South Nashville

A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. A shooting investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Nashville early Tuesday morning. Dr. Jason Martin speaks after losing governor’s race …. Dr. Jason Martin spoke Tuesday night after losing...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Flu closes several Middle Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the flu continues to spread, it has left some school districts in Middle Tennessee closed. Coffee County and Perry County schools were closed on Monday because of flu cases. Cannon County schools were closed three days last week for the same reason. Hickman county schools...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash

In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting a parked vehicle in a parking lot and fleeing the scene. Ogles declares victory. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Gov. Lee, First Lady to open home for Christmas tours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced Monday the Tennessee Residence will be open to the public for 2022 Christmas tours. The tours begin Dec. 2. The theme for the Christmas décor at the Tennessee Residence this year is “The Gift of Giving,” according to a media release, and will portray many ways Tennesseans use their time and talents to give to others throughout the holiday season with a focus on the birth of Christ.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

TN voters head to the polls

The Nashville Metropolitan Mayor’s office, in partnership with Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS), has reached an agreement on contract terms to renovate and lease the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway (NFS) venue that includes the transformation of the Speedway campus into a year-round, multipurpose venue that will host NASCAR and non-racing, revenue-generating events.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Toy convoy honors Wartrace boy

A 5-year-old Wartrace boy who lost his hand in a mowing accident will be the grand marshal for the 26th Highway 41 Toy Convoy. A 5-year-old Wartrace boy who lost his hand in a mowing accident will be the grand marshal for the 26th Highway 41 Toy Convoy. Powerball fever...
WARTRACE, TN
WKRN

Monitoring key races on the ballot in Tennessee

Tennessee voters will pick the next governor and representatives on Election Day. Tennessee voters will pick the next governor and representatives on Election Day. In the race for the newly-drawn District 5, Andy Ogles declared victory Tuesday night prior to an official announcement from independent news sources. TN Amendment votes.
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Tennessee election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Voters in Tennessee face several big choices Tuesday, including the governor, four potential amendments to the state constitution and U.S. House seats in the Memphis area. Many cities, towns and counties in West Tennessee also have local elections. Bill Lee is projected to win the governor’s race. See results below for races in the News […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Pets of the Week for November 8, 2022

NASHVILLE, TN

