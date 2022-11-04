NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced Monday the Tennessee Residence will be open to the public for 2022 Christmas tours. The tours begin Dec. 2. The theme for the Christmas décor at the Tennessee Residence this year is “The Gift of Giving,” according to a media release, and will portray many ways Tennesseans use their time and talents to give to others throughout the holiday season with a focus on the birth of Christ.

