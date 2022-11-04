ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida gubernatorial candidates make their final pitches to Northeast Florida voters

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Both gubernatorial candidates made their final stops in Northeast Florida Friday.

Democrat Charlie Crist held four events in Duval, and Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis held a rally in Clay County.

Crist asked students to get out and vote and urge their parents to vote too at his first stop of the day.

“It’s an important election to your future,” said Crist.

Crist has ground to make up in Duval.

Republicans have a 4,000-vote lead in the county, but Crist says he has faith.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it. I think Duval will be blue. I know how strong the local party is here, the great candidates that you have here,” said Crist.

DeSantis spent the day in neighboring Clay County, joined by local state lawmakers and Republican candidates.

“Will you help me send a tired, worn out, old donkey out to pasture once and for all?” DeSantis said at the start of his hourlong speech.

DeSantis holds a double-digit lead in the polls, and during his speech he staunchly defended his administration’s policies throughout his first term.

“We’ve been on the forefront protecting people’s rights, keeping people working, protecting our kids in schools and I think you see a huge groundswell of support out there to recognize that leadership,” said DeSantis.

But in his final pitch to voters, Crist called those same policies divisive and argued they target women and minorities.

“Let’s have a true free Florida for women, for people of color, for people who want to simply vote. If that’s what you want Charlie Crist is your candidate,” said Crist.

However, DeSantis holds it’s his agenda that promotes freedom, arguing people have voted with their feet.

“You saw people being willing to pick up their entire life from as far away a Seattle, Washington and come all the way across a continent for a chance at a better life and that’s just because we did it right and we’ve kept the state free,” said DeSantis.

Nearly 4 million Floridians had already voted with the ballots as of midday Friday.

Republicans hold a 255,000 vote lead over Democrats.

We’ll know if that lead holds when polls close Tuesday.

DeSantis wins reelection, 2024 decision looms over 2nd term

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won reelection Tuesday, defeating former Republican governor turned Democrat Charlie Crist in a closely watched contest, the Associated Press projected. For his second term in the governor’s office, the controversial Republican promised he would further expand school vouchers, cut taxes and continue to fight against...
Midterm Election Day Results – Florida

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more. Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.
GOP has big advantage in Florida ballots already cast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 4.8 million Floridians had already voted by Sunday night and statistics from the state’s Division of Elections show just over 321,000 more Republicans than Democrats have cast ballots prior to Election Day. But since election supervisors estimate that at least one-third of all voters...
What a Yes Vote Means for the Three Florida Ballot Amendments

Provided below is a brief description of the three statewide amendments that are up for consideration in 2022. The passage of Amendment 1 – Limitation on Assessment of Real Property used for Residential Purposes – will provide “property tax savings on flood protection improvements,” so you won’t have to pay more for the increased value […]
Republican Sen. Rand Paul wins 3rd term in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a libertarian-leaning conservative and former presidential candidate, won a third term Tuesday by defeating a rival from the other end of the political spectrum, progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in the tea party-driven wave of 2010,...
Oklahoma's GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt in fight for second term

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — In deep-red Oklahoma, first-term Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, a wealthy businessman whose first term has been rocked by feuds with tribal nations and members of his own party, finds himself in a surprisingly tough reelection campaign against Democrat Joy Hofmeister. Hofmeister, 58, the...
Jacksonville, FL
