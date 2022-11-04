Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Ithaca to be awarded Climate Champion Community AwardGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Prominent Ithaca landlord catches lawsuit from NY Attorney GeneralGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
NewsChannel 36
I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
whcuradio.com
Bicyclist in critical condition after crash with car in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An unnamed bicyclist is in critical condition after a collision Monday night with a car. Ithaca Police say it happened around the 200 block of Floral Avenue. Officers were dispatched around 10:50 last night where the cyclist was found unconscious with head trauma. The driver of the car involved was also on the scene, and police say they are cooperating.
whcuradio.com
IPD: Motorhome becomes disabled during rollover crash investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The investigation of a rollover crash Sunday in Ithaca led to another vehicle becoming disabled. Police responded to Hector Street near Vinegar Hill around 10:45 when a motorhome approaching tried going around a parked IPD car and struck a curb near the accident site. The driver of the motorhome was handed several tickets.
Tractor Trailer Crash Shuts Down 17 East in Tioga County
BREAKING 11/7/22 4:00 a.m.: Emergency services officials say a tractor trailer has crashed on New York State Route 17 eastbound in Tioga County, shutting down a portion of the highway. The crash happened at around 3:53 a.m. Monday, November 17 just west of Exit 64, which is the Owego exit.
NewsChannel 36
NYSP: Two people killed in tractor trailer crash on I-86 off-ramp
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Two people were killed in a tractor trailer crash on the Route 13 off-ramp from I-86 eastbound Monday afternoon. According to Troopers, one person was ejected, and was located in the "grass line". The other person was still inside of the truck. One person was pronounced deceased on scene, while the other was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center, where they were also pronounced deceased.
Fire breaks out at Reese’s restaurant in South Waverly
SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. (WETM) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire that broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly Tuesday night. Reports of the fire at Reese’s restaurant first came into 18 News around 7:20 p.m. Footage from the scene showed smoke coming from the roof and firefighters on the second floor of […]
Two dead in Horseheads tractor trailer crash
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people are dead after a tractor trailer crash off Interstate 86 in Horseheads Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m. on the Route 13 ramp off I-86 eastbound in the Town of Horseheads. Police said it seemed the tractor trailer didn’t negotiate a curve […]
Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
Tompkins County man charged with multiple felonies after crashing car
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police at Ithaca have arrested a man in Tompkins County charged for multiple felonies after crashing his car. Police have arrested Steven W. Park, age 31 of Brooktondale, NY for the class “B” felony of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the third degree (intent to sell), […]
NewsChannel 36
Fire Damages Home in Tioga County, Pennsylvania
LAWRENCEVILLE, P.A. (WENY) - A fire damaged a home in Tioga County on Monday afternoon. It happened not far from Williamson High School in Lawrenceville. The front of the home was completely destroyed including the front wall. Several fire departments responded to the scene including Lawrenceville and Tioga. The cause...
Early morning Horseheads house fire under investigation
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A fire at a Horseheads home is under investigation after the blaze broke out early Monday morning. The Horseheads Village Fire Department responded to a call of a fire on 2nd Street around 2:00 a.m. on November 7. HFD said the fire was seen on the second floor of the home. […]
Two found dead after fire in Bradford County
SAYRE, Pa. — Two people have died after a fire in Bradford County early Sunday. According to the Bradford County coroner's office, a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Bensley Street in Sayre around 4 am. Sunday after crews responded to a fire. The coroner...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A cyclist was struck near an intersection Saturday afternoon, resulting in the road being blocked off for a period of time. The accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of W. Water Street and Walnut Street where a Jeep had collided with the cyclist. The cyclist’s bike sustained […]
Body found in Town of Elmira, Sheriff confirms
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials are investigating human remains that were found in the Town of Elmira Tuesday and asking anyone with information to help in the case. Reports of the remains first came into 18 News around 4:20 p.m. on November 8, 2022. Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom confirmed that the remains were found […]
34 impaired drivers removed from roads in October
SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - New York State Police Troop C removed 34 impaired drivers from local roads in the month of October.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: October 31 to November 6
During the week of Monday, October 31 to Sunday, November 6, the Owego Police Department had 83 service calls, 8 arrests, 2 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 3 traffic tickets. An 11-year-old from Owego was charged with Making a Terroristic Threat after an investigation into a suspicious condition at Owego...
NewsChannel 36
Two Killed in Bradford County House Fire
SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A fatal fire in Bradford County Sunday morning claimed the life of two people, and an investigation is underway. Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4AM on Sunday on Bensley Street, which is in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre. According to the Bradford County Coroner, two people - one male and one female, were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.
Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car
NOV. 7 UPDATE: Elmira Police have released more information on the crash that left sent one man to the hospital over the weekend. EPD said the man on the bicycle was William Garris, Jr., 31, from Elmira. He was issued a citation for passing a Steady Red Signal, according to police. As of Nov. 7, […]
14850.com
Floral Avenue closed due to pedestrian crash, say county officials
County officials say Floral Ave, Route 13A in Ithaca’s west end, is closed late Monday night between West State Street and Coy Glen Road due to a crash involving a pedestrian. As of 11:38pm, officials said the road might be closed for up to two hours. Avoid the area.
Two Dead in Sayre House Fire
Two people are dead in a house fire in Bradford County, Pennsylvania that was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6. Several news outlets are reporting the blaze in the 400 block of Bensley Street at the corner of Robb Street in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
Comments / 0