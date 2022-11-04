HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Two people were killed in a tractor trailer crash on the Route 13 off-ramp from I-86 eastbound Monday afternoon. According to Troopers, one person was ejected, and was located in the "grass line". The other person was still inside of the truck. One person was pronounced deceased on scene, while the other was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center, where they were also pronounced deceased.

