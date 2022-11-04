More than a third of Vermont’s active voters had already returned their ballots going into the weekend ahead of Election Day, according to Secretary of State Jim Condos. Condos, a Democrat who chose to not seek re-election this year, said as of Friday, more than 150,000 of the 440,000 voters considered “active” had already returned their ballots — either by mail or by bringing them to their town or city clerks’ offices. Vermont has roughly 500,000 registered voters total, according to Condos.

