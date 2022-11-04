ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

What NC can expect after U.S. October jobs report

By Judith Retana
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bz3pU_0izDOivZ00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ October job report showed the addition of 260,000 jobs. Some of the biggest gains were in the health care and hospitality industries.

While the report shows unemployment rose slightly to 3.7 percent, economists say that means more people are looking for jobs. David Price said he hopes more people will look to the construction field.

He operates a remodeling company but he struggled to keep project managers and carpenters on staff this year.

“If you had enough workers, maybe that subcontractor could get to my job three days earlier, be done three days earlier and that wouldn’t lead to delays,” Price said.

Price is president of the Home Builders Association of Raleigh-Wake County. He also works with Vernon Malone College and Career Academy where he encourages young people to consider the construction field.

Price said students don’t have to wait very long to be hired by firms after graduation.

“We have a major aging issues in the workforce,” he said. “A lot of carpentry-skilled people, you had those courses a long time ago in schools but you don’t now.”

While the jobs report showed construction jobs held steady, more workers are needed to fill demand. It’s especially true in the Triangle where construction is happening at every turn.

“How do we get more students into the [trade] schools? And then double that with how do you get teachers who can actually teach the curriculum that needs to be taught for trades?” Price asked.

But NC State economist Michael Walden says the Federal Reserve actually wants fewer jobs created.

“Their whole intent is to reduce spending in the economy so it takes the pressure off of prices. That’s the traditional way the federal reserve deals with inflation,” said Walden.

He explained that if we want to slow inflation, we need to cool down the economy. Walden said the federal reserve does that by raising interest rates.

“Which translates to the average person, everything that you buy using credit—credit cards, home mortgage, personal loan, auto loan—all those rates are going to go up,” said

But as workers know, pay is not keeping up. The jobs report shows average earning rose by less than half a percentage point in the last month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among the Best for Renters in 2022

Listen, I know this title may have thrown you off because it certainly shocked me too. Two North Carolina cities are really considered some of the best for renters for 2022. Just doesn’t seem real when we think about the cost of living today and the price of some of these apartment complexes around us. But, it is true. Charlotte sadly was not one of the cities, but you could have probably guessed that one. Finder.com gathered data to determine the best and worst cities for renters in 2022 and the results were a bit shocking. Well, some were shocking while cities that made the worse list completely made sense to me.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake County election results to determine sheriff, Raleigh mayor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison and Democratic nominee Willie Rowe are both running to be the next sheriff of Wake County. Harrison won the Republican primary with 80 percent of the vote in May while Rowe defeated incumbent Sheriff Gerald Baker—twice. The first time around, in the primary, Rowe came in first place with 29.5 percent of the vote, but 30 percent was needed to win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

More than 2 million in NC have voted but overall turnout not expected to be record-breaking, says politics expert

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 2 million people in North Carolina voted before Election Day, as state election experts said they expect strong turnout Tuesday but doubt that overall turnout for the midterm election will be record-breaking.  As of Monday morning, the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) reported that 2.15-million votes have […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS 17

CBS 17

24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy