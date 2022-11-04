Experience a spectacular fashion show held for children battling cancer

There’s only one way to describe the event: magical.

On Thursday, November 3rd, the Ritz-Carlton held a remarkable fashion show, brought to you by Friends of Kids with Cancer. It was a day of fun and funds, raising money for kids who have survived or are undergoing cancer treatment, providing them and their families with educational, emotional, and recreational support.

If you want to support Friends of Kids with Cancer or volunteer with one of their many programs, click here .

