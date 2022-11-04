Read full article on original website
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 7, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Carmel Giambrone, 91, passed away after a long illness on Nov. 4, 2022. She was raised in Greenwich Village, N.Y., and later settled in Staten Island in the early 1960s. Carmel worked as a payroll secretary for the NYC Board of Education before retiring in the early 1990s. She was a talented seamstress and as a young women made some of her own clothes. She was married for 67 years to the love of her life, John Giambrone. She is survived by her son John (J.) Giambrone, his wife Anne, their children Steven and Ava, her brother John Luongo, his wife Marie and many nieces and nephews. For the full obit, click here.
Pirozzolo wins Staten Island Mid-Island Assembly seat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Republican candidate Sam Pirozzolo was victorious over Democratic candidate Vincent Argenziano in the race for the borough’s 63rd Assembly District covering the Mid-Island and part of the North Shore on Tuesday night. With 95.35% of the votes counted, Argenziano conceded with 45.64% the votes compared...
NYPD to Staten Islanders: Lock your car doors, remove keys amid crazy rise in auto thefts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As car thefts continue to rise this year in the borough, seven were stolen in the past 24 hours — with four thefts occurring on one Dongan Hills street, according to police. While law enforcement officials on Staten Island continue to remind residents to...
Annadale resident, born on Halloween, rounds the century mark with joy, laughter — and trick or treaters too! Meet 100-year-old Violet.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Though celebrating Halloween has changed dramatically over the last 100 years and morphed into a huge holiday celebration where folks dress up wildly and decorate their homes with ghosts, goblins, and ghouls, one thing remains the same:. Kids will always love trick or treating. Violet...
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
New York City small business owner, a lifelong Democrat, is voting red: 'Major shift'
Greenwich Village in New York City, a bastion of left-wing activism, is experiencing "a major shift to the right" under recent Democrat policy failures. Gallery owner Eli Klein shared thoughts.
Inhabitat.com
A floating park above the piers of Manhattan, New York
Little Island by Heatherwick Studio and MNLA is exploring the creation of raised platform parks to combat rising seas. With over 11,000 square meters of space, this park on the Hudson River sits on a series of stilted platforms that look like boats aloft over the water. It hosts three new public performance venues.
Customer, 25, found dying inside iconic Williamsburg social club Toñitas
A 25-year-old customer was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Medics rushed Xo-Pop to Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved. Local residents ...
25 delish dishes shared with ‘Where Staten Island Eats’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a yummy dish to indulge in on Staten Island, “Where Staten Island Eats” posts the best of the best. Below is a collection of some of the most-loved bites from the Where Staten Island Eats Instagram page. Don’t forget to check out Where Staten island Eats & Drinks on Facebook for more about food in the borough. Want your favorite dish featured?
therealdeal.com
Hager buys controversial site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden
Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
NYPD hosts active-shooter training session on Staten Island; here’s what to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD Counterterrorism Division will be hosting a free community active-shooter training session in Castleton Corners on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. The event will take place at Staten Island Chinese Christian Church, 159 Schmidts Lane. Active-shooter situations have become an increasing cause of...
NYC official says East Shore Seawall 3X original price, but feds say costs still under review
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An East Shore resiliency project decades in the making has hit its latest speed bump, the Advance/SILive.com learned last week. Senior Advisor for the Mayor’s Office of Climate and Environmental Justice Rebecca Fischman said during an Oct. 26 City Council hearing that the full East Shore Seawall might be facing another delay thanks to environmental remediation needed in and around Great Kills Park.
Alleged S.I. Railway menace struck again on Rikers Island, police say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Already behind bars in connection with a string of alleged robberies and assaults aboard the Staten Island Railway (SIR), a Mariners Harbor man tried his luck with someone on the inside, authorities say. Miguel Pabon, of the 100 block of Brabant Street, was 19 when...
‘Vote for us!’: Staten Island digital video series, ‘Dan on the Street,’ a finalist in national social media contest
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Dan on the Street,” a Staten Island-based digital video series that combines community outreach and media to raise awareness about Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a finalist in the seventh annual Shorty Impact Awards. A collaboration between the Advance/SILive.com, the GRACE Foundation of...
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
Best of Staten Island: Vote now for your favorite diner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are known for their comfort food, personable staff and overall great vibe. We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s diners have all of the above — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
Man, 21, beaten, robbed of $4K watch by group in Midtown
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio wanted for beating a man then robbing him of his watch in Midtown late last month, authorities said.
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Eden II & Genesis Foundation Gala at Hilton Garden Inn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was an unusually warm Saturday evening on Nov. 4 as the Eden II and Genesis Foundation welcomed 450 guests to their elegant gala at the Hilton Garden Inn of Staten Island, Bloomfield. The soiree was the first in-person dinner-dance — and major fundraiser — since 2019.
Assemblyman Fall hosts generational wealth forum for S.I. small businesses, residents
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Assemblyman Charles D. Fall (D-Richmond, Manhattan, Brooklyn) held the first forum of his generational wealth forum series at the Canvas Institute on Nov. 3, 2022, according to a Nov. 4, 2022 press release. Over 50 people gathered to listen to officials and their advice. The...
