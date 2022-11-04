NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Four Republicans led the way in voting for the four open seats on the New Hanover County Board of Education. With all 43 precincts reporting, Pat Bradford (44,916), Peter Wildeboer (44,675), Josie Barnhart (44,240) and Melissa Mason (44,214) were top vote-getters. They were followed by Democrats Veronica McLaurin-Brown (42,334), Dorian Cromartie (41,439), Judy Justice (41,192) and Nelson Beaulieu (39,385). The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed by county elections officials.

