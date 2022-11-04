ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Carolina Beach mooring field closing for repair work on Monday

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the Carolina Beach mooring field will close for maintenance and repair work. The closure is expected to begin on Monday, Nov. 7. Per the announcement, the work will be done on anchorage equipment. As of this...
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing juvenile

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department has announced that they are searching for 16-year-old Araceli Rojas-Jimenez. The WPD said that she may go by the nickname “Carina.”. Per the report, she is 5′4″, has brown eyes, long black hair with blonde streaks and is 130lbs. Her...
Four Republicans lead voting for open seats on New Hanover County Board of Education

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – Four Republicans led the way in voting for the four open seats on the New Hanover County Board of Education. With all 43 precincts reporting, Pat Bradford (44,916), Peter Wildeboer (44,675), Josie Barnhart (44,240) and Melissa Mason (44,214) were top vote-getters. They were followed by Democrats Veronica McLaurin-Brown (42,334), Dorian Cromartie (41,439), Judy Justice (41,192) and Nelson Beaulieu (39,385). The vote totals are unofficial until they are canvassed by county elections officials.
Two Wilmington men arrested on marijuana and firearm-related charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – 42-year-old Charles Faulk and 29-year-old Daquan Freeman have been arrested after police found marijuana in their car on Friday, November 4, around 11:23 p.m. The Wilmington Police Department claims their units observed the car around 26 S. 2nd St. and saw marijuana inside of their...
Wilmington police: Man arrested, 46 grams of meth recovered during traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington Police Department arrested a man on Saturday night, Nov. 5, and charged him with drug-related crimes. “Saturday night just after 10:28 p.m. WPD units initiated a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Church Street for a window tint violation. The K9 Unit also responded to assist and after a search of the vehicle, 46 grams of Methamphetamine was located, in addition to drug paraphernalia,” said the WPD in a release.
Data company settles for $1 million after failing to warn customers of identity thief

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A $1 million settlement has been reached with Experian Data Corp after they failed to tell their customers that an identity thief had access to their personal information, according to a release from Attorney General Josh Stein. “We have to be able to trust companies...

