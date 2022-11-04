Read full article on original website
DeSantis vs Crist: Live Florida governor election results
The polls are closed and the numbers are rolling in, yet one of the biggest questions of the night remains unanswered — who won the gubernatorial race?
How Much is Marco Rubio Worth?
Marco Rubio, 51, is a politician and author who has served as a Republican senator representing Florida since 2010. He has enjoyed a major media presence since running in the 2016 presidential...
Florida voters have mixed feelings before Election Day
In the 24 hours leading up to Election Day 2022, WPTV crossed the state of Florida to get a solid sense of the pulse of voters. Our crews traveled from West Palm Beach to Tampa, with stops at Rick's Diner in Port St. Lucie, which is a town where Democrats have a slight edge, and Hacienda Mexico Restaurante in Bartow, which is a small town near Tampa that leans Republican among registered voters.
Florida Election Day coverage: Live results and analysis
Polls will soon close in Florida and election results will start to be reported throughout the state.
Election results: See latest vote counts for Tampa Bay-area congressional races
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The race between Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist for governor isn't the only hot race to watch in Florida's midterm elections. Tampa Bay has a handful of significant races of its own. Florida U.S. House District 13 includes the majority of Pinellas...
Election Day 2022: Florida voters to choose governor, senator and more
Voters throughout Florida will head to their polling locations Tuesday to decide whether to maintain the status quo when it comes to their governor and U.S. senator. Polling places opened at 7 a.m. throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, where voters there will cast their ballots in several statewide and county races.
U.S. House Florida election results: Projected winners
Tuesday, voters in Tampa Bay and across Florida submitted their ballots for the 2022 midterm elections.
Get complete Florida general election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Voters in Florida cast their ballots in several statewide elections Tuesday and didn't have to wait long to find out whether the incumbents would prevail in the gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races.
Newcomers To Florida May Have Listened To Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd
In 2021, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd offered a message to newcomers to Florida after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to curtail the kind of rioting that occurred in blue states in 2020. “Welcome to Florida,” said Judd, a Republican. “But don’t
Lynn concedes to Luna for Florida’s 13th Congressional District
Tampa Bay voters cast their ballots Tuesday to pick their candidates for several state and federal offices, including Florida's congressional representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives.
DeSantis touts record during campaign stop in Boynton Beach
A day before voters cast their ballots on Election Day — amid hurricane preparation — Gov. Ron DeSantis made his final campaign push in Palm Beach County. The governor visited Everglades Equipment Group in Boynton Beach, just hours after he issued a state of emergency order for 34 counties anticipating landfall from Subtropical Storm Nicole later this week.
Frankel wins re-election to Florida's 22nd Congressional District
Democrat Lois Frankel won re-election to the U.S. House in Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Dan Franzese. Frankel's district encompasses portions of West Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington and Delray Beach. With 100 precincts reporting, Frankel garnered 55% of the votes to Franzese's 45%. Frankel...
Ron DeSantis Marks Florida’s First Annual Victims of Communism Day
On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.
Election Profile: Charlie Crist's chances of unseating Ron DeSantis from the Florida governor chair
With elections under way in the next 24 hours, I figured we should all tap into Democratic Candidate for Governor of Florida, Charlie Crist, who is working hard in the hopes of unseating Governor Ron DeSantis.
Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Republican Party is within a handful of election victories of achieving supermajorities in the Florida Legislature on Nov. 8— that is, control two-thirds of the vote in both the House and the Senate. Theoretically, that would allow the party’s members to override a governor’s veto and ignore the rules that govern the lawmaking process, making […] The post Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida, Tampa Bay vote numbers ahead of Election Day 2022
Election day is on the horizon and early voting has ended. Here's the current balance of votes for Florida ahead of Tuesday's election.
Last Polls Show DeSantis Crushing Crist with Only One Day Left
With only about 36 hours remaining until the polls in Florida officially close, incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis maintains a large lead over Charlie Crist. First, in keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, it’s important for us to explain that The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.
Republicans hold big ballot lead ahead of Election Day
After months of work, it all comes down to Tuesday — and it doesn't look good for Florida Democrats. While the party saw more than a million voters cast mail ballots this cycle, Republicans put up big numbers of early in-person votes. Monday's latest state data showed the GOP...
State’s first official Victims of Communism Day coincides with Election Day this year
The first official “Victims of Communism Day,” is today — and all Nov. 7’s onward — even if the effect of the law won’t kick in until next year. There’s no day off for this official observance, but state officials reminded Floridians Sunday why this piece of Russian history was written into Florida statute.
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.30.22
The University of Florida gets its new President, but the darkness of antisemitism continues to be a blot on our state. When the dust clears from Tuesday’s Midterm Election, the most scrutinized numbers in Florida probably won’t center on the candidates. Polls suggest many of those races will be one-sided in favor of Republicans.
