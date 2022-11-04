ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida voters have mixed feelings before Election Day

In the 24 hours leading up to Election Day 2022, WPTV crossed the state of Florida to get a solid sense of the pulse of voters. Our crews traveled from West Palm Beach to Tampa, with stops at Rick's Diner in Port St. Lucie, which is a town where Democrats have a slight edge, and Hacienda Mexico Restaurante in Bartow, which is a small town near Tampa that leans Republican among registered voters.
Election Day 2022: Florida voters to choose governor, senator and more

Voters throughout Florida will head to their polling locations Tuesday to decide whether to maintain the status quo when it comes to their governor and U.S. senator. Polling places opened at 7 a.m. throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, where voters there will cast their ballots in several statewide and county races.
DeSantis touts record during campaign stop in Boynton Beach

A day before voters cast their ballots on Election Day — amid hurricane preparation — Gov. Ron DeSantis made his final campaign push in Palm Beach County. The governor visited Everglades Equipment Group in Boynton Beach, just hours after he issued a state of emergency order for 34 counties anticipating landfall from Subtropical Storm Nicole later this week.
Frankel wins re-election to Florida's 22nd Congressional District

Democrat Lois Frankel won re-election to the U.S. House in Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican challenger Dan Franzese. Frankel's district encompasses portions of West Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington and Delray Beach. With 100 precincts reporting, Frankel garnered 55% of the votes to Franzese's 45%. Frankel...
Ron DeSantis Marks Florida’s First Annual Victims of Communism Day

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation declaring November 7 as the first annual Victims of Communism Day in Florida. Florida is home to millions of individuals who came here seeking freedom from countries controlled by Communist governments, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. To honor the memories and sacrifices of those who suffered under these despotic regimes the Legislature passed and DeSantis signed HB 395 to establish a yearly day during which students in Florida’s schools will learn about the atrocities committed by Communist regimes and the more than 100 million people who were persecuted and lost their lives in Communist countries. To read the full proclamation, click here.
Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Republican Party is within a handful of election victories of achieving supermajorities in the Florida Legislature on Nov. 8— that is, control two-thirds of the vote in both the House and the Senate. Theoretically, that would allow the party’s members to override a governor’s veto and ignore the rules that govern the lawmaking process, making […] The post Florida GOP has legislative supermajorities within sight in this year’s elections appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Last Polls Show DeSantis Crushing Crist with Only One Day Left

With only about 36 hours remaining until the polls in Florida officially close, incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis maintains a large lead over Charlie Crist. First, in keeping with our commitment to sharing only the most reliable source information, it’s important for us to explain that The Veracity Report only considers polls that have been conducted by reputable polling agencies nationwide.
Republicans hold big ballot lead ahead of Election Day

After months of work, it all comes down to Tuesday — and it doesn't look good for Florida Democrats. While the party saw more than a million voters cast mail ballots this cycle, Republicans put up big numbers of early in-person votes. Monday's latest state data showed the GOP...
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 10.30.22

The University of Florida gets its new President, but the darkness of antisemitism continues to be a blot on our state. When the dust clears from Tuesday’s Midterm Election, the most scrutinized numbers in Florida probably won’t center on the candidates. Polls suggest many of those races will be one-sided in favor of Republicans.
