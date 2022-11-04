Read full article on original website
ZDNet
The best cheap tech gifts under $100 to give for the holidays
The holiday season is here, but you don't have to spend a fortune on a great gift for someone. With the huge range of tech gadgets and accessories on the market -- ranging from smart home devices to gadgets that make working from home slightly easier -- you can find something at an affordable price for this gift-giving season.
ZDNet
Surprise! The GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini is now shipping
When GoPro announced the Hero 11 Black in September, the action camera company also announced its smaller sibling, the Hero 11 Black Mini. As its name implies, the Mini is really just a smaller version of the Hero 11 Black, lacking a few hardware features such as built-in displays. Originally, the Hero 11 Black Mini was scheduled for a late October release, but that was eventually delayed with a new ship date of Nov. 18.
ZDNet
From plugs to thermostats, 12 useful smart home gadgets to give as gifts
The holiday season is rapidly approaching and we've gathered all the best and most affordable smart home gifts for everyone on your list; yes, even your Nana and Auntie. No matter the age, preferences, budget, or level of tech-knowledge, there is something for everyone. Smart home devices have a place...
ZDNet
Black Friday storage deals: Save $70 on a 2TB SanDisk portable SSD
November is here, marking the run up to the Holiday season and Black Friday, which has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year. This year Black Friday is on Friday 25th November but many retailers and product manufacturers are starting their Black Friday sales early, with significant savings available if you look in the right places.
ZDNet
Black Friday Newegg deals: Gaming monitors and PCs, earbuds, and more
Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but Newegg already has loads of deals up on its site. For those worried that better deals may come closer to the shopping holiday, Newegg is offering "Black Friday price protection" on a range of items, from sound systems to gaming PCs.
ZDNet
Black Friday Dell deals: XPS, Inspiron, and Alienware laptops all on sale
Dell's Black Friday deals are off the charts, with incredible savings on popular models. The Precision Workstation line, for example, had two popular models on sale ahead of Black Friday, with savings of more than $1,800. This is the line that supports 3D modeling software with powerful processors and professional graphics, perfect for graphic designers, architects, and other professionals. Less expensive models, like the Inspiron and the XPS, are priced hundreds of dollars lower than their usual prices. There's a wide range of what you can expect with a Dell product, be it a touchscreen laptop that rotates 360 degrees or a gaming laptop or a 27-inch all-in-one PC.
ZDNet
Black Friday Costco deals: Early-bird sales on TVs, laptops, and more
Costco is my go-to for great quality products, bulk savings, amazing deals, and snacks - there's just so many snacks. This year has been full of ups and downs and few of us have extra money to spend, so I'm keeping an eye on the best deals the retailer is offering this Black Friday.
ZDNet
JBL Live Free NC+ wireless earbuds are now less than $50 in flash sale
A pair of compact, wireless earbuds are now a common accessory on the daily commute or when you're down the gym, going for a run, or even just working at your desk. While they don't always provide the deeply immersive sound of over-ear headphones, they do have the benefit of being extremely portable.
ZDNet
Save $440 on a premium Asus ROG Strix gaming PC on Amazon
We have a few weeks before the official Black Friday shopping event begins, but we've noticed US retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are all launching pre-sales at the start of November. Right now, we've spotted a great deal on the high-spec Asus ROG Strix G10 gaming desktop PC, which normally retails for $1,499. Amazon has discounted the tower PC by 30% for only $1,009, saving you $440.
ZDNet
Black Friday gaming deals: Laptops, consoles, and accessories on sale now
Got a gamer in your life and don't know what to get them for the holidays? Many online and brick-and-mortar retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg are offering excellent discounts on everything gaming-related. PC gamers can save big on major components like processors, graphics cards, and storage drives while console gamers can bundle games or snag a new console on-the-cheap.
ZDNet
Here are the best times to shop and travel for the holidays, according to Google data
During the holiday season, nearly everyone has traveling, shopping, and cooking on their agenda, making it challenging to get any of these things done. Google Maps has collected trends to give you recommendations on when to shop and travel to avoid the masses of crowds doing the same. Featured. Thanksgiving...
ZDNet
This holiday season, Amazon may deliver your packages in an electric vehicle
Since Amazon rolled out hundreds of zero-emissions delivery vehicles in July, they have delivered more than five million packages to customers in the US. Just in time for the holiday season, Amazon is ramping up the fleet to more than 1,000 electric delivery vehicles, which will make deliveries in more than 100 cities across the US.
ZDNet
The top phone ring lights, starting from $14
The best MagSafe accessories: Top choices for the iPhone 12 and 13 Want to try the iPhone's MagSafe tech but not sure where to start? We'll show you some of our favorite accessories thus far. Read now. There is nothing like a dark photo. When you are in a dimly...
ZDNet
How to unlink your Echo device from your Amazon account (so it's safe to give away or sell)
A few weeks ago, I showed you how I replaced my second generation office Echo Dot with a fifth generation unit to add a digital clock and a temperature sensor. Despite how mundane it seems to add a digital clock, it was actually a big thing to me, because I've been using my phone, computer, and Alexa to tell time for years now. I don't think I've had a clock in the house since 2014.
ZDNet
Ugreen's GaN chargers are smaller, mightier, and cooler than yours
Don't worry, I'm not about to give you a chemistry lesson. Neither of us would enjoy that. But, it's important to explain what GaN chargers are all about. GaN is an abbreviation for gallium nitride, a material used in some tiny electronic components within chargers and other devices. GaN is used as a semi-conductor in these parts, replacing the more traditional silicon.
ZDNet
Rode X XDM-100 review: The best USB microphone I've used
Rode's growing reputation in the consumer space has been primarily built around XLR-based audio equipment, like the budget-friendly Pod Mic or the still-affordable Procaster microphone. Many people see analog and XLR as the way to go for the best audio fidelity, widest flexibility, and most professional sound. Meanwhile, USB microphones...
ZDNet
How to sleep better with the Apple Watch
Since the rise of the Apple Watch, people have been competing with themselves -- and others -- to close those three notorious rings. For the past few months, I've been wearing the Apple Watch Series 8 to track my steps, stand hours, and for the first time, my sleep. As...
ZDNet
PC using too much power? The latest Windows 11 preview has some tips for you
Microsoft's latest Windows 11 preview build in the Beta channel brings its new Windows Studio Effects feature to Quick Settings in the task bar, the new Energy Recommendations feature, and bigger widgets. Windows Studio Effects arrived with Windows 11 22H2 and uses AI to improve video and audio calls on...
ZDNet
Rode X XCM-50 review: Warm condenser mic sound in a tiny package
As a brand, Rode is best known for its professional audio equipment. Singers, podcasters, and other recording studio inhabitants are intimately familiar with the brand. In recent years, its reputation has grown in the consumer space thanks to more consumer-friendly models like the budget-friendly Pod Mic, or the still-affordable Procaster microphone.
ZDNet
Garmin's new glow-in-the-dark hybrid sports watch promises infinite battery life
Garmin's Instinct watches are built to withstand the outdoor elements and the most power-consuming users. You won't find flashy color displays on these watches but, instead, utilitarian features that provide extensive health and wellness tracking for virtually all activities. I spent time earlier this year with the Garmin Instinct 2 and found it to be a fantastic GPS sports watch with an affordable price point.
