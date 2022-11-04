Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
CEO of Bollinger Shipyard shares details on the Pascagoula expansion
From here, the mayor said the city will begin bidding the project in December, and their goal is to start construction after the first of the year. The New Orleans Saints are getting ready to take on the Ravens at home in the Dome. Our WLOX Sports team is there with them live in New Orleans.
WLOX
Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum
The company announced Monday it is moving forward with buying VT Halter Marine and Engineering Halter Marine Offshore. The New Orleans Saints are getting ready to take on the Ravens at home in the Dome. Our WLOX Sports team is there with them live in New Orleans. Firefighters feel the...
WLOX
Celebrating WLOX's 60th Anniversary with Leon Long
The company has been the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi for nearly 85 years and is looking to fill several positions including in the departments of welding and machinists. |. Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program...
WLOX
Bollinger Shipyards set to acquire Pascagoula companies VT Halter Marine, STEHMO
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Bollinger Shipyards announced Monday morning it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pascagoula companies VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (”STEHMO”). The acquisition includes 378 acres comprising two shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north of Pascagoula. The...
theadvocate.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
WLOX
Miss Mississippi visits children in Kiln
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program “Music is Medicine.”. She aims to tour all 82 counties, bringing the art of music to hospitals, nursing homes and schools across the state. Following...
WLOX
Harrison County to help fund redesign of Coliseum basketball court
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Upgrades are coming to the basketball court inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday morning to help fund about $10,000 toward the project. Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell said the work will begin in December with crews...
vicksburgnews.com
WC to travel to Gulfport on Friday
Warren Central High School football will be traveling to face Gulfport on Friday night for the first round of the playoffs. After beating Meridian 24-12 last Friday, WC finished their season with a 9-1 record(6-1 in the district). Wide Receiver Trey Hall also became WC’s all-time reception leader as he stands with 86 in his high school career.
WLOX
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
WLOX
After a year of rehab, IMMS releases final sea turtle from Mass.
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A little history was made Monday morning on Biloxi’s beachfront. The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies held one final sea turtle release party. The guest of honor was Trevor Munch. Last December, Trevor Munch was one of 25 sea turtles brought to IMMS in Gulfport...
WLOX
Pascagoula pastor receives AARP 2022 Andrus award
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time pastor in Pascagoula was recognized for his service in the community. It was a big night for a special award. The AARP 2022 ceremony highlighted familiar faces who serve the community. This year’s recipient of the Andrus Award is the Rev. Larry G. Hawkins....
WLOX
Veteran poll worker keeps the voting process rolling
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Francis Collins Fitness Center in Gulfport, there’s a familiar face for voters at this precinct. It’s Vondell Craft, and she’s been working elections here for more than 30 years. “When I first started, I was interested in how this whole process...
WLOX
Hundreds of pups unleashed at Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A good show dog is groomed for competition early. “It all starts with training,” said Carl Grotton with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club, co-sponsor of the Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show. “You start training a dog from the time they’re three months old to start becoming a show dog. They can enter the show ring at 6 months, and from there, the sky is the limit.”
WLOX
Gulfport City Council sends medical marijuana proposal back to planning committee
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s City Council issued another roadblock for one new medical marijuana company, a roadblock the owner says is unnecessary. “Dispensaries report to the Department of Health. They participate in the prescription monetary program, and no one is allowed to make a transaction who hasn’t gotten a recommendation from their physician,” said Lauren Lee.
Gulfport, November 08 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gulfport. The St. Martin High School basketball team will have a game with West Harrison High School on November 07, 2022, 16:00:00. The Hancock High School basketball team will have a game with Harrison Central High School on November 07, 2022, 16:30:00.
WTOK-TV
Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning Powerball numbers
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball® numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot after a delayed Tuesday drawing, due to technical difficulties. But even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did pretty well for...
WLOX
Firefighters feel the heat at CRTC training sessions
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Service members are getting real world training for when the heat is on and lives are at stake. Crews at the Combat Readiness Training Center in Gulfport recently put first responders through their paces during emergency scenarios. “Our mission here at the CRTC is to provide...
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother claims workers at the Greater Gulf State Fair did not properly strap her daughter to a ride. 9-year-old Isabella Carmichael got on the Mega Drop ride at the fair on Friday night. Video taken by a family member shows the 9-year-old girl as she starts to realize her seatbelt was […]
wxxv25.com
2022 Midterm Election Results
South Mississippi residents went to the polls today for the midterm elections. Other than the congressional race, most elections centered on judicial seats, which are nonpartisan, and school board seats. Here are the results:. For U.S. House of Representatives 4th Congressional District: Mike Ezell wins with 111,900 votes. Johnny Dupree...
WLOX
Medical marijuana referendums fail in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In George County, a crushing blow for medical marijuana advocates. Three referendums on the issue were on Tuesday’s ballot, and voters decided against all three. More than 50% of voters said to medical cannabis cultivation and processing in George County, 52% voting against medical...
Comments / 0