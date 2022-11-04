Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
WCJB
Green Gaits held an equine health fundraiser
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in the Horse Capital of the world learned about keeping horses healthy while raising money for a good cause. Green Gaits opened about a year ago, and their plan is to have a beer and wine garden experience, along with feed and hay. Monday night,...
WCJB
North Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the state and North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. Due to the threat of high winds, some North Central Florida school districts will cancel classes. Alachua County. Alachua County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday due to...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midterm Election Day is Tuesday across North Central Florida. We’re following local city, county and school board races as well as following the Gubernatorial and Senate races all day. On the same Tuesday morning, Alachua County commissioners are considering approving additional funds for the sheriff’s...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Prenatal workshop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Health and Fitness is hosting a prenatal workshop later this November. Learn what you can expect from this yoga session.
WCJB
Tech Tuesday: Standing Ovation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here at US Innovate and I’m joined with Jim O’Connell. Jim, thanks so much for joining us today. My title is the Assistant Vice President of Commercialization, and in short, what that means is that I’m in charge of converting a billion dollars in research out of the university research arm to get it, move it on, and get it into the public good.
WCJB
Florida Baseball edges Stetson in fall Exhibition.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team is still a few months away from opening the 2022-23 season, but they tried to stay loose with a doubleheader against Stetson, at home, on Sunday. Brandon Sproat took the mound for the Gators to begin the contest. He pitched two scoreless...
WCJB
UF women open season two under Kelly Rae Finley by beating Florida A&M, 83-55
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Much like the UF men’s team, the Gator women’s basketball squad will be relying a lot on contributions from transfers this season. Three of UF’s most notable additions shined in an 83-55 season-opening win over Florida A&M on Monday night at the O’Connell Center.
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.
WCJB
Mary Alford wins the D1 Alachua County Commission seat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mary Alford beat incumbent Raemi Eagle-Glenn with about 59 percent of the vote. With Alford coming out victorious the Alachua County Commission board will go back to being completely democrat dominated. Alford resigned from the seat earlier this year after it was discovered she of living...
WCJB
Gainesville consultant sends questionnaire to study subcontractor disparities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city officials are trying to find out whether they’ve given prospective contractors a fair shot. The city hired Atlanta-based firm Griffin and Strong to survey contractors who bid for contracts between 2016 and 2020. The goal is to identify whether any disparities have existed...
WCJB
Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:. Santa Fe’s Dontrell Jenkins keeps it himself and takes it all the way. Williston’s...
WCJB
“I like to know my ballot’s in and not tampered with”: NCFL residents weigh in on early voting ahead of election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While the general election is tomorrow, that doesn’t mean every voter cast their ballot on Election Day. “We always vote early and we don’t vote by mail. We take our ballot in and drop it off in the voting station,” said Rodney Swanigan, Dixie County voter.
WCJB
Fort King National Historic Landmark will close for maintenance
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Fort King National Historic Landmark is closed maintenance until noon on Monday. All park grounds, including the fort, close at 8 a.m. The park is expected to reopen later on Monday. Park hours are from sunrise to sunset daily.
News4Jax.com
Drought conditions are trying to develop in the area -- and it may get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The rainy season came to a quick end across the region in October, and we have moved into the typical drier pattern. But the early start to this drier pattern has been very dry. Since Oct. 1, the Jacksonville International Airport has had just 1.60″...
WCJB
Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park will hold the YMCA Veterans March
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual YMCA Veterans March is in Marion County on Monday. The event will be held at the Ocala Marion County Veterans Memorial Park and that is located at 2601 E Fort King St in Ocala. The march will start at 5 p.m.
WCJB
North Central Florida Comedian hosted 2nd annual toy drive and comedy show
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Standup comedian and Bronson native AJ Wilkerson brought the holiday cheer a little early this year by hosting his 2nd annual toy drive and comedy show. Families were invited to Amvets post 444 to enjoy dinner, a prize giveaway, and a comedy show. In order to...
WCJB
Alachua County Health Department offers free Narcan to reduce overdose deaths
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Life-saving medication is now being provided for free at the Florida Department of Health of Alachua County in an effort to reduce overdose deaths. Health department officials say Narcan nasal spray kits, also known as Naloxone, are being offered for free to people in Alachua County by the health department.
WCJB
Clemons wins the District 22 seat and is re-elected for a fourth term
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three-term incumbent state representative Chuck Clemons is set to have another term in office. Clemons received 56% of the vote beating out Democratic candidate Brandon Peters. The newly made district 22 seat covers Levy, Gilchrist, and the western part of Alachua county. “I’m honored that they...
WCJB
Gator men’s basketball team good as gold in opener, beats Stony Brook, 81-45
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators men’s basketball team opened a new era on Monday with a convincing win over Stony Brook. The Gators ran past the Seawolves, 81-45 to give first-year head coach Todd Golden his first win at the school. Golden came to UF after running the San Francisco Dons for three years.
WCJB
Marihelen Wheeler wins District 2 as Democrats sweep Alachua County Commission
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marihelen Wheeler is returning to the Alachua County Commission. She defeated republican challenger Ed Braddy with 58 percent of the vote. “I’m feeling great that this night has come and we are at the end of this campaign,” said Wheeler. “It’s been tumultuous, it’s been a scramble and it’s a relief actually to have it done.”
