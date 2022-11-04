ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Green Gaits held an equine health fundraiser

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - People in the Horse Capital of the world learned about keeping horses healthy while raising money for a good cause. Green Gaits opened about a year ago, and their plan is to have a beer and wine garden experience, along with feed and hay. Monday night,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Nicole is approaching the state and North Central Florida is in the cone of uncertainty. Due to the threat of high winds, some North Central Florida school districts will cancel classes. Alachua County. Alachua County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday due to...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Midterm Election Day is Tuesday across North Central Florida. We’re following local city, county and school board races as well as following the Gubernatorial and Senate races all day. On the same Tuesday morning, Alachua County commissioners are considering approving additional funds for the sheriff’s...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Tech Tuesday: Standing Ovation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here at US Innovate and I’m joined with Jim O’Connell. Jim, thanks so much for joining us today. My title is the Assistant Vice President of Commercialization, and in short, what that means is that I’m in charge of converting a billion dollars in research out of the university research arm to get it, move it on, and get it into the public good.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Florida Baseball edges Stetson in fall Exhibition.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team is still a few months away from opening the 2022-23 season, but they tried to stay loose with a doubleheader against Stetson, at home, on Sunday. Brandon Sproat took the mound for the Gators to begin the contest. He pitched two scoreless...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights the Champion location in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Champion is one of the largest providers of clinical seating here in the United States. Our friends at the Ocala CEP tell us how the clinical seating company is providing comfort and convenience for medical patients in this weeks Weekly Buzz.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Mary Alford wins the D1 Alachua County Commission seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mary Alford beat incumbent Raemi Eagle-Glenn with about 59 percent of the vote. With Alford coming out victorious the Alachua County Commission board will go back to being completely democrat dominated. Alford resigned from the seat earlier this year after it was discovered she of living...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:. Santa Fe’s Dontrell Jenkins keeps it himself and takes it all the way. Williston’s...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Health Department offers free Narcan to reduce overdose deaths

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Life-saving medication is now being provided for free at the Florida Department of Health of Alachua County in an effort to reduce overdose deaths. Health department officials say Narcan nasal spray kits, also known as Naloxone, are being offered for free to people in Alachua County by the health department.
WCJB

Clemons wins the District 22 seat and is re-elected for a fourth term

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three-term incumbent state representative Chuck Clemons is set to have another term in office. Clemons received 56% of the vote beating out Democratic candidate Brandon Peters. The newly made district 22 seat covers Levy, Gilchrist, and the western part of Alachua county. “I’m honored that they...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marihelen Wheeler wins District 2 as Democrats sweep Alachua County Commission

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marihelen Wheeler is returning to the Alachua County Commission. She defeated republican challenger Ed Braddy with 58 percent of the vote. “I’m feeling great that this night has come and we are at the end of this campaign,” said Wheeler. “It’s been tumultuous, it’s been a scramble and it’s a relief actually to have it done.”
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy