WLOX
Miss Mississippi visits children in Kiln
KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program “Music is Medicine.”. She aims to tour all 82 counties, bringing the art of music to hospitals, nursing homes and schools across the state. Following...
WLOX
CEO of Bollinger Shipyard shares details on the Pascagoula expansion
From here, the mayor said the city will begin bidding the project in December, and their goal is to start construction after the first of the year. The New Orleans Saints are getting ready to take on the Ravens at home in the Dome. Our WLOX Sports team is there with them live in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi
Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
WLOX
Celebrating WLOX's 60th Anniversary with Leon Long
The company has been the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi for nearly 85 years and is looking to fill several positions including in the departments of welding and machinists. |. Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins visited children at Stars Early Education Center in Kiln Tuesday morning as part of her program...
WLOX
Pascagoula pastor receives AARP 2022 Andrus award
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A long-time pastor in Pascagoula was recognized for his service in the community. It was a big night for a special award. The AARP 2022 ceremony highlighted familiar faces who serve the community. This year’s recipient of the Andrus Award is the Rev. Larry G. Hawkins....
WLOX
Veteran poll worker keeps the voting process rolling
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - At the Francis Collins Fitness Center in Gulfport, there’s a familiar face for voters at this precinct. It’s Vondell Craft, and she’s been working elections here for more than 30 years. “When I first started, I was interested in how this whole process...
WLOX
Biloxi moves forward with Popp’s Ferry extension to Coliseum
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A road project in the talks for about five years is now a step closer to beginning. The city of Biloxi secured more financial support on Monday for the extension of Popp’s Ferry Road to Highway 90. It’s a win for the Mississippi Coast Coliseum...
WLOX
Bollinger Shipyards set to acquire Pascagoula companies VT Halter Marine, STEHMO
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Bollinger Shipyards announced Monday morning it has entered into an agreement to acquire Pascagoula companies VT Halter Marine, Inc. and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore (”STEHMO”). The acquisition includes 378 acres comprising two shipyards in Pascagoula and two dormant yards north of Pascagoula. The...
WLOX
Harrison County to help fund redesign of Coliseum basketball court
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Upgrades are coming to the basketball court inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday morning to help fund about $10,000 toward the project. Coliseum Director Matt McDonnell said the work will begin in December with crews...
WLOX
$50,000 Powerball ticket bought in Gautier; second winner in Mississippi
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi has two winners after Tuesday morning’s Powerball drawing; both players won $50,000 by matching four out of five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. One of these two tickets was purchased in Gautier, at Keith’s Superstore #112 on Highway...
WLOX
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Lee Anderson
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Most weeks, we focus the scholar athlete of the week on an individual who excels in both the classroom and in their sport. Bay High Senior Lee Anderson fits this profile in a unique way. On Friday nights, you’ll find Anderson in the middle...
WLOX
Hundreds of pups unleashed at Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A good show dog is groomed for competition early. “It all starts with training,” said Carl Grotton with the Mississippi Gulf Coast Kennel Club, co-sponsor of the Southern Harvest Cluster Dog Show. “You start training a dog from the time they’re three months old to start becoming a show dog. They can enter the show ring at 6 months, and from there, the sky is the limit.”
3 George County Schools staff promoted after being named in state cheating investigation
The school board declined to act on the superintendent's recommendation months earlier to fire the staff.
WLOX
Medical marijuana referendums fail in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - In George County, a crushing blow for medical marijuana advocates. Three referendums on the issue were on Tuesday’s ballot, and voters decided against all three. More than 50% of voters said to medical cannabis cultivation and processing in George County, 52% voting against medical...
WLOX
Gulfport City Council sends medical marijuana proposal back to planning committee
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport’s City Council issued another roadblock for one new medical marijuana company, a roadblock the owner says is unnecessary. “Dispensaries report to the Department of Health. They participate in the prescription monetary program, and no one is allowed to make a transaction who hasn’t gotten a recommendation from their physician,” said Lauren Lee.
WTOK-TV
Two Mississippi Lottery players hit $50,000 winning Powerball numbers
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball® numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot after a delayed Tuesday drawing, due to technical difficulties. But even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did pretty well for...
Gulf Coast Challenge week begins, highlighted by Deion Sanders’ Jackson State coming to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the most highly anticipated football games of the 2022-23 college football season is returning to Ladd-Peebles Stadium for the fifth year. This week, Alabama A&M and Jackson State fans are taking over Mobile, not only for the game but also for the other activities the Gulf Coast Challenge has to […]
Intense manhunt for suspect involved in fatal wreck ends in Mississippi casino parking lot
A week-long manhunt for a suspect believed to be involved in multiple burglaries and a fatal hit-and-run accident on the interstate in Alabama has ended in a casino parking lot in Biloxi. Officers with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have been searching for Wyatt Newburn, 26, who I accused of...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
WLOX
One arrested after Long Beach armed robbery, another still on the loose
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is in custody after an armed robbery, and another is still wanted by Long Beach PD. Police Chief Billy seal says 26-year-old Christopher M. Collins from Gulfport was arrested Sunday and charged with one count of armed robbery. According to police, the arrest...
