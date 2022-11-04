Residents of the Village of Germantown will have the below question on their ballot on Nov. 8. "Shall the Village of Germantown provide water and sanitary sewer service for a fee and on an ongoing basis to customers in a portion of the Village of Richfield pursuant to the terms of an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Village of Richfield and the Village of Germantown?"

