Greater Milwaukee Today
Wording of Nov. 2022 Moraine Park Technical College referendum
Residents in 10 counties with Moraine Park Technical College campuses across the state, including Washington County as well as Calumet, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sheboygan, Waushara and Winnebago counties, will see this referendum on their ballot Nov. 8. Shall the Moraine Park Technical College District, Wisconsin...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fromm Nieman Brands plans Foxtown Brewery development on vacant Third Ward riverfront site
MILWAUKEE — Mequon-based Foxtown Brewing is hoping to add a 28,000-square-foot development next to a proposed dog park in downtown Milwaukee. Planned for a vacant site at the northeast corner of St. Paul and Plankinton avenues along the Milwaukee River, Foxtown Landing will include a multi-story building housing a taproom, distillery and restaurant, according to a press release. There will also be pet-friendly outdoor spaces overlooking the river, as well as a rooftop patio and balcony.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Port Washington State Bank unveils Grafton branch renovations
GRAFTON — An open house held at Port Washington State Bank's Grafton branch Oct. 27 invited guests to a sneak preview of the bank’s interior redesign. Vice President/Director of Marketing Tarrah Beyer pointed out the major changes to the lobby area. “We added a coffee corner, a kids’...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Armed man tries to halt voting at West Bend Community Memorial Library
WEST BEND — A 38-year-old man armed with a knife tried to halt the voting process at the West Bend Community Memorial Library polling place on Tuesday. According to a release from West Bend, the man entered the library at 12:35 p.m. with the knife and demanded that the staff “stop the voting.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wording of Nov. 2022 Village of Germantown water and sanitary sewer for Richfield referendum
Residents of the Village of Germantown will have the below question on their ballot on Nov. 8. "Shall the Village of Germantown provide water and sanitary sewer service for a fee and on an ongoing basis to customers in a portion of the Village of Richfield pursuant to the terms of an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Village of Richfield and the Village of Germantown?"
Greater Milwaukee Today
Big Lots hoping to return to Grafton
GRAFTON - Following the grand opening of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Grafton may see another big development nearby with the return of Big Lots. Planned for the former Pick ‘n Save location on Wisconsin Avenue and Falls Road, Big Lots would fill half of the vacant space, with Harbor Freight Tools - announced in June - taking up the rest.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair
Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Erin OKs road plan by 1 vote; Jackson votes down garbage service
It appears that the town of Erin will be raising taxes to increase road funding – though only by the slimmest of margins – while the town of Jackson will not be implementing a town-wide refuse collection service. The townships of Erin and Jackson each had a referendum...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Adult female’s gunshot wound determined to be self-inflicted in connection to the Hartland shooting and fire
HARTLAND – The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Jessica McKisick’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted in connection to the Hartland apartment-building fire in which six people were found dead; all with a single gunshot wound. First responders were faced with a large amount of fire upon arrival...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Germantown ballot measure for utility service to Richfield passes
GERMANTOWN — With the passage of a referendum this week, the village of Germantown is expected to move forward with an agreement to provide water and sanitary sewer utility service to a section of Richfield. The referendum on Tuesday’s ballot asked village of Germantown voters if the village should...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Early results of Moraine Park Technical College lean toward approval
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The final result of the Moraine Park Technical College referendum wasn’t known Tuesday evening as votes continued to be counted and reported throughout the MPTC District, but early results leaned strongly toward approval of the $55 million borrowing measure. The borrowing referendum for Moraine Park...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Estimated timeline given for Amcast project
CEDARBURG - Over two years ago, city officials were given a tour on the progress of the redevelopment of Amcast Industrial Corp. properties, also known as tax incremental financing district No. 4. on Hamilton Road and Johnson Street in Cedarburg. On Friday, members of the Cedarburg Common Council and the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Election results: Wisconsin State Assembly District 58
Republican incumbent Rick Gundrum is facing Democrat challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek in the Assembly District 58 election on Nov. 8. The district encompasses the eastern portion of Town of Hartford, Slinger, Jackson, Town of Polk, Town of West Bend, City of West Bend, and the Town of Barton. Election results...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Following in his dad’s footsteps
OCONOMOWOC – Josh Michels, 21, started building cars when he was just 13 years old after following his dad, Mike Michels, who started at the age of 14. The father and son duo have also founded Michels Auto Design, a custom shop in Pewaukee, and Josh recently won the 2022 SEMA Battle of the Builders Young Guns Championship in Las Vegas.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend city budget approved for 2023
WEST BEND — The city has its 2023 budget now, as the Common Council on Monday approved the resolution to appropriate the funds for next year’s operation, while approving the levy and necessary tax rate to provide those funds. A public hearing on the budget held at the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Washington County Anti-Crime Plan appears to fail, with 32 of 40 precincts reporting
WASHINGTON COUNTY — The $3.6 million Washington County Anti-Crime Plan Referendum to add 30-and-a-half positions to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was rejected by the voters of Washington County in the Nov. 8 midterm election. At deadline 32 of 40 precincts had reported, with 37,018 people voting against...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mukwonago referendums pass in both village and town
MUKWONAGO — The village and town of Mukwonago held referendums to exceed their respective tax levies in order to hire more staff, particularly firefighters and police officers. The referendum narrowly passed in the town and the village. The referendum needed to pass in both in order to take effect....
Greater Milwaukee Today
Ronald L. Vana, 85
Ronald L. Vana, 85, of Cedarburg passed away on November 1, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Ron was born November 3, 1936, to Mildred (nee Krutz) and Bennie Vana in Milwaukee. He attended Washington High School in Milwaukee and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, something he was most proud of.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Former county supervisor Michalski wins Assembly District 13 seat
WAUKESHA — Republican Tom Michalski beat out Democrat Sarah Harrison for representative to Assembly District 13 during Tuesday’s election. Michalski is a former Waukesha County supervisor and Elm Grove firefighter. Michalski had 17,842 or 57.8% of votes followed by Harrison with 13,009 votes or 42.1%. There were 25 write-ins. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
