ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wording of Nov. 2022 Moraine Park Technical College referendum

Residents in 10 counties with Moraine Park Technical College campuses across the state, including Washington County as well as Calumet, Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Marquette, Sheboygan, Waushara and Winnebago counties, will see this referendum on their ballot Nov. 8. Shall the Moraine Park Technical College District, Wisconsin...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fromm Nieman Brands plans Foxtown Brewery development on vacant Third Ward riverfront site

MILWAUKEE — Mequon-based Foxtown Brewing is hoping to add a 28,000-square-foot development next to a proposed dog park in downtown Milwaukee. Planned for a vacant site at the northeast corner of St. Paul and Plankinton avenues along the Milwaukee River, Foxtown Landing will include a multi-story building housing a taproom, distillery and restaurant, according to a press release. There will also be pet-friendly outdoor spaces overlooking the river, as well as a rooftop patio and balcony.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Port Washington State Bank unveils Grafton branch renovations

GRAFTON — An open house held at Port Washington State Bank's Grafton branch Oct. 27 invited guests to a sneak preview of the bank’s interior redesign. Vice President/Director of Marketing Tarrah Beyer pointed out the major changes to the lobby area. “We added a coffee corner, a kids’...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Armed man tries to halt voting at West Bend Community Memorial Library

WEST BEND — A 38-year-old man armed with a knife tried to halt the voting process at the West Bend Community Memorial Library polling place on Tuesday. According to a release from West Bend, the man entered the library at 12:35 p.m. with the knife and demanded that the staff “stop the voting.”
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wording of Nov. 2022 Village of Germantown water and sanitary sewer for Richfield referendum

Residents of the Village of Germantown will have the below question on their ballot on Nov. 8. "Shall the Village of Germantown provide water and sanitary sewer service for a fee and on an ongoing basis to customers in a portion of the Village of Richfield pursuant to the terms of an Intergovernmental Agreement between the Village of Richfield and the Village of Germantown?"
RICHFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Big Lots hoping to return to Grafton

GRAFTON - Following the grand opening of Blain’s Farm & Fleet, Grafton may see another big development nearby with the return of Big Lots. Planned for the former Pick ‘n Save location on Wisconsin Avenue and Falls Road, Big Lots would fill half of the vacant space, with Harbor Freight Tools - announced in June - taking up the rest.
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Fall Fest Vendor & Craft Fair

Dive into the Fall Fest Vendor and Craft Fair. Event begins at noon Sunday, November 6 at the New Berlin VFW, 17980 W Beloit Rd, New Berlin. Enjoy more than 30 local vendors and crafters.
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Erin OKs road plan by 1 vote; Jackson votes down garbage service

It appears that the town of Erin will be raising taxes to increase road funding – though only by the slimmest of margins – while the town of Jackson will not be implementing a town-wide refuse collection service. The townships of Erin and Jackson each had a referendum...
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Germantown ballot measure for utility service to Richfield passes

GERMANTOWN — With the passage of a referendum this week, the village of Germantown is expected to move forward with an agreement to provide water and sanitary sewer utility service to a section of Richfield. The referendum on Tuesday’s ballot asked village of Germantown voters if the village should...
GERMANTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Early results of Moraine Park Technical College lean toward approval

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The final result of the Moraine Park Technical College referendum wasn’t known Tuesday evening as votes continued to be counted and reported throughout the MPTC District, but early results leaned strongly toward approval of the $55 million borrowing measure. The borrowing referendum for Moraine Park...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Estimated timeline given for Amcast project

CEDARBURG - Over two years ago, city officials were given a tour on the progress of the redevelopment of Amcast Industrial Corp. properties, also known as tax incremental financing district No. 4. on Hamilton Road and Johnson Street in Cedarburg. On Friday, members of the Cedarburg Common Council and the...
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Election results: Wisconsin State Assembly District 58

Republican incumbent Rick Gundrum is facing Democrat challenger Mary Ann Rzeszutek in the Assembly District 58 election on Nov. 8. The district encompasses the eastern portion of Town of Hartford, Slinger, Jackson, Town of Polk, Town of West Bend, City of West Bend, and the Town of Barton. Election results...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Following in his dad’s footsteps

OCONOMOWOC – Josh Michels, 21, started building cars when he was just 13 years old after following his dad, Mike Michels, who started at the age of 14. The father and son duo have also founded Michels Auto Design, a custom shop in Pewaukee, and Josh recently won the 2022 SEMA Battle of the Builders Young Guns Championship in Las Vegas.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend city budget approved for 2023

WEST BEND — The city has its 2023 budget now, as the Common Council on Monday approved the resolution to appropriate the funds for next year’s operation, while approving the levy and necessary tax rate to provide those funds. A public hearing on the budget held at the...
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Mukwonago referendums pass in both village and town

MUKWONAGO — The village and town of Mukwonago held referendums to exceed their respective tax levies in order to hire more staff, particularly firefighters and police officers. The referendum narrowly passed in the town and the village. The referendum needed to pass in both in order to take effect....
MUKWONAGO, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Ronald L. Vana, 85

Ronald L. Vana, 85, of Cedarburg passed away on November 1, 2022, after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Ron was born November 3, 1936, to Mildred (nee Krutz) and Bennie Vana in Milwaukee. He attended Washington High School in Milwaukee and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1957, something he was most proud of.
CEDARBURG, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Former county supervisor Michalski wins Assembly District 13 seat

WAUKESHA — Republican Tom Michalski beat out Democrat Sarah Harrison for representative to Assembly District 13 during Tuesday’s election. Michalski is a former Waukesha County supervisor and Elm Grove firefighter. Michalski had 17,842 or 57.8% of votes followed by Harrison with 13,009 votes or 42.1%. There were 25 write-ins. Results are unofficial until canvassed.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy