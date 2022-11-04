VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who claimed that a deadly shooting over a hunting argument was self-defense has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 52-year-old David Charles Heathcote in the shooting death of Robert Cy Wingard that was scheduled for November 9 has been continued and will resume on November 16 at 10:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court.

