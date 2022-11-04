Read full article on original website
Thomas L. Carr
Thomas L. Carr, 81, of Boyers, Pa, passed away Thursday evening (11-03-22) at Butler Memorial Hospital following an illness. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa on December 22, 1940, he was the son of the late Lloyd Lewis and Phyllis McCullough Carr. Tom served in the U.S. Navy for nearly four years...
Janet Zimmerman Gracey
Janet Zimmerman Gracey, 95, a resident of Oakwood Heights in Oil City, passed away on Monday morning, November 7, 2022. She was formerly of Pleasantville. Janet was born on January 3, 1927, in Millbrook to the late Floyd and Dessie (McClelland) Westlake. She was a graduate of Sandy Lake High...
David G. Richardson
David G. Richardson, age 73, of Clarion, passed away on November 5, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Pittsburgh on April 16, 1949 to the late William and Alice (Gross) Richardson. David proudly served in the Army National Guard. He retired from Shaler Area School...
Roberta M. “Bobi” Schrubb Smith
Roberta M. “Bobi” Schrubb Smith, 83, of Kane, passed away peacefully early Friday evening, November 4, 2022 at the Lutheran Home in Kane. Born August 23, 1939 in Kane, PA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Eloise Nichols Shrubb. She was a 1957 graduate of...
Donna Fox Shultz
Donna Fox Shultz, 77, of Cooperstown passed away on October 28, 2022 at UPMC Northwest, Seneca. She was born on June 9, 1945, to the late Nelson and Shirley (Rogers) Fox. After graduating high school, Donna was employed by Lepley’s Bus Service as a Bus Driver for many years.
Sara Claire Copenhaver
Sara Claire Copenhaver, 97, of New Bethlehem, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville. She was born on February 14, 1925, in McWilliams, to the late Frank and Mary (Hallman) Boozer. She married Leo Calvin Copenhaver, and he preceded her in death on June 8,...
Francis “Fran” Park Elder Jr.
Francis “Fran” Park Elder Jr., 72, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. He was born on February 16, 1950, to the late Betty Kathrine (Sykes) and Francis Park Elder Sr., in Pittsburgh, PA. Fran graduated from South Hills High School and retired as a...
Titusville Woman Injured in Deer vs. Vehicle Collision on Route 338
ASHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was injured after the vehicle she was traveling in struck a deer on State Route 338 on Saturday evening. According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, on State Route 338, in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Local Man Injured in Vehicle vs. Deer Collision in Cherrytree Township
CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured after his vehicle struck a deer on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Meadville Road in Cherrytree Township, Venango County. Police say a 2021...
Featured Local Job: Forest County Probation Officer
The Forest County Probation Department is now accepting applications for two full-time Probation Officers. Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences. Send resume to:. Forest County Probation Department, ATTENTION MARK E. RHOADS, CHIEF. 526 Elm Street, Box 8. Tionesta, PA...
Motorcyclist Injured in Crash on LeBoeuf Trail Road
PLUM TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police were dispatched to a motorcycle crash with possible injuries in Plum Township on Sunday evening. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred at 6:09 p.m. on Sunday, November 6, on LeBoeuf Trail Road in Plum Township, Venango County. Police say a...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Tonight – Mostly clear,...
Emlenton Teen Escapes Injury in Collision on Route 368
LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup crashed into a utility pole off State Route 368 following a two-vehicle collision last Thursday afternoon. According to a report released on Saturday, November 5, by Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened at the intersection of State Route 368 and Pine Hollow Road, in Licking Township, Clarion County, around 3:53 p.m. on Thursday, October 27.
Police Launch Homicide Investigation After Body of Meadville Man Found in Slippery Rock Township
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a Meadville man was found in Slippery Rock Township last Thursday afternoon. According to New Castle-based State Police, the incident occurred around 4:27 p.m. on Thursday, November 3, on Young Road, in...
Emlenton Man Escapes Injuries in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 Off-Ramp
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the Interstate 80 off-ramp in Monroe Township on October 30. According to a report released by Clarion-based State Police on Saturday, November 5, this crash happened near Interstate 80 and State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Election Staffs Work Into the Night
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT)— With the nation’s attention on two of Pennsylvania’s races—the contest between Josh Shapiro (D) and Doug Mastriano (R) for the Governorship, and the match-up between John Fetterman (D) and Mehmet Oz (R) for the state’s open Senate seat—election workers across the state toiled into the night to tally the votes.
Hearing Rescheduled for Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred by Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Emlenton man who claimed that a deadly shooting over a hunting argument was self-defense has been continued. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 52-year-old David Charles Heathcote in the shooting death of Robert Cy Wingard that was scheduled for November 9 has been continued and will resume on November 16 at 10:30 a.m. in Venango County Central Court.
Bicyclist Struck by Vehicle; Airlifted to Medical Facility with Head Injuries
LINESVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 70-year-old man was airlifted to a medical facility after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Linesville on Monday afternoon. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident happened at 4:49 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on Penn Street in...
Oldest Election Official in County Got a New Perm for the Occasion
UTICA, Pa. (EYT) — At 90-years-old, Mary Donaldson is the oldest election official in Venango County; at least according to her. “I got my name in the paper this morning, but no picture. And they said I was 92,” she said. “Being 90 is bad enough! And no picture? I got a new perm and everything.”
West Forest School Students Participate in Escape Room Challenge
TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – West Forest Elementary School students recently participated in an escape room challenge. (Pictured above – Front (left to right): Devin Stone, Lukas Moats, and Alexzandrya Hunt; Back (left to right): Jason Bell, Lillian Bawden, Reed Clark, Ariana Millard, Abby Summerville, Eliana Forker, Gavin Summerville, and Jayden Scherer.)
