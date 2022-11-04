An investigation into a suspicious death has begun after a man's body was pulled out of the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning. The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Monday, and as the East Bay Times reports, Oakland Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene near the Port of Oakland's Berth 35 — adjacent to the 5100 block of 7th Street. They were soon joined by the Coast Guard and Oakland police, and together they removed the body from the water near Jack London Square.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO