Vallejo, CA

SFist

Man's Partially Clothed Body Pulled From Bay Near Port of Oakland, Investigation Begins

An investigation into a suspicious death has begun after a man's body was pulled out of the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning. The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Monday, and as the East Bay Times reports, Oakland Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene near the Port of Oakland's Berth 35 — adjacent to the 5100 block of 7th Street. They were soon joined by the Coast Guard and Oakland police, and together they removed the body from the water near Jack London Square.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Teen Party Shakes Up Quiet Mill Valley

Mill Valley police tried to contain an unruly party of 100 to 200 juveniles outside a shopping center on Saturday night. The kids were being loud, drinking, and allegedly throwing bottles, and nearby CVS, Safeway, and Whole Foods stores were advised to close early. [NBC Bay Area]. A man was...
MILL VALLEY, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area

While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
SFist

ICU Units at UCSF Children's Hospitals at Capacity Due to RSV Cases

An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections are overwhelming Bay Area children's hospitals — forcing ICU units to send pediatric patients to other floors because they've reached capacity. Orange County declared a health emergency just after Halloween around its RSV outbreak in the county's pediatric...
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Water Main Break Floods Big Intersection In Cow Hollow

Residents of San Francisco were being advised to avoid the area of Fillmore and Union streets Monday afternoon following a water main break that flooded the intersection — and there was also a report of gas smell in the air. AlertSF sent out an advisory to avoid the area...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

