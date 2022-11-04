Read full article on original website
The Cop Series That Shows San Francisco in its 70's Liberal HeydayAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Police find gun during arrest of passed-out driver in BerkeleyThe Berkeley ScannerBerkeley, CA
Headlands Brewery is Open in LafayetteThomas SmithLafayette, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Sideshows Sprang Up Saturday In Multiple East Bay Cities and Vallejo
Saturday was a big night for sideshows in multiple places in the Bay Area, as police chased down gatherings of hundreds of cars in Vallejo, Richmond, Rodeo, and Hayward in a span of hours. As KTVU reports, the largest of the sideshows may have been in Vallejo, where around 300...
Man's Partially Clothed Body Pulled From Bay Near Port of Oakland, Investigation Begins
An investigation into a suspicious death has begun after a man's body was pulled out of the water near the Port of Oakland on Monday morning. The body was discovered just before 11 a.m. Monday, and as the East Bay Times reports, Oakland Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene near the Port of Oakland's Berth 35 — adjacent to the 5100 block of 7th Street. They were soon joined by the Coast Guard and Oakland police, and together they removed the body from the water near Jack London Square.
Monday Morning Headlines: Teen Party Shakes Up Quiet Mill Valley
Mill Valley police tried to contain an unruly party of 100 to 200 juveniles outside a shopping center on Saturday night. The kids were being loud, drinking, and allegedly throwing bottles, and nearby CVS, Safeway, and Whole Foods stores were advised to close early. [NBC Bay Area]. A man was...
Tuesday Morning Topline: Judge In Elizabeth Holmes Case Denies New Trial
It's Election Day, and if you didn't already mail your ballot, you still can, or go to a polling place, or drop it in a drop box. The SF Department of Elections has all the info about polling places and drop boxes here. A 37-year-old Brisbane man has been charged...
Big Rig Full of Shrimp Catches Fire on Dumbarton Bridge, Shuts Down Traffic For Eight Hours
A Monday morning truck fire on the South Bay’s Dumbarton Bridge stopped westbound traffic for about eight hours Monday, and the fire was on a truck full of shrimp that somehow managed to ignite. An ugly Monday on the Dumbarton Bridge, which connects Menlo Park to Fremont, as KGO...
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
Day Around the Bay: First Tahoe Ski Resort Slated to Open This Weekend, Everybody
It’s Election Day, and you still have until 8 p.m. PT to vote, and if you’re wondering, you can find your polling place here. The first batch of San Francisco voting results is expected to drop at 8:45 p.m., and you can track those results via the Chronicle, the SF Standard, or directly via the SF Department of Elections. [SF Elections]
ICU Units at UCSF Children's Hospitals at Capacity Due to RSV Cases
An outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory infections are overwhelming Bay Area children's hospitals — forcing ICU units to send pediatric patients to other floors because they've reached capacity. Orange County declared a health emergency just after Halloween around its RSV outbreak in the county's pediatric...
Water Main Break Floods Big Intersection In Cow Hollow
Residents of San Francisco were being advised to avoid the area of Fillmore and Union streets Monday afternoon following a water main break that flooded the intersection — and there was also a report of gas smell in the air. AlertSF sent out an advisory to avoid the area...
Most SF Museums Will Be Free the First Weekend In December, Thanks to Anonymous Donors
21 museums across San Francisco will be open to the public free of charge on the weekend of December 3, thanks to some generous, anonymous patrons of the arts who are underwriting the weekend. The Chronicle reported Monday that the SF Free Museum Weekend will be divided into two days,...
