Read full article on original website
Related
SFist
Reports: Facebook Parent Company Meta Planning Mega-Layoffs, ‘Many Thousands’ May Get the Ax This Week
The long-feared Big Kahuna of tech-boom layoffs, massive cuts at Meta companies Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, could arrive as soon as Wednesday, and it’s beginning to feel a lot like 2001. The San Francisco economy, and broader Silicon Valley economy, is already reeling from last week’s 3,700 layoffs at...
2022 election live updates: John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz, dealing huge blow to the GOP's Senate hopes
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
SFist
Report: Salesforce Set To Lay Off ‘As Many As 2,500’ Employees
The latest San Francisco layoff-palooza shoe to drop is a big one, as towering software company Salesforce is reportedly set to lay off thousands, in job cuts that actually already started Monday. It’s a sign of the likely grim times to come that Friday’s Twitter layoff of 3,700 employees would...
Midterms 2022: Georgia, Arizona, Nevada & Wisconsin Senate Seats Too Close To Call; Control Of Congress Undecided As Dems Defy Expectations — Update
UPDATE, 11:46 PM PT: After all the rallies, all the ads, all the mudslinging, all the polls and predictions, and all the money, the overall results of the 2022 Midterm elections are up in the air heading towards the midnight hour. With Senate seats in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, & once again pivotal Georgia too close to call, and GOP hopes of a red wave in at least the House of Representatives dissipating, no one really knows who will be in charge in Congress next year. Even with a December 6 runoff between incumbent Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker...
SFist
[Update] Twitter Rolls Out, Then Delays Its $8-a-Month Subscription for Blue Check Marks
Twitter began quietly offering its $7.99-a-month subscription model Saturday for blue check marks, saying that users who are willing to pay will enjoy additional perks like the ability to post longer videos and see half the ads they typically would. You, too, can now have a blue checkmark by your...
Stock futures trade mixed as election results are tallied
Stock futures were mixed in the early hours of Wednesday as markets watched and reacted to Election Day results.
Comments / 0