California State

SFist

Report: Salesforce Set To Lay Off ‘As Many As 2,500’ Employees

The latest San Francisco layoff-palooza shoe to drop is a big one, as towering software company Salesforce is reportedly set to lay off thousands, in job cuts that actually already started Monday. It’s a sign of the likely grim times to come that Friday’s Twitter layoff of 3,700 employees would...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Midterms 2022: Georgia, Arizona, Nevada & Wisconsin Senate Seats Too Close To Call; Control Of Congress Undecided As Dems Defy Expectations — Update

UPDATE, 11:46 PM PT: After all the rallies, all the ads, all the mudslinging, all the polls and predictions, and all the money, the overall results of the 2022 Midterm elections are up in the air heading towards the midnight hour. With Senate seats in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, & once again pivotal Georgia too close to call, and GOP hopes of a red wave in at least the House of Representatives dissipating, no one really knows who will be in charge in Congress next year. Even with a December 6 runoff between incumbent Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker...
ARIZONA STATE

