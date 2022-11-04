ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Halle Bailey Shares Note From Her Delta Pilot That Brought Her to Tears

It was signed "your young Latina female Delta pilot." Halle Bailey got emotional after receiving a sweet message from the pilot on a recent flight. Since landing the coveted role of Ariel in the upcoming live action remake of the "Little Mermaid," the 22-year-old actress has received racially charged backlash for her casting.
DWTS 5th Judge: Shocking Double Elimination Sends Huge Fan-Favorite Home

The '90s take over the ballroom with an assist from some of the decade's biggest stars like Vanilla Ice, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, and Kid 'n Play. We ain’t kidding and we didn’t come to play, but Kid ‘n Play were on hand to help “Dancing with the Stars” ring in the 1990s. They were one of four special guest acts to help soften the blow of a shocking double elimination!
Olivia Culpo Didn't Know How She Was Going to Pay Rent After Nick Jonas Breakup

"When he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity" Olivia Culpo is getting candid about how she handled her breakup with Nick Jonas. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe opened up about her relationship with the singer during the premiere episode of her new TLC reality show "The Culpo Sisters."

