ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Casey Anthony to Speak Out In New 'Where the Truth Lies' Doc -- Watch Trailer!

"Why talk to me now, when you're not getting creative control?" an interviewer asks Anthony in the first trailer. 11 years after her acquittal for the murder of her own daughter, Caylee Anthony, mom Casey Anthony is speaking out in a new, three-part docuseries for Peacock. "Casey Anthony: Where the...
toofab.com

DWTS 5th Judge: Shocking Double Elimination Sends Huge Fan-Favorite Home

The '90s take over the ballroom with an assist from some of the decade's biggest stars like Vanilla Ice, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, and Kid 'n Play. We ain’t kidding and we didn’t come to play, but Kid ‘n Play were on hand to help “Dancing with the Stars” ring in the 1990s. They were one of four special guest acts to help soften the blow of a shocking double elimination!
toofab.com

Selena Gomez Responds to Criticism Over Perceived Francia Raisa Snub

"My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]," said Gomez, getting quite the response from her kidney donor. While promoting her new documentary "My Mind & Me," Selena Gomez seemingly caused some drama between herself and longtime friend Francia Raisa. Last week, Rolling Stone dropped a profile on...
toofab.com

Brendan Fraser's Transformation Revealed in Emotional Trailer For 'The Whale'

The actor stars in the Darren Aronofsky film as a reclusive, 600-pound writing instructor struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) while also suffering from a compulsive eating disorder. The first trailer for "The Whale," starring Brendan Fraser, is here -- and The Brenaissance is officially upon us.
toofab.com

Jimmy Kimmel Will Host 2023 Oscars

"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap." Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Academy Awards. On Monday it was announced the 54-year-old late night host had landed the gig for the third time. Kimmel consecutively hosted Hollywood's biggest night...
toofab.com

Olivia Culpo Didn't Know How She Was Going to Pay Rent After Nick Jonas Breakup

"When he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity" Olivia Culpo is getting candid about how she handled her breakup with Nick Jonas. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe opened up about her relationship with the singer during the premiere episode of her new TLC reality show "The Culpo Sisters."

Comments / 0

Community Policy