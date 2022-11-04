Read full article on original website
toofab.com
Melanie Martin Says She Was Planning 'More Children' With Aaron Carter Before His Death
"We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn't live without each other." Melanie Martin is thinking about what could have been with her late fiance Aaron Carter. In an interview with Us Weekly, the 30-year-old OnlyFans content creator opened up about the future plans...
toofab.com
The Game Shares Personal Story About Aaron Carter: 'Dope AF & a Very Good Human'
The rapper was moved by Nick Carter's tribute to share "a quick story that was a true testament to Aaron's character & heart." The Game is sending love to Nick Carter following the death of the pop star's younger brother, Aaron Carter. Aaron was found dead at his Lancaster, CA...
toofab.com
Casey Anthony to Speak Out In New 'Where the Truth Lies' Doc -- Watch Trailer!
"Why talk to me now, when you're not getting creative control?" an interviewer asks Anthony in the first trailer. 11 years after her acquittal for the murder of her own daughter, Caylee Anthony, mom Casey Anthony is speaking out in a new, three-part docuseries for Peacock. "Casey Anthony: Where the...
toofab.com
DWTS 5th Judge: Shocking Double Elimination Sends Huge Fan-Favorite Home
The '90s take over the ballroom with an assist from some of the decade's biggest stars like Vanilla Ice, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, and Kid 'n Play. We ain’t kidding and we didn’t come to play, but Kid ‘n Play were on hand to help “Dancing with the Stars” ring in the 1990s. They were one of four special guest acts to help soften the blow of a shocking double elimination!
toofab.com
Selena Gomez Responds to Criticism Over Perceived Francia Raisa Snub
"My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift]," said Gomez, getting quite the response from her kidney donor. While promoting her new documentary "My Mind & Me," Selena Gomez seemingly caused some drama between herself and longtime friend Francia Raisa. Last week, Rolling Stone dropped a profile on...
Movie review: 'The Fablemans' captures Spielberg's personal magic
The autobiographical "The Fabelmans" lets Steven Spielberg apply his sense of wonder to his own life.
toofab.com
Evan Rachel Wood Reveals 'Major Crush' on Sandra Bullock While Filming Practical Magic
"I didn't realize it until later on in life. It's like, 'Oh you were in love with her.'" Evan Rachel Wood is coming clean about some on-set feelings she had about Sandra Bullock while filming "Practical Magic." The 35-year-old "Westworld" star spoke to Andy Cohen during her appearance on "Watch...
toofab.com
Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari & Stephen Colletti Reunite and Finally Hash Out All Their Laguna Beach Drama
LC addresses calling Kristin a "slut" and reveals which costar she was secretly hooking up with!. For the first time since they all appeared on "Laguna Beach" together, Lauren Conrad sat down for a podcast interview with costars Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti -- and the tea was hot!. LC...
toofab.com
Brendan Fraser's Transformation Revealed in Emotional Trailer For 'The Whale'
The actor stars in the Darren Aronofsky film as a reclusive, 600-pound writing instructor struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) while also suffering from a compulsive eating disorder. The first trailer for "The Whale," starring Brendan Fraser, is here -- and The Brenaissance is officially upon us.
toofab.com
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host 2023 Oscars
"Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap." Jimmy Kimmel will host the 2023 Academy Awards. On Monday it was announced the 54-year-old late night host had landed the gig for the third time. Kimmel consecutively hosted Hollywood's biggest night...
toofab.com
Olivia Culpo Didn't Know How She Was Going to Pay Rent After Nick Jonas Breakup
"When he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity" Olivia Culpo is getting candid about how she handled her breakup with Nick Jonas. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe opened up about her relationship with the singer during the premiere episode of her new TLC reality show "The Culpo Sisters."
toofab.com
The Voice 5th Judge: Incredible 3-Way Knockout Sends Two Frontrunners Home, Top 16 Revealed
One Coach completely overlooks one of the night's strongest performances to choose someone who did not bring it -- are they watching the same show as us?. The final round of Three-Way Knockouts definitely created some heartbreak on “The Voice” as there was only one Steal left, and several artists who were worthy of it.
toofab.com
Lindsay Lohan Reacts to Ex-Boyfriend Aaron Carter's Death, Sends Prayers to His Family
Lindsay Lohan is sending her love to Aaron Carter's family following his death. The actress was asked about Aaron, who she briefly dated in the early 2000s, during a pair of interviews for her new Netflix movie "Falling for Christmas." The "I Want Candy" singer was found dead at his Lancaster, CA home on Saturday at the age of 34.
toofab.com
From Kim Kardashian to Julia Fox & Natalia Bryant -- All the Celeb Looks from the CFDA Fashion Awards
From Grace Van Patten's relationship reveal to the Kardashian-Jenners stunning looks -- this was a fashion night to remember!. The stars aligned on the red carpet for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City Monday night. Kim Kardashian, whose SKIMS brand won the Innovation Award, was joined by...
