Read full article on original website
Related
Solo Sikoa sets his aim at two WWE Championship belts
Solo Sikoa is a company man. Though he may be the “enforcer” of The Bloodline and the toughest dude in the faction, save maybe Roman Reigns, he would never challenge the rule of his cousin like his older brother Jey did at the beginning of the “Head of the Table” storyline. Now granted, maybe one […] The post Solo Sikoa sets his aim at two WWE Championship belts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Top WWE, AEW target is hitting free agency in January
Folks, the professional wrestling world has its first right proper free agent of 2023 officially on the board, as Nick Aldis, the former NWA Champion, has officially put in his notice to the National Wrestling Alliance that he will test the opening market and potentially sign with WWE, AEW, or even Impact, where his wife, Mickie James, currently calls home, h/t to Fightful.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0