ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Find here who will host ‘Noche de Estrellas’ during the 2022 Latin Grammy

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUu4H_0izDNbmh00

Univision’s “Noche de Estrellas” returns to kick off Latin music’s biggest party with must-see musical performances, red-carpet interviews, and the first look at all the glamour of the nominees and winners leading up to the Latin GRAMMYs. The pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the 23rd ceremony at 8 p.m. East/Pacific.

This year, Univision personalities Chiqui Delgado , Raúl De Molina , and Borja Voces return as hosts of “Noche de Estrellas,” while beloved Clarissa Molina and popular Mexican actor, TV host, and personality Adrián Uribe join as hosts for the first time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2iKw_0izDNbmh00 GettyImages
Chiqui Delgado, Clarissa Molina, Raúl de Molina, Adrián Uribe

The pre-show will include interviews with the first Latin GRAMMY winners of the night to be announced during the Latin GRAMMY Premiere.

To open the mood and set the right tone for the night on the red carpet, Mexican singer-songwriter and first-time Latin GRAMMY nominee for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album, Majo Aguilar , will make her “Noche de Estrellas” debut with a special performance along with the nominees for Best Banda Album, Banda Los Sebastiane s.

RELATED:

Christina Aguilera, Christian Nodal, John Legend, and more performing at the 64th Latin Grammys

New Music Friday: The Hottest releases from Selena Gomez, Drake, Fuego, and more

Juan Gabriel’s first posthumous album ‘Los Dúo 3’ brings mixed opinions


Immediately afterward, the rapper and nominee Arcángel will delight us with a special performance of his song “Por Amar a ciegas.”

Latin GRAMMY nominee Anitta , Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY-nominated artist Luis Fonsi , Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winner Laura Pausini , and Latin GRAMMY nominee and Latin Recording Academy President’s Award winner Thalia will come together as powerful hosts of the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The music academy will honor excellence in Latin music, on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

“We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin GRAMMY Awards,” they informed via Twitter.

According to the Latin Recording Academy’s membership body of music creators, this year’s Record Of The Year category features an exceptional group of genres, creators, and artists reflecting Latin music’s diversity and its growing cultural influence worldwide.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Rosalía, Carlos Vives, Silvana Estrada Added to Latin Grammy Performers Lineup

Rosalía, Carlos Vives, Silvana Estrada, Gente de Zona, Aymée Nuviola, Nicole Zignago, and Los Bukis will join a star-studded lineup of performers who will take the stage at the 23rd annual Latin Grammys, the Latin Recording Academy has announced. The group rounds out a list of previously announced artists, including Rauw Alejandro, Jesse & Joy, Sebastián Yatra, Chiquis, Marco Antonio Solís, Nicky Jam, Banda los Recoditos, Angela Aguilar, Carin León, Marc Anthony, Sin Bandera, Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, John Legend, and Mariachi Sol de México de José Hernández. Many of the artists represent current nominees and past...
HOLAUSA

Carlos Vives supports Shakira by changing the lyrics of ‘La Bicleta’

Carlos Vives showed his support for Shakira in his most recent concert. A clip captured by fans shows Vives performing his hit song “La Bicicleta”, which he made alongside Shakira. He made a key omission in the lyrics, showing his tacit support for his friend as she faces the rupture of her decade long relationship with Gerard Piqué.
HOLAUSA

Breakdown of Jessica Alba’s Dia de Los Muertos makeup [VIDEO]

Jessica Alba honored the departed by joining the Dia de Los Muertos annual celebration. The actress and Honest Beauty founder took to social media to share her step-by-step look. Although Alba didn’t choose a catrina (skull) makeup, she paired her neutral look with colorful details. “Such a beautiful...
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

John Legend Performs Music From His 'LEGEND' Album & Other Fan Favorites

John Legend is celebrating everything he's achieved with his new album during his iHeartRadio LIVE show. On Thursday, November 3, the revered singer hit the stage in Los Angeles to perform a fusion of his greatest hits and new joints from his new album LEGEND. Hosted by Shay Diddy, Legend appeared in a special VR performance in Meta Horizon Worlds that fans could watch on their Meta Quest 2 headset. The Ohio native kicked off the show with a beautiful rendition of "Tonight (Best You Ever Had)" followed by his recent single "All She Wanna Do" featuring Saweetie.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Coco Jones

Singer, actress, and dancer Coco Jones is no rookie. The multi-talented entertainer got her start in the industry as a Disney kid, showing off her bag of talents early on in her career. Since then, the seasoned entertainer has been grinding, earning a role as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The 24-year-old has even made her return to music. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, she snatched a nomination for “Best New Artist” alongside several equally talented acts, including DIXSON, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Muni Long, Steve Lacy, and rising Nigerian singers CKay and Tems. Ahead of this year’s celebration, get familiar with the musical stylings of Coco Jones.
HOLAUSA

Netflix is launching an eight-part comedy series about reggaeton

Netflix is launching “Neon,” a comedy series based on the world’s favorite music genre, reggaeton. The streamer’s show is starred by Tyler Dean Flores, Emma Ferreira, Jordan Mendoza, and Courtney Taylor and was created by Shea Serrano and Max Searle as showrunner. “Neon” is an eight-part series that tells...
Rolling Stone

Drake & 21 Savage, Selena Gomez and All the Songs You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to our weekly rundown of the best new music — featuring big new singles, key tracks from our favorite albums, and more. This week, a standout from Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, plus Pink, Selena Gomez and Yo La Tengo. Check out the list, or cue it up on Spotify below.  Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex” (youtube) Selena Gomez, “My Mind & Me” (youtube) Pink, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” (youtube) Niko Rubio, “Olvidar de Ti” (youtube) Luna Luna, “Talk Too Much” (youtube) SG Lewis, “Lifetime” (youtube) Avril Lavigne ft. Yungblud, “I’m A Mess” (youtube) Yo La Tengo, “Fallout” (youtube) Big Joanie, “Your Words” (youtube) hemlocke springs, “girlfriend” (youtube) Paulo Londra & Feid, “A Veces” (youtube) A Boogie With A Hoodie, “Ballin’” (youtube) Brockhampton, “Big Pussy” (youtube) MIKE, “What Do I Do” (youtube) Tiesto feat. Tate McRae, “10:35” (youtube) Thalia, “Psycho B**ch” (youtube) More from Rolling StoneTay Keith Explains How His Memphis Roots Made it on 'Her Loss'Hear Drake Pay Tribute to 'Legendary, Unprecedented' TakeoffMegan Thee Stallion Shuts Drake Down After 'Circo Loco' InsultBest of Rolling StoneAll 229 of Taylor Swift's Songs, RankedThe Who's 50 Greatest SongsFleetwood Mac's 50 Greatest Songs
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
14K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy