Find here who will host ‘Noche de Estrellas’ during the 2022 Latin Grammy

Univision’s “Noche de Estrellas” returns to kick off Latin music’s biggest party with must-see musical performances, red-carpet interviews, and the first look at all the glamour of the nominees and winners leading up to the Latin GRAMMYs. The pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET/PT, followed by the 23rd ceremony at 8 p.m. East/Pacific.

This year, Univision personalities Chiqui Delgado , Raúl De Molina , and Borja Voces return as hosts of “Noche de Estrellas,” while beloved Clarissa Molina and popular Mexican actor, TV host, and personality Adrián Uribe join as hosts for the first time.

GettyImages Chiqui Delgado, Clarissa Molina, Raúl de Molina, Adrián Uribe

The pre-show will include interviews with the first Latin GRAMMY winners of the night to be announced during the Latin GRAMMY Premiere.

To open the mood and set the right tone for the night on the red carpet, Mexican singer-songwriter and first-time Latin GRAMMY nominee for Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album, Majo Aguilar , will make her “Noche de Estrellas” debut with a special performance along with the nominees for Best Banda Album, Banda Los Sebastiane s.

Immediately afterward, the rapper and nominee Arcángel will delight us with a special performance of his song “Por Amar a ciegas.”

Latin GRAMMY nominee Anitta , Latin GRAMMY winner and GRAMMY-nominated artist Luis Fonsi , Latin GRAMMY and GRAMMY winner Laura Pausini , and Latin GRAMMY nominee and Latin Recording Academy President’s Award winner Thalia will come together as powerful hosts of the 23rd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The music academy will honor excellence in Latin music, on Thursday, November 17, 2022, from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

“We are proud to present the nominations with this diverse group of talented artists, who reflect the evolution of our Academy as a modern and relevant institution, and officially kick off the twenty-third season of the Latin GRAMMY Awards,” they informed via Twitter.

According to the Latin Recording Academy’s membership body of music creators, this year’s Record Of The Year category features an exceptional group of genres, creators, and artists reflecting Latin music’s diversity and its growing cultural influence worldwide.