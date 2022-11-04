ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Deadspin

Bruins get a finger in the wind and then jammed in their own eye

As far as public statements go, this one rings pretty hollow:. To make a long story short, in the late hours of Thursday, in the hopes of sneaking through to Friday-news-dump territory, the Bruins signed minor league defenseman Mitchell Miller. Whether that name is familiar or not, it’s important to remind everyone that Miller was the player the Coyotes had to renounce the rights to after it came to public awareness that Miller had spent most of his teen years bullying and abusing a disabled classmate who also happened to be Black. The details were galling to the least, and Arizona had little choice after the public outcry.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘We failed there’ – Cam Neely apologizes for Bruins controversial signing of Mitchell Miller

The backlash the Boston Bruins faced for the controversial signing of Mitchell Miller last week was swift and furious. On Sunday night, the Bruins decided to part ways with Miller amid the uproar of unhappy fans who brought up Miller’s previous history of bullying as a reason he should never play in the NHL. On […] The post ‘We failed there’ – Cam Neely apologizes for Bruins controversial signing of Mitchell Miller appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Evander Kane sent straight to hospital after bloody scene leaves him panicking

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was cut on what appeared to be his wrist by Pat Maroon’s skate during Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kane immediately got up off the ice screaming skating for the bench, with a pool of blood left behind him. Kane has reportedly been sent directly to the hospital […] The post Evander Kane sent straight to hospital after bloody scene leaves him panicking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Bruins push eject button on Mitchell Miller 2 days after signing

The Boston Bruins made one of the most controversial moves in recent NHL history on Friday. The team signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who spent years racially and physically abusing a black disabled classmate while in school. On Sunday, the Bruins aborted the plan. The Bruins announced Miller was no longer part of the organization, effective […] The post Bruins push eject button on Mitchell Miller 2 days after signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Valeri Nichushkin injury gets brutal update from Avs’ Jared Bednar

The Colorado Avalanche have been without star forward Valeri Nichushkin for a couple of weeks now, but it seems as if his injury will keep him out a while longer. On Tuesday, Avs head coach Jared Bednar revealed that Nichushkin will require ankle surgery and figures to miss around another month of action, via Peter […] The post Valeri Nichushkin injury gets brutal update from Avs’ Jared Bednar appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70

A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Ekblad gets key injury update with Panthers return looming

The Florida Panthers have been without star defenseman Aaron Ekblad for much of the start of the 2022-23 NHL season after he sustained a strained groin in just the third game of the season. Having been sidelined ever since, Ekblad was seen on the ice during practice on Tuesday alongside his teammates and was actively […] The post Aaron Ekblad gets key injury update with Panthers return looming appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL

Tkachuck suspended two games for actions in Panthers game

NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during NHL Game No. 189 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred...
ClutchPoints

Grading Nathan MacKinnon’s $100.8 million contract extension with the Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche locked up forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year contract extension just before the start of the season. The deal carries a $12.6 million cap hit, which will make him the league’s highest-paid player. He’s currently in the final season of a deal which carries a $6.3 million cap hit, with the new contract kicking in for the 2023-24 season.
DENVER, CO
SB Nation

The Bruins’ Mitchell Miller fiasco ending in his release, explained

The Boston Bruins are one of the best teams in hockey. But nobody is talking about their gaudy record to start the season, nor their NHL-best goal differential, right now. Instead, the point of focus is the organization’s decision to sign defenseman Mitchell Miller, and then “part ways” with him just days later after intense backlash from around the NHL.
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Blues vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022

A pair of squads residing in two separate conferences will go head-to-head on Tuesday as the St. Louis Blues will meet up with the Philadelphia Flyers. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blues-Flyers prediction and pick will be made. After starting off flawlessly with a 3-0 record to begin the season, the St. […] The post NHL Odds: Blues vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
