Deadspin
Bruins get a finger in the wind and then jammed in their own eye
As far as public statements go, this one rings pretty hollow:. To make a long story short, in the late hours of Thursday, in the hopes of sneaking through to Friday-news-dump territory, the Bruins signed minor league defenseman Mitchell Miller. Whether that name is familiar or not, it’s important to remind everyone that Miller was the player the Coyotes had to renounce the rights to after it came to public awareness that Miller had spent most of his teen years bullying and abusing a disabled classmate who also happened to be Black. The details were galling to the least, and Arizona had little choice after the public outcry.
‘We failed there’ – Cam Neely apologizes for Bruins controversial signing of Mitchell Miller
On Sunday night, the Bruins decided to part ways with Miller amid the uproar of unhappy fans who brought up Miller's previous history of bullying as a reason he should never play in the NHL.
Evander Kane sent straight to hospital after bloody scene leaves him panicking
Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was cut on what appeared to be his wrist by Pat Maroon’s skate during Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Kane immediately got up off the ice screaming skating for the bench, with a pool of blood left behind him. Kane has reportedly been sent directly to the hospital […] The post Evander Kane sent straight to hospital after bloody scene leaves him panicking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bruins push eject button on Mitchell Miller 2 days after signing
The Boston Bruins made one of the most controversial moves in recent NHL history on Friday. The team signed defenseman Mitchell Miller, who spent years racially and physically abusing a black disabled classmate while in school. On Sunday, the Bruins aborted the plan. The Bruins announced Miller was no longer part of the organization, effective
Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand react to Bruins cutting ties with Mitchell Miller: ‘I’m glad that we were heard’
Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand reacted to the Boston Bruins’ decision to cut ties with controversial signing Mitchell Miller. Bergeron said the players were opposed to the signing and that he was “glad that we were heard.”
Why Red Sox prospect Johnfrank Salazar is poised to break out in 2023
Infield prospect Johnfrank Salazar is a top breakout candidate for the Boston Red Sox in the 2023 season. Every year, there are a few baseball prospects who take the world by storm; you’ll see someone who previously wasn’t getting much attention catch the eye and admiration of Boston Red Sox fans and become a favorite.
Valeri Nichushkin injury gets brutal update from Avs’ Jared Bednar
The Colorado Avalanche have been without star forward Valeri Nichushkin for a couple of weeks now, but it seems as if his injury will keep him out a while longer. On Tuesday, Avs head coach Jared Bednar revealed that Nichushkin will require ankle surgery and figures to miss around another month of action, via Peter […] The post Valeri Nichushkin injury gets brutal update from Avs’ Jared Bednar appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Legendary Hockey Player, Broadcaster Dead At 70
A legendary hockey player and broadcaster has died at the age of 70. Hall of Famer Peter McNab died over the weekend, multiple reports confirmed. McNab was a standout player who spent 14 years in the league, including time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and New Jersey Devils.
Aaron Ekblad gets key injury update with Panthers return looming
The Florida Panthers have been without star defenseman Aaron Ekblad for much of the start of the 2022-23 NHL season after he sustained a strained groin in just the third game of the season. Having been sidelined ever since, Ekblad was seen on the ice during practice on Tuesday alongside his teammates and was actively […] The post Aaron Ekblad gets key injury update with Panthers return looming appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tkachuck suspended two games for actions in Panthers game
NEW YORK - - Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games, without pay, for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during NHL Game No. 189 in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 5, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred...
Grading Nathan MacKinnon’s $100.8 million contract extension with the Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche locked up forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year contract extension just before the start of the season. The deal carries a $12.6 million cap hit, which will make him the league’s highest-paid player. He’s currently in the final season of a deal which carries a $6.3 million cap hit, with the new contract kicking in for the 2023-24 season.
The Bruins’ Mitchell Miller fiasco ending in his release, explained
The Boston Bruins are one of the best teams in hockey. But nobody is talking about their gaudy record to start the season, nor their NHL-best goal differential, right now. Instead, the point of focus is the organization’s decision to sign defenseman Mitchell Miller, and then “part ways” with him just days later after intense backlash from around the NHL.
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022
A pair of squads residing in two separate conferences will go head-to-head on Tuesday as the St. Louis Blues will meet up with the Philadelphia Flyers. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blues-Flyers prediction and pick will be made. After starting off flawlessly with a 3-0 record to begin the season, the St. […] The post NHL Odds: Blues vs. Flyers prediction, odds and pick – 11/8/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reunion With This Former Red Sox Pitcher May Make Sense For Boston At Right Price
The Red Sox are in the market for a starting pitcher and a reunion may be needed after a season in which the southpaw made his first All-Star Game.
Red Sox Free-Agent Fit Signs Elsewhere, Thinning Relief Pitcher Market
The top reliever in the free-agent market signed a massive extension, giving the Boston Red Sox one fewer option as they rebuild their pitching staff.
