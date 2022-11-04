ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSBY News

Fire restrictions lifted on the Sequoia National Forest

By Ashlee Owings
 4 days ago
Fire restrictions on the Sequoia National Forest have been rescinded due to cooling temperatures and rainfall.

The lifting of fire restrictions allows forest visitors to have open campfires outside of developed campgrounds and recreation sites, although campfire permits will still be required. Free California Campfire Permits are available at all of the Sequoia National Forest offices. Permits are also available online .

Visitors are always expected to use caution with campfires and other potential ignition sources.

The U.S. Forest Service says that forest fires are still a threat, so visitors are asked to remain vigilant and minimize campfire impacts.

For more information, please contact any Forest Service office, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• Forest Supervisor’s Office—Porterville (559) 784-1500

• Hume Lake Ranger District—Dunlap (559) 338-2251

• Kern River Ranger District—Kernville (760) 376-3781

• Western Divide Ranger District—Springville (559) 539-2607

