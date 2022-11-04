Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
'Beaver Blood Moon': Chicago's last chance to view a total lunar eclipse until 2025Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Northwestern Rewind and Indiana Preview
While Ohio State’s 21-7 victory at Northwestern was one of the more aggravating wins by the Buckeyes in recent history, it was still a win. We can’t say we saw the game unfolding as it did, but then again when we recorded last week, we had no idea the game would be played in a hurricane. If we had known, we probably would still have predicted a lopsided win, but perhaps with one or two fewer touchdowns.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Our best and worst ‘Bold Predictions’ so far this season
On the day of Ohio State football games, Brett and Meredith alternate making Bold Predictions. On weeks that Brett writes the game preview, Meredith does Bold Predictions. When Meredith writes the game preview, Brett writes the Bold Predictions article. So far this season, Meredith has done Bold Predictions five times, while Brett has written Bold Predictions for four games.
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State at Northwestern
Ohio State’s 21-7 win at Northwestern on Saturday was an ugly, uninspired performance, and, despite the weather making passing difficult, the game was still orders of magnitude tougher than it needed to be for the Buckeyes. I’m convinced at this point that Ohio State is one of the few teams in the nation that can beat Ohio State, and it worked pretty hard at that in Evanston, Illinois on Saturday. Thankfully, it came up short.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Jacy Sheldon
In the final edition of Land-Grant Holy Land player previews, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball leader is the focus. Guard Jacy Sheldon was a sought-after recruit coming out of Central Ohio, but Sheldon opted to stay close to home and reached a new level in her third season as a Buckeye. This season, Sheldon has more help, which could mean more freedom to lift the Scarlet & Gray further than they’ve been in years.
landgrantholyland.com
No. 14 Buckeyes stun No. 5 Volunteers 87-75 in women’s basketball season opener
The Ohio State Buckeyes began their 2022/23 season in a vastly different way than last year. Instead of a smaller conference opponent like Bucknell University, head coach Fred McGuff went the opposite direction, inviting the No. 4 ranked University of Tennessee Volunteers to Columbus. In front of a home crowd, Ohio State overcame a tough two quarters plus of shooting to come back in a big way, beating the Volunteers 87-75.
landgrantholyland.com
Film Review: Ohio State’s recent run game struggles continue against Northwestern
Heading to Illinois this time of year is never easy, and the Ohio State Buckeyes learned this in their 21-7 win over Northwestern. In conditions with 35 mile per hour winds and rain, the Buckeyes were forced to win on the ground this week, and once again did not look pleasant doing it.
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. No. 5 Tennessee
The talk is almost over. After a Sweet Sixteen exit for the Ohio State women’s basketball team on March 25, the discussion has been around transfers, new names and games of the future and past. Now it’s time for a basketball to be tipped and a 29-game regular season to commence. For Ohio State, they do it in a big way, welcoming the Tennessee Volunteers to Columbus on Tuesday.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Who should be ranked higher— Ohio State or Michigan?
The rivalry has already arrived, yet Ohio State and Michigan don’t even play each other for three more weeks. After this week, Georgia is pretty much the unanimous No. 1 team in the country. As for the second and third best team — well, there’s been much debate to whether TTUN or Ohio State should be ranked higher.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes clobber the Colonels 91-53 to begin the new season
The transfer portal action is over. The summer international trip is over. Speculating on how the freshmen will look is over. Wondering if Justice Sueing will ever actually play in a basketball game is over. The off-season is over, and so is the pre-season. We longer longer have to use our imaginations to guess how the 124th iteration of Ohio State men’s basketball will look — now we can use our eyes.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State men’s basketball vs Robert Morris: Game preview and prediction
We are officially back. The Ohio State men’s basketball Buckeyes host Robert Morris on Monday night to start off their basketball season. The Buckeyes faced Chaminade in an exhibition game last Tuesday, winning easily 101-57. In the exhibition game, Tanner Holden lead the way for Ohio State with 25...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State opens as 40.5-point favorites over Indiana
It was incredibly ugly, but Ohio State managed to escape Evanston with a 21-7 win on Saturday in a game plagued by rain and heavy winds. While the Buckeyes played perhaps their worst football of the year thus far, things certainly could have been worse. At the end of the day, Ryan Day’s group advanced to 9-0, and avoided similar fates to that of Alabama, Illinois, and Clemson — all of whom lost outright this weekend as the favorite (double-digit favorites in terms of the Tide and the Illini). A win is a win, and Ohio State’s national title hopes are still very much alive despite a poor performance.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Chris Holtmann, Justice Sueing, Zed Key discuss Ohio State’s opening-night win
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. Following Ohio State’s 91-53 victory over Robert Morris Monday night, Chris Holtmann,...
landgrantholyland.com
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State played and won a football game this weekend
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
landgrantholyland.com
We’ll talk about this later: The Scott’s Tots game of the year
Each week, we’ll break down something that happened during the Ohio State game (and occasionally other games) that we’ll be talking about for a while—you know, the silly sideline interactions, the awful announcing and the weird storylines that stick with us for years to come. We’ll also compare each of these happenings to memorable moments in pop culture, because who doesn’t love a good Office reference?
landgrantholyland.com
Four-star DL from Florida includes Ohio State as a finalist
After escaping with a narrow — and at times ugly — victory against Northwestern this weekend, the Buckeyes were also gathering some positive momentum on the recruiting trail. A longtime target along the interior defensive line narrowed down his recruitment and the Buckeyes were a beneficiary in that update. Plus, a top linebacker in next years cycle plans a visit to Columbus later this month.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State women’s basketball player preview: Kaitlyn Costner
The start of the 2022-23 Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball season is approaching. Up and down the roster, the Scarlet & Gray have a slightly different look than last year, when they made the Sweet Sixteen on top of winning a regular season Big Ten title. Part of that...
landgrantholyland.com
Be thankful this season for this limited edition Thanksgiving Parade Brutus bobblehead
Despite our incessant whining and complaining, we Buckeye fans have a lot to be thankful for and our friends at FOCO — one of the most beloved creators of officially licensed merch in the world — are giving us yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season. On...
Comments / 0