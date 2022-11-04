While Ohio State’s 21-7 victory at Northwestern was one of the more aggravating wins by the Buckeyes in recent history, it was still a win. We can’t say we saw the game unfolding as it did, but then again when we recorded last week, we had no idea the game would be played in a hurricane. If we had known, we probably would still have predicted a lopsided win, but perhaps with one or two fewer touchdowns.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO