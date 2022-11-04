Read full article on original website
5 Crazy Roadside Attractions You Will Only Find In Texas!
Everything is BIGGER in Texas and, yep so are the Roadside Attractions! It will take you about 16 hours to drive across Texas non-sop, but actually, that would not be fun. It's the STOPS that make the trip! And, when you have these crazy ROADSIDE attractions, well you just have to stop! Let's take a look at the 5 Craziest Roadside Attractions In Texas!
Looking for the Best Slice of Pie in Texas? Check Out This Place
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it's time to get those pie orders in!. This time of year, many places are ready to take your pie orders to ensure that you're ready for all the friends and family you'll be having over. But if you're on the hunt for the best slice of pie there is in the Lone Star State, then pay attention because I have some news to share!
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
I used to be an OTR truck driver and among professional drivers its a known fact that if you get sleepy, you should pull over IMMEDIATELY at a safe location and get some shut eye. But one thing you had to look out for was the laws in the state that you were in because in some states, sleeping in your vehicle is actually ILLEGAL.
Weekend Plans: All The Episodes Of Dateline That Happened In Texas
Call me basic, but I love to spend my weekends plummeting into a basic binge of crime shows. Dateline is up there on the list! According to a study that was done back in 2020 by our friends over at patch.com - TEXAS ranks #2 on among the list of featured states on the NBC show. I decided to do a deep-dive into the episodes that have taken place specifically around the borderland, and all over the Lone Star State. Consider your weekends BOOKED.
The Five Texas Towns That Rank As ‘Most Miserable’ Places to Live
Environment can play a heavy role in our general wellbeing and happiness. If you are surrounded by darkness, even the light hurts your eyes. Sure, it's possible to overcome a lot through hard work and a good attitude, but what happens when the deck is stacked so badly against you that you have almost no chance to win?
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Texas Surprises The World With High Marks For Fashion
Stereotypes are a crappy thing, right? You tell someone you live in Texas and what's the first thing they think?. "Well, why aren't you wearing a cowboy hat and boots?" BECAUSE NOT ALL TEXANS WEAR THEM!. And now we have the backup to prove that. Fashion website boohooMAN has given...
How Many Animated TV Shows Are Set in Texas? Here’s 5 You’ve Seen
So far. Because as I found out, recently more & more shows are either being filmed, made, or set in Texas. Most of the shows are live action but as we'll find out, turns out Texas is no stranger to animation either. Perhaps you remember this Nickeloden show called. The...
Texas Schools Are More Concerned With Your Daughter’s Clothes Than Her Education
Hopefully, someday, ultra-strict school dress codes will become a thing of the past in Texas. I'm not saying everyone should be going to school in a swimsuit, but targeting girls for wearing clothing that shows off her shoulders, or a little bit of skin above her knees seems pretty damn ridiculous in 2022.
‘Game of Thrones’ Fans Will Love This Developing Texas Neighborhood
Winter is coming- at least to one neighborhood in Texas. If you're a super fan of "Game of Thrones" and you're looking for new home, how about Winterfell? No, not the fictional show's setting, but the street?. A new developing neighborhood in Hausman has decided to take their love of...
Hey Texas Couples? Here Are 7 Quick And Easy Halloween Couples Costume Ideas!
What You Need- Beth: Leopard long jacket. Rip: Black button-up, Black Jacket, Black Cowboys Hat, and FACIAL HAIR is a must! And yes Sunglasses!. Grab 2 black shirts and cut out some white circles and attach them! Pretty much that easy!. #3 • MARTY AND DOC FROM BACK TO THE...
