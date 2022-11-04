ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State



5 Crazy Roadside Attractions You Will Only Find In Texas!

Everything is BIGGER in Texas and, yep so are the Roadside Attractions! It will take you about 16 hours to drive across Texas non-sop, but actually, that would not be fun. It's the STOPS that make the trip! And, when you have these crazy ROADSIDE attractions, well you just have to stop! Let's take a look at the 5 Craziest Roadside Attractions In Texas!
Looking for the Best Slice of Pie in Texas? Check Out This Place

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it's time to get those pie orders in!. This time of year, many places are ready to take your pie orders to ensure that you're ready for all the friends and family you'll be having over. But if you're on the hunt for the best slice of pie there is in the Lone Star State, then pay attention because I have some news to share!
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?

I used to be an OTR truck driver and among professional drivers its a known fact that if you get sleepy, you should pull over IMMEDIATELY at a safe location and get some shut eye. But one thing you had to look out for was the laws in the state that you were in because in some states, sleeping in your vehicle is actually ILLEGAL.
Weekend Plans: All The Episodes Of Dateline That Happened In Texas

Call me basic, but I love to spend my weekends plummeting into a basic binge of crime shows. Dateline is up there on the list! According to a study that was done back in 2020 by our friends over at patch.com - TEXAS ranks #2 on among the list of featured states on the NBC show. I decided to do a deep-dive into the episodes that have taken place specifically around the borderland, and all over the Lone Star State. Consider your weekends BOOKED.
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum

Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
PUEBLO, CO
Texas Surprises The World With High Marks For Fashion

Stereotypes are a crappy thing, right? You tell someone you live in Texas and what's the first thing they think?. "Well, why aren't you wearing a cowboy hat and boots?" BECAUSE NOT ALL TEXANS WEAR THEM!. And now we have the backup to prove that. Fashion website boohooMAN has given...
El Paso, TX
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

