ukenreport.com
WildLights Celebrates 30 Years at Living Desert
WildLights Celebrates the 30th anniversary of beloved tradition. PALM DESERT/INDIAN WELLS — Tickets are now on sale for WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. This annual holiday tradition celebrates 30 years by transforming the Zoo into a sparkling winter wonderland. The festivities kick off Wednesday, Nov. 23,...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Palm Desert Voters to Vote on Division of District 2 into Four Districts
(CNS) – Palm Desert voters will decide Tuesday whether to change the way it selects the five members of the City Council. Under the current system, voters choose one council member from District 1, which covers the Civic Center area and includes roughly 20% of the city’s population. The other four council members are selected — two every two years — from what is known as District 2, which covers the rest of the city and about 80% of the population.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Recent High School Graduate Challenges PSUSD Board Incumbent to Represent DHS
(CNS) – Palm Springs Unified School District Board of Trustees member John Gerardi is facing a challenge in Tuesday’s election from recent high school graduate Kaden Cross in his bid to continue representing the Desert Hot Springs area. As PSUSD board president and Area 5 Trustee, Gerardi is...
macaronikid.com
Your Guide to Veteran's Day Happenings and Veteran's Discounts
We've gathered all the parades and ceremonies for the Temecula, Murrieta, French Valley and surrounding areas to help you and your family honor those who have served our country. We have also gathered all the Veteran deals for our area so our local Veteran's know where they can enjoy some well deserved fun, food and beverages.
Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrives in Palm Springs
The Coachella Valley Firebirds team flew intoPalm Springs International Airport Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. It was the first time in franchise history that the team landed together in Palm Springs. The team has been set up and training at Kraken Community Iceplex since October. A Firebirds spokesperson confirmed they are moving their entire operation The post Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrives in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands
Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena
With only about a month to go before the new, $300 million Acrisure Arena opens for concerts, hockey, and other events off Interstate 10 near Palm Desert, concerns about traffic are on the minds of many Valley residents. The arena's parking lot can hold up to 3,000 cars. So with all those cars going to The post News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
Several vehicles trapped by flooding on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. First responders rescued three drivers safely with no injuries to the firefighters or the occupants. In addition, The post Several vehicles trapped by flooding on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
northcountydailystar.com
Changes are Coming ‘Redistricting’
Redistricting has rearranged legislative boundaries throughout California, including the 75th Assembly District that I have represented for the past 10 years. The current district includes the cities of Escondido, San Marcos and Temecula, along with Bonsall, Fallbrook, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley and Valley Center. But that’s changing. Escondido and...
iebusinessdaily.com
Prather to run Riverside airport
David Prather has been named manager of Riverside Airport. Prather, who has more than 20 years experience in the aviation industry, replaces Kim Ellis, who managed the airport for the last eight years, according to a statement on Riverside’s website. A professor of aviation at Cal Baptist University, Prather...
Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs
First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. A The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
ems1.com
Report faults Calif. firefighters for not entering acute care center to treat dying patient in 2021
RIALTO, Calif. — Three Rialto firefighters failed to provide "reasonable and professional care" and ignored pleas for help by nurses when they refused to enter an acute care center and treat a man in full cardiac arrest because of coronavirus protocols, according to a report released by the city.
z1077fm.com
Body in Needles identified as missing Yucca Valley man Jamal Middleton
The remains of a missing Yucca Valley man were found in Needles on Thursday. Found near the Stepladder Wilderness area, the remains have been confirmed by the San Bernardino County Coroner as belonging to Jamal Middleton, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley. ATV riders first discovered the remains and notified Sheriff’s deputies, who transported the remains to the coroners office, where they were identified as Middleton’s. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Local Political Party Headquarters Prepare for Election Day
Busy phones and active offices. That’s what both local Republican and Democratic Headquarters have experienced all day pre-election. “Today, it’s been busy again,” Democratic Headquarters of the Desert Political Director Elle Kurpiewski said. “People are calling to find out where they can drop off their ballots. They’re calling because a lot of folks are still trying to find out who the judges are and who to vote for. So, we’re here. We’ve been here since 10 o’clock this morning. We’ll be here until early evening answering calls.”
foxla.com
Texas woman who allegedly sold $30K jaguar cub to Riverside man charged
LOS ANGELES - A Texas woman accused of illegally selling a jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man who ended up re-selling the cub which was ultimately abandoned was indicted Tuesday. According to the Department of Justice, 40-year-old Trisha Denise Meyer of Houston is charged in a four-count...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Election Day Lunar Eclipse to be Visible in Riverside County
(CNS) – Election Day 2022 will be charged with excitement both politically and celestially, with a total lunar eclipse lasting more than an hour visible in most of parts of the United States, including Riverside County. Members of the Riverside Astronomical Society and the Temecula Valley Astronomers are expected...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Woman Charged with Selling Jaguar Cub to RivCo Man Surrenders
(CNS) – A Texas woman who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center, surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Riverside now enforcing ban on homeless encampments in bottom of Santa Ana River
A ban on homeless encampments in the Santa Ana River bottom is now in effect in the city of Riverside.
nbcpalmsprings.com
NBC Palm Springs Weather WARNING Tuesday, November 8
A Flash Flood Warning (until 3:45p) has just been posted for the High Desert and includes Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree and Hwy-62 in Southern San Bernardino County. There have been reports of flooded roads.
KTLA.com
The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out
It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
