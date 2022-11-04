ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cathedral City, CA

ukenreport.com

WildLights Celebrates 30 Years at Living Desert

WildLights Celebrates the 30th anniversary of beloved tradition. PALM DESERT/INDIAN WELLS — Tickets are now on sale for WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens. This annual holiday tradition celebrates 30 years by transforming the Zoo into a sparkling winter wonderland. The festivities kick off Wednesday, Nov. 23,...
INDIAN WELLS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Palm Desert Voters to Vote on Division of District 2 into Four Districts

(CNS) – Palm Desert voters will decide Tuesday whether to change the way it selects the five members of the City Council. Under the current system, voters choose one council member from District 1, which covers the Civic Center area and includes roughly 20% of the city’s population. The other four council members are selected — two every two years — from what is known as District 2, which covers the rest of the city and about 80% of the population.
PALM DESERT, CA
macaronikid.com

Your Guide to Veteran's Day Happenings and Veteran's Discounts

We've gathered all the parades and ceremonies for the Temecula, Murrieta, French Valley and surrounding areas to help you and your family honor those who have served our country. We have also gathered all the Veteran deals for our area so our local Veteran's know where they can enjoy some well deserved fun, food and beverages.
TEMECULA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrives in Palm Springs

The Coachella Valley Firebirds team flew intoPalm Springs International Airport Sunday evening around 6:30 p.m. It was the first time in franchise history that the team landed together in Palm Springs. The team has been set up and training at Kraken Community Iceplex since October. A Firebirds spokesperson confirmed they are moving their entire operation The post Coachella Valley Firebirds team arrives in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

‘Career criminals’ burglarize veteran’s center, animal hospital in Redlands

Redlands Police have accused two “career criminals” of burglarizing an American Legion building and a nearby animal hospital, causing thousands in damage, and one of the suspects remains at large. The burglary happened on Wednesday morning around 3:30 a.m., according to Joe Gercis, manager of American Legion Post 106, a nonprofit group serving war veterans. […]
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena

With only about a month to go before the new, $300 million Acrisure Arena opens for concerts, hockey, and other events off Interstate 10 near Palm Desert, concerns about traffic are on the minds of many Valley residents. The arena's parking lot can hold up to 3,000 cars. So with all those cars going to The post News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Several vehicles trapped by flooding on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. First responders rescued three drivers safely with no injuries to the firefighters or the occupants. In addition, The post Several vehicles trapped by flooding on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Changes are Coming ‘Redistricting’

Redistricting has rearranged legislative boundaries throughout California, including the 75th Assembly District that I have represented for the past 10 years. The current district includes the cities of Escondido, San Marcos and Temecula, along with Bonsall, Fallbrook, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley and Valley Center. But that’s changing. Escondido and...
ESCONDIDO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Prather to run Riverside airport

David Prather has been named manager of Riverside Airport. Prather, who has more than 20 years experience in the aviation industry, replaces Kim Ellis, who managed the airport for the last eight years, according to a statement on Riverside’s website. A professor of aviation at Cal Baptist University, Prather...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs

First responders are conducting a swift water rescue on N Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs. According to the Palm Springs Fire Dept., there are reports of multiple occupied vehicles stuck in the fast-moving water. The roadway, which is just south of Interstate 10, has been shut down in both directions. A The post Swift water rescue underway on N Indian Canyon in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

Body in Needles identified as missing Yucca Valley man Jamal Middleton

The remains of a missing Yucca Valley man were found in Needles on Thursday. Found near the Stepladder Wilderness area, the remains have been confirmed by the San Bernardino County Coroner as belonging to Jamal Middleton, a 36 year-old resident of Yucca Valley. ATV riders first discovered the remains and notified Sheriff’s deputies, who transported the remains to the coroners office, where they were identified as Middleton’s. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Political Party Headquarters Prepare for Election Day

Busy phones and active offices. That’s what both local Republican and Democratic Headquarters have experienced all day pre-election. “Today, it’s been busy again,” Democratic Headquarters of the Desert Political Director Elle Kurpiewski said. “People are calling to find out where they can drop off their ballots. They’re calling because a lot of folks are still trying to find out who the judges are and who to vote for. So, we’re here. We’ve been here since 10 o’clock this morning. We’ll be here until early evening answering calls.”
RIVERSIDE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Election Day Lunar Eclipse to be Visible in Riverside County

(CNS) – Election Day 2022 will be charged with excitement both politically and celestially, with a total lunar eclipse lasting more than an hour visible in most of parts of the United States, including Riverside County. Members of the Riverside Astronomical Society and the Temecula Valley Astronomers are expected...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Woman Charged with Selling Jaguar Cub to RivCo Man Surrenders

(CNS) – A Texas woman who was indicted last month by a federal grand jury for allegedly selling an endangered jaguar cub for $30,000 to a Riverside County man, who in turn re-sold it before it was ultimately abandoned outside an animal rescue center, surrendered to authorities Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

The new Southern California neighborhood where power never goes out

It’s a bright idea for a new neighborhood: What if the power never went out?. At the latest KB Home community in Menifee, they’re putting a new twist on energy efficiency. Each home here is equipped with solar to collect power from the sun and store it in a battery located in the home’s garage.
MENIFEE, CA

