Busy phones and active offices. That’s what both local Republican and Democratic Headquarters have experienced all day pre-election. “Today, it’s been busy again,” Democratic Headquarters of the Desert Political Director Elle Kurpiewski said. “People are calling to find out where they can drop off their ballots. They’re calling because a lot of folks are still trying to find out who the judges are and who to vote for. So, we’re here. We’ve been here since 10 o’clock this morning. We’ll be here until early evening answering calls.”

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO