Houston, TX

Idaho8.com

Astros’ Click faces uncertain future after World Series win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click faces an uncertain future. Most World Series-winning general managers aren’t put in that position. The Astros scheduled a Wednesday news conference in Houston that Click didn’t plan to attend and said he only recently had been made aware of. Click’s contract expired on Oct. 31, between Games 2 and 3 of the Series, and Click wouldn’t discuss whether he and manager Dusty Baker had been offered one-year deals or whether he would accept.
HOUSTON, TX
Rizzo, Bassitt turn down options, among 11 now free agents

LAS VEGAS (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo became a free agent again when he declined his $16 million option with the New York Yankees for 2023. Pitcher Chris Bassitt declined his $19 million option with the New York Mets and followed rotation mates Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker into free agency. They were among 11 players who became free agents Tuesday, raising the total to 151. About 33 more players are potentially eligible to go free by Thursday, joining a free agent class headed by Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson, deGrom, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts.
Cashman: If had `magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, adopting the image of Las Vegas stagecraft, spoke about the team’s goal to re-sign slugger Aaron Judge. “Optimally, if you could wave a magic wand, we would secure Aaron Judge and retain him and have him signed and happy in the fold as soon as possible,” Cashman said. Judge, likely headed to the AL MVP award, hit an American League-record 62 homers with a .311 batting average and 131 RBIs. On the eve of opening day, he turned down the Yankees’ offer of a contract that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023-29.
NEW YORK STATE
A’s still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Oakland Athletics general manager David Forst says the A’s are still interested in staying in the Bay Area if a stadium deal can be completed. The A’s have been exploring building a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. Forst is in Las Vegas for baseball’s general managers meetings. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has expressed concern about getting a deal done in Oakland. Manfred and the A’s have said a new stadium is needed to replace the aging Oakland facility. The A’s lease at the Oakland ballpark expires after the 2024 season.
OAKLAND, CA

