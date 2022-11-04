Read full article on original website
Rise and Shine
4d ago
that way, they'll burn more fuel. Everyone knows the shortest distance between 2 points is in a straight line. But then again, we're dealing with the government.
Reply(1)
8
Piper Morisen
4d ago
Great and wonderful and often, when I was dispatching for a regional, we’d try to do that…but we couldn’t go more than 50 miles off shore because we didn’t carry enough life rafts.
Reply
2
Related
wkml.com
North Carolina Has a Surprising Safe Spot to Survive a Dragon Attack
With “House of the Dragon” getting lots of attention lately, it got us wondering about a possible attack here in North Carolina. Yes, really. You know when you wake up in the morning and roll over to kiss your sweetheart and they go “Ooooooh! You better get away from me with that dragon breath!”… Yeah, this is not THAT kind of attack.
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
WECT
Early morning lights amaze many in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many residents in southeastern North Carolina were greeted to a light show during the early hours of Monday morning. From speculations of an asteroid to aliens, many in the local community were not sure what they were looking at. Per multiple NASA sources, the agency launched...
Mysterious 'Fireball' Spotted Over North Carolina
One resident said the light was "moving quick with a burning ball in front of it."
North Carolina swing district may affect control of US House
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Central to Democrats’ fight to fend off a red wave in the U.S. House is North Carolina, home to multiple districts with a slight political lean and one high-profile swing district that analysts have called a national bellwether for partisan control of Congress. North...
Be aware: Bats are back to North Carolina
Halloween was the talk of the town but it is over. This is the time of the year when people are busy celebrating events and preparing for Christmas, New Year, and Thanksgiving.
WXII 12
Reports of alleged voter intimidation in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina elections officials said there have been 15 incidents of alleged voter intimidation since the start of early in-person voting. The incidents reportedly included someone from outside of a county board of elections taking video as materials were being brought in from early voting sites.
Total Lunar Eclipse visible in North Carolina Tuesday morning
A total Lunar Eclipse will grace our skies Tuesday, but you'll probably have to set an alarm to see it.
WXII 12
Can you legally take a photo of your voting ballot in North Carolina?
N.C. — In North Carolina, you cannot take photos or videos ofballots, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Voters are allowed to have phones and other devices with them while voting, but those tools cannot be used to photograph or film a ballot. You also are not allowed to use phones (or other devices like smart watches) to contact anyone (meaning no phone calls, texts, or emails).
kennythepirate.com
State of Emergency now declared for Walt Disney World
New update as Subtropical Storm Nicole continues to develop. Check out what we know so far. In September, Walt Disney World was greatly affected by Hurricane Ian. Walt Disney World closed for two days as Hurricane Ian made its course toward the Walt Disney World Resort. There was a phased reopening for the Disney Parks and some attractions had delayed reopenings due to possible complications from the storm.
flkeysnews.com
‘Floridians should prepare’: Tropical disturbance has high chance of storm formation
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents Sunday to prepare for a tropical disturbance that may impact the Sunshine State this week. “We are closely monitoring Invest 98L which has developed in the Southwest Atlantic,” DeSantis said in a tweet. “Floridians should prepare for an increased risk of coastal flooding, heavy winds, rain, rip currents & beach erosion as early as Tuesday.”
Here are the key election results from North Carolina
View live election results for key contests in North Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Supply woes continue a week after diesel shortage alert for Southeastern US, including North Carolina, Virginia
The low supply has left the Southeastern United States with just 25 days worth of diesel fuel.
Tropical Storm Nicole: What the Carolinas should expect, and when
CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole as it barrels toward the east coast. Nicole formed east of the Bahamas and is expected to move over Florida by the middle of the week. It should track up the east coast by the end of the week. Nicole began as a subtropical storm but strengthened to a tropical storm Tuesday morning.
hendersonville.com
Schwarzenegger Pumps Up North Carolina Election Workers as Election Day Nears
Film legend and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently surprised election workers across North Carolina when he spoke on a video call to motivate them for the final stretch before the November 8 election. Schwarzenegger called the workers from the 100 county boards of elections in North Carolina “the true...
N.C. Forest Service offers discount on tree seedling sales for military members through November
RALEIGH — To show its appreciation for the service and sacrifice made by veterans and current military members, the N.C. Forest Service is offering a 25% discount on tree seedling orders placed by active, honorably discharged or retired military personnel during the month of November. The discount applies to the first $500 of all new orders, up to a $125 discount.
'I was surprised': Voters wait in long lines as one-stop early voting ends across North Carolina
More than 2,000,000 voters in North Carolina had cast ballots as of 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, an hour and a half before early voting sites closed at 3 p.m.
THC-infused snacks that look like legitimate brands found in North Carolina schools
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — They may look like harmless packets of chips and candies, but authorities in North Carolina are sounding the alarm after a statewide operation found counterfeit snacks that were actually infused with THC, the same psychoactive substance found in marijuana. According to the North Carolina Secretary...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like eating seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously Abandoned
North Carolina is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
Comments / 5