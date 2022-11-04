Incident at Saint Francis Hospital leads to car crash on front lawn, reports of shots fired

TULSA, Okla. — Saint Francis Hospital security are investigating a car crash on their property in south Tulsa.

Saint Francis Public Information Officer Lynn Casey confirmed to FOX23 that a man was escorted out of the hospital’s main entrance by security after causing problems. After being escorted out, Casey said the man drove his car on the hospital’s front lawn.

Tulsa Police are responding to reports of shots fired at the scene.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to receive updates as they happen.

