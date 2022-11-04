ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

City of Pocatello, EPA, IDEQ working to contain 'significant' oil spill near Pocatello Creek

By City of Pocatello News release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

The City of Pocatello including Pocatello Fire, Public Works, and the Mayor/Council Department, along with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are responding to a significant oil spill believed to originate from an industrial site near Pocatello Creek in Pocatello, upstream of the Portneuf River. A light intermittent sheen is observable on the Portneuf River but no impacts to fish or wildlife have been observed.

Pocatello Fire and IDEQ first responded to the spill following a report from a Good Samaritan on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 2. Pocatello Fire hazmat teams immediately placed boom in Pocatello Creek to collect and contain the oil. EPA, IDEQ, and Pocatello Public Works responders worked overnight Thursday and into Friday to reinforce the containment and countermeasures established by Pocatello Fire, and EPA is continuing containment and recovery operations.

Investigators from the agencies believe the spill originated at the Titan Center, formerly known as Gateway West Industrial Center. The cause of the spill has yet to be determined and is under investigation. Pacific Recycling Trail is closed until further notice.

EPA air monitoring has identified no public health concerns.

For any questions or concerns please contact City Public Works Director, Jeff Mansfield at 208-234-6212 or Bill Dunbar with the EPA at 206-245-7452.

Idaho State Journal

Local professor’s photos hit 10 million views on Google Maps

POCATELLO — It was May 12 of 2006 when Vitit Kantabutra went out for a stroll around the Stephens Performing Arts Center. It was a sunny day, and red tulips had sprouted along the base of a decorative wall as cumulus clouds dotted the sky overhead. He thought it was a picturesque view, especially with the clouds, so Kantabutra whipped out his camera and captured the view of the arts center. ...
POCATELLO, ID
