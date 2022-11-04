AMES, Iowa – A Dec. 13 workshop will provide an opportunity for producers to learn more about the Revised Universal Soil Loss Equation 2 (RUSLE2), as well as the Iowa Phosphorus Index. The workshop will be held in Altoona and is a collaborative effort between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the United States Department of Agriculture and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Registration is $200, and a Windows compatible computer with a USB port and Microsoft Excel Software is required.

AMES, IA ・ 13 HOURS AGO