ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iastate.edu

Introductory RUSLE2 Soil Loss and Iowa Phosphorus Workshop Planned in December

AMES, Iowa – A Dec. 13 workshop will provide an opportunity for producers to learn more about the Revised Universal Soil Loss Equation 2 (RUSLE2), as well as the Iowa Phosphorus Index. The workshop will be held in Altoona and is a collaborative effort between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the United States Department of Agriculture and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Registration is $200, and a Windows compatible computer with a USB port and Microsoft Excel Software is required.
AMES, IA
iastate.edu

Registration Open for Women in Ag Leadership Conference

AMES, Iowa – “Together We Lead” is the theme of the sixth annual Women in Ag Leadership Conference organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Nearly 30 speakers will enlighten, inspire and energize conference attendees Nov. 29-30, at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in Ames.
AMES, IA
iastate.edu

ISU one of three universities to receive national award

AMES, IA – Iowa State University won an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Award for the fourth time since 2017 from the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities. The APLU says the annual awards are intended to honor institutions performing exemplary work to advance the economic wellbeing of their states, regions, and the nation.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy