Introductory RUSLE2 Soil Loss and Iowa Phosphorus Workshop Planned in December
AMES, Iowa – A Dec. 13 workshop will provide an opportunity for producers to learn more about the Revised Universal Soil Loss Equation 2 (RUSLE2), as well as the Iowa Phosphorus Index. The workshop will be held in Altoona and is a collaborative effort between the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the United States Department of Agriculture and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Registration is $200, and a Windows compatible computer with a USB port and Microsoft Excel Software is required.
Online Food Safety Training Available for Home-based Food Businesses in Iowa
AMES, Iowa – As harvest season is wrapping up, small food businesses in Iowa are busy baking pumpkin pies and canning fresh blackberry jam. Part of the food supply chain, Iowans who produce and sell goods from their homes are known as home-based kitchen operators. According to a new...
Registration Open for Women in Ag Leadership Conference
AMES, Iowa – “Together We Lead” is the theme of the sixth annual Women in Ag Leadership Conference organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. Nearly 30 speakers will enlighten, inspire and energize conference attendees Nov. 29-30, at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center in Ames.
ISU one of three universities to receive national award
AMES, IA – Iowa State University won an Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Award for the fourth time since 2017 from the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities. The APLU says the annual awards are intended to honor institutions performing exemplary work to advance the economic wellbeing of their states, regions, and the nation.
