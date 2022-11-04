ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Papillion police report missing 21-year-old woman found safe

PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion police said 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood has been located and is safe. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Harwood was reported...
PAPILLION, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Teenager Wounded By Accidental Gunfire

Lincoln Police say an 18 year old man was taken to the hospital Monday night after an accidentally shooting. Police were called to 23rd and B Street around 11:45 p.m. “As officers were responding they were notified that the male was being transported to a local hospital by private vehicle,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The victim is in stable condition.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weekend Omaha homicide victim identified

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the woman that was shot and killed early Sunday morning. The Omaha Police Department identified the homicide victim as 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg of Omaha. It was reported that police are investigating a homicide that happened at 49th Ave. and Miami St. that happened around...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Police recover two stolen cars, four teens taken into custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department recovered two cars recently reported stolen. Monday night, around 9:15 p.m., a 19-year-old woman reported her 2017 silver Kia Sorento with California license plates was stolen. According to police, the car was unlocked with the keys inside. Around 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday,...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Police identify woman shot and killed near 49th and Miami

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police identified the woman shot and killed early Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami. Investigators say the victim is DaeTiauna Kellogg, age 20. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call about 2:29 Sunday morning. Once on scene, officers found Kellogg. OPD said...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Woman, 20, fatally shot in Omaha's Benson neighborhood

Omaha police have identified the 20-year-old Omaha woman fatally shot early Sunday in the Benson neighborhood. DaeTiauna Kellogg was found suffering from gunshot wounds about 2:30 a.m. Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami Street. She was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in extremely critical condition and later died. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Former Omaha bar owner sentenced to probation for assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The former owner of a popular bar in Omaha was sentenced Monday for charges of tampering and assault. Chad McMahon was sentenced Monday in Sarpy County Court by District Judge Nathan B Cox to seven days in jail for tampering, and two years of probation for assault.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate after Saturday shooting injures one

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in an early Saturday shooting. The Omaha Police Department says officers responded at 12:38 a.m. Saturday to a scene near 47th Avenue and Cuming Street for a shooting but couldn’t find a victim at first. Later at 1:47 a.m.,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigating incident involving off-duty officer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department said Tuesday morning that internal investigators are looking into an incident involving an off-duty officer. The officer under investigation for the Sunday incident has been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which was authorized by OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer, according to the OPD release.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deploy drone after serving warrant in Northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriffs Office arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man for violating parole after negotiations Monday morning. Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the metro fugitive task force was called to Trevaughn Brown’s apartment after Brown refused to come out of his apartment near 24th and Superior, requiring a larger police response and a local school and daycare to be alerted.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Two arrested following a pursuit in Mills County

(Mills Co) Two people were arrested following a pursuit that began in Mills County Monday evening. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says Albert Bowen, of Omaha, Nebraska, was charged with Felony Eluding, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Use of Dangerous Weapon in Commission of a Crime, Interference with Official Acts, and Drug Paraphernalia, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man for allegedly cutting roommate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man after a cutting incident Saturday. According to Omaha Police, officers responded to 96th and Park Drive Saturday at 7:23 a.m. for a cutting. The victim spoke to police and allegedly said his roommate cut him. Medics treated the victim at the scene.
OMAHA, NE

