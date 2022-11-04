Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Slaughterhouse ordinance on ballot for Sioux Falls voters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure. The group called Smart Growth Sioux Falls turned in more than 10,000 signatures to get its petition on the ballot.
KELOLAND TV
Voters head to polls for midterm election
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After months of conversation, we’re nearing the finish line of the midterm elections. It’s Election Day across the United States. “It’s my civic duty. I feel I have to do it,” Sioux Falls voter Alan Buresh said. “I come out...
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at voter turnout
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polling locations in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have been busy all day with voters coming in to practice their civic duty. “It’s my right and privilege to vote and I want to see some changes in government,” Joel Arntsen, a Sioux Falls voter, said.
KELOLAND TV
Watching the election trends on the SOS website
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 10:13 p.m., the number of precincts in Minnehaha County reporting election results was stuck at 28 that were partially reporting, according to the state’s Secretary of State (SOS) website. The number was the same at 9:30 p.m. With 256 of 687...
KELOLAND TV
No issues reported as South Dakotans vote on Election Day 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to an information official with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, there have been no major issues reported to the Bureau in the District of South Dakota as citizens cast their ballots on Election Day 2022. The official said that while no specific details...
On election eve, has SD gov’s race become a ‘toss-up?’
State Representative Jamie Smith Democrat, hoping to be elected South Dakota governor, says in a new TV ad that the contest is "a toss-up" and the Republican incumbent, Kristi Noem, is "frantic."
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon. Trevor Harrison is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend on Sunday night and then leaving the state. Authorities caught up with him in Nebraska. He was...
KELOLAND TV
100 Women of Yankton to hold 10th distribution event
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One Yankton organization has been able to donate over $140,000 to local groups in the last five years. KELOLAND News first introduced you to members of 100 Women of Yankton back in 2019. Twice a year, members come together and donate $100 each. That money...
newsfromthestates.com
Johnson: Colorado experience doesn’t square with legal pot fears
Yard signs supporting Initiated Measure 27, piled up in the IM 27 campaign office in Sioux Falls on Nov. 4, 2022. IM 27 would legalize adult cannabis use in South Dakota. (John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight) Marijuana legalization in Colorado has not had the negative societal effect that opponents of Initiated...
KELOLAND TV
Christmas bulb sales to help indigenous youth program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to dress up your Christmas tree with something special, a local artist may have just what you need. It takes Holona FastHorse about an hour to craft just one of the ornaments. “A lot of them do have native prints...
KELOLAND TV
Powerball players making sure they have a shot at the biggest jackpot yet
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — Monday night’s $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is the largest is U.S. history. Natalie Kockelman of Sioux Falls didn’t just buy one, two or three Powerball tickets at a central Sioux Falls Lewis Drug on Monday; she bought 44. “Splitting with a couple...
KELOLAND TV
The drive to keep veterans warm this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is working to keep local veterans warm this winter. Scheels is hosting its first-ever Veterans Winter Coats Drive. “Coats, gloves, hats, scarves, all ages, all sizes, we’ll take all of it,” Scheels Social Media Manager Jenna Schlapkohl said.
KELOLAND TV
‘Not sustainable’: The state of 2022 hospital finances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Last month Sanford Health’s CEO sent a letter to employees, announcing layoffs at the organization, largely in leadership and non-clinical roles. Similar staffing changes are also happening at Avera Health Systems, but it’s not just a south Dakota problem. Hospitals and Health systems...
KELOLAND TV
Across the Table with Adam and Tara Balding
Think back to when you were little and what you wanted to be when you grow up. Did that change? Or did you end up in that career path? I can imagine most of your answers to that question was that you didn’t end up doing your childhood dream job. That’s not the case for today’s Across the Table guest. Adam Balding’s dream of being an entrepreneur started at a young age. He met his wife Tara in their small town in Southwestern Minnesota who joined him on his journey of owning Budget Blinds. We sat down with Adam and Tara Across the Table at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars to hear more about how they ended up in Sioux Falls and why they love being a business owner in our community.
KELOLAND TV
Trucking company purchase brings new driver jobs to South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Two-dozen much-needed trucking jobs are rolling into South Dakota from Iowa. The Sioux Falls company K & J Trucking finalized a deal this past week to purchase the Sioux City-based Midwest Continental. Charles Carson’s 7-year trucking career has taken a new turn, moving from...
KELOLAND TV
A look at past Election Day weather records
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is Election Day in the United States. This day varies between the 2nd and the 8th of November. We have an active weather pattern for the next couple of days. Let’s take a look at some of the past Election Day records dating back to 1893.
KEVN
One South Dakota person gets a taste of Powerball jackpot
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It wasn’t the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot but a Sioux Falls area person is still sitting pretty with a $1 million ticket. A $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store, East 10th Street in Sioux Falls. The second-tier prize matched all 5 white balls in Saturday’s drawing and was just a Powerball match away from earning the $1.6 billion jackpot.
KELOLAND TV
$32,000 sculpture stolen from downtown SculptureWalk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A sculpture in downtown Sioux Falls is missing. Police say someone with the Sculpture Walk reported the artwork stolen. Authorities are looking for “Day’s Catch” which was located at 11th street and Phillips Avenue. The sculpture is worth $32,000. If you...
KELOLAND TV
$1M Powerball winning ticket bought in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you bought a Powerball ticket at Casey’s in Sioux Falls, you might want to double-check your ticket. The South Dakota Lottery posted on Facebook that a $1 million winning ticket in Saturday night’s Powerball was purchased at the Casey’s General store located on East 10th Street.
KELOLAND TV
Former shelter resident reacts to new Children’s Inn
Natasha Smith calls Children’s Inn her first home in Sioux Falls and says that the space provided a pivotal change in the trajectory of her life. She joined us to walk through Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety, formerly Children’s Inn, to share more about her experience and the important role this facility plays in our community.
