2022 election live updates: John Fetterman defeats Mehmet Oz, dealing huge blow to the GOP's Senate hopes
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Midterms 2022: Georgia, Arizona, Nevada & Wisconsin Senate Seats Too Close To Call; Control Of Congress Undecided As Dems Defy Expectations — Update
UPDATE, 11:46 PM PT: After all the rallies, all the ads, all the mudslinging, all the polls and predictions, and all the money, the overall results of the 2022 Midterm elections are up in the air heading towards the midnight hour. With Senate seats in Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, & once again pivotal Georgia too close to call, and GOP hopes of a red wave in at least the House of Representatives dissipating, no one really knows who will be in charge in Congress next year. Even with a December 6 runoff between incumbent Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker...
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he recovers from a stroke during the bare-knuckled campaign and giving Democrats hope they can retain control of the closely divided chamber. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, defeated Dr. Mehmet Oz, the smooth-talking and wealthy heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity in the presidential battleground state. Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy in which the tattooed and hoodie-wearing candidate sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected the party. “And that’s exactly what happened,” Fetterman, 53, told a cheering crowd early Wednesday at a concert venue in Pittsburgh. “We jammed them up. We held the line. I never expected that we would turn these red counties blue, but we did what we needed to do and we had that conversation across every one of those counties.”
AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog targeting one...
Early results put damper on McCarthy election night party
Dimming prospects for a red wave in the House put a damper on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) midterm election night party early Wednesday morning. McCarthy, who is hoping to be Speaker in a GOP majority, ventured over from a neighboring House GOP party and took the stage at just before 2 a.m., an hour after the event was originally scheduled to end.
Democrats’ Elevation of Election Deniers Worked
The party played with fire and avoided any burns with its midterm election strategy.
Republicans Eye House Takeover; Democrat John Fetterman Beats Dr. Oz
Control of the House and Senate are up for grabs in Tuesday’s midterm elections, which has been marked by concerns over high inflation, crime and threats to abortion rights. Democrats appeared to be faring better than many predicted, as John Fetterman won a key Senate race in Pennsylvania. He overcame a stroke to defeat Dr. Mehmet Oz, the daytime TV host who was endorsed by former President Trump.
GOP Gains Edge in Battle for Congress, but Its Expectations Dim
Democrats were bracing to defend their slim majorities in the House of Representatives and the Senate on Tuesday as an anxious nation rendered its midterm verdict on President Joe Biden’s leadership and his party. Republicans won some key early victories in Florida soon after polls began to close Tuesday...
Democrats look to curb losses to Republicans in U.S. Congress
PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov 9 (Reuters) - Control of Congress was up for grabs early on Wednesday after the U.S. midterm elections, with many of the most competitive races uncalled, leaving it unclear whether Republicans would crack Democrats' tenuous hold on power.
U.S. Senate control too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight vote counts
WASHINGTON — Control of the U.S. Senate remained unclear early Wednesday as races in a handful of swing states in the midterm elections were still too close to call, and it appeared it might be days — or even weeks — before a final result was known. But Democrats flipped the open Pennsylvania Senate seat, which Republicans have held for years, […] The post U.S. Senate control too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight vote counts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Monday the brutal attack on her husband will impact her decision on whether to remain in Congress after the midterm election, as she called on Republicans to stop the misinformation that is fueling political violence and urged Americans to “vote to defend our democracy.”
Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear
WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hung in the balance early Wednesday as Democrats showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas and Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California had not been called. Democrats also were successful in governors’ races, winning in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — battlegrounds critical to Biden’s 2020 win over former President Donald Trump. But Republicans held on to governors’ mansions in Florida, Texas and Georgia, another battleground state Biden narrowly won two years ago. With votes still being counted across the country, Republicans still had the opportunity to win control of Congress. But the results were uplifting for Democrats who were braced for sweeping losses, and raised questions about the size of Republicans’ governing majority if they win the House.
