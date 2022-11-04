ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Cambridge explores ‘no right on red’ citywide

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400Cn8_0izDKTUi00

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Major cities across the country do not allow “right on red.” Cambridge officials are now exploring something similar.

Cambridge is discussing the idea of making it illegal to take a right on red, which would affect all intersections with a traffic light. New York already does it and Washington DC just adopted it. “I think it would help quite a bit, actually. Cycling and walking around here can be scary,” said a man who talked with Boston 25.

Cambridge Vice-Mayor Alanna Mallon and another council member are pitching the idea. Mallon says “right on red” came from the 1970′s gas crisis – when prices skyrocketed. “To save gas, so you would roll through an intersection to save on that fuel efficiency and what it has done is created a dangerous intersections,” said Mallon.

The Vice Mayor says the biggest problem with right on red in some intersections is people do come to a full stop. They look left but as they turn right, there could be someone already in the crosswalk. “That really increases the amount, the level of how safe we can be,” said Mallon.

Residents are on both sides of the idea. “You can’t do that, you can’t do that. Why is that? Get rid of the bikes. Make more lanes for the cars,” said a driver. The no right on red rule would also apply to people on bikes. One cyclist told us she would follow the rule. “Well, yeah. I guess you would have to,” said the rider.

The idea will officially be presented at Monday’s city council meeting. If it moves forward the city council and city manager would have to sign off on it.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

