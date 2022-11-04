ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies

Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
HollywoodLife

Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos

Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Duran Duran Reveal Andy Taylor’s Cancer Diagnosis During 2022 Rock Hall Ceremony

Duran Duran performed at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday (November 5). After being inducted by actor Robert Downey Jr., lead singer Simon Le Bon read a letter from founding guitarist Andy Taylor, who was not present during the celebration. Le Bon revealed that Taylor’s absence was due to his Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis, which he received four years ago.
American Songwriter

7 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Jackson Wrote for Other Artists

In a career spanning more than four decades, Michael Jackson wrote more than 150 songs and produced a number of artists across genres. Already penning several songs for his 1979 Quincy Jones-produced solo album Off the Wall—including “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” which he wrote on his own—Jackson’s songwriting continued to flourish under the tutelage of Jones, who would work with Jackson on two more of his seminal albums Thriller and Bad.
soultracks.com

Hitmaking R&B singer Joyce Sims dies at age 63

(October 15, 2022) She burst onto the R&B music scene in the 1980s with a powerful voice a string of hits that showed off her songwriting skills. Today we mourn the passing of singer Joyce Sims at age 63, cause of death unknown. Sims first hit the charts on both...
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
The Independent

America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44

America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy