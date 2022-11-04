Read full article on original website
Related
Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies
Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, Bond At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Rehearsals: Rare Photos
Eminem and his gorgeous 26-year-old daughter Hailie Jade were spotted together in a rare public appearance on Friday, Oct. 4 in Los Angeles. The stylish duo attended rehearsals at the Microsoft Theater for the rapper’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which took place the following evening, and included fellow inductees Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon.
Duran Duran Reveal Andy Taylor’s Cancer Diagnosis During 2022 Rock Hall Ceremony
Duran Duran performed at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday (November 5). After being inducted by actor Robert Downey Jr., lead singer Simon Le Bon read a letter from founding guitarist Andy Taylor, who was not present during the celebration. Le Bon revealed that Taylor’s absence was due to his Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer diagnosis, which he received four years ago.
What John Lennon Said About Jesus Just Before He Died
John Lennon discussed Jesus as well as his positive and negative feelings about Christianity in an interview he did in 1980.
Why The Beatles’ ‘Eleanor Rigby’ ‘Stunned’ David Crosby
David Crosby of Crosby, Stills & Nash said Paul McCartney wrote The Beatles' "Eleanor Rigby" because different kinds of drugs opened his mind.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mimi Parker, founder and vocalist of acclaimed indie-rock band Low, dies at 55
The world of indie-rock has taken a big hit today as Mimi Parker, the co-founder and one of the vocalists in the band Low, has passed away at the age of 55. She had been battling cancer since her diagnosis in December 2020. Her husband and Low frontman Alan Sparhawk confirmed her tragic passing on Twitter.
Snoop Dogg Admitted the Only Person to Ever Out-Smoke Him is Willie Nelson
Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson are known for their love of cannabis, but only one of the famous musicians is 'the greatest smoker of all time.'
'Mortified' Valerie Bertinelli reacts with Taylor Swift lyrics to Matthew Perry saying they made out next to a passed-out Eddie Van Halen
Valerie Bertinelli has responded to the claims in Matthew Perry's memoir that they made out. Using the lyrics to Taylor Swift's new song "Anti-Hero," she addressed Perry's claim on TikTok. "Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?" she wrote. Valerie Bertinelli has responded to claims that...
Sam Williams – Son of Country Music Icon Hank Williams Jr., Admits to Being Gay
Hank Williams Jr.’s son, who also happens to be a famous country singer, Sam Williams, finally opens up about his sexuality. He comes out as gay and, at the same time, releases an impressive music video with the announcement. The country singer recently released the music video for the...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
TODAY.com
John Travolta pays tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday: ‘My favorite dance partner’
John Travolta is honoring late wife Kelly Preston on her birthday. The "Grease" star posted a throwback photo on Instagram on Oct. 13 showing the couple embracing one another. "Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly," he captioned it. Travolta and Preston's daughter,...
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Michael Jackson Wrote for Other Artists
In a career spanning more than four decades, Michael Jackson wrote more than 150 songs and produced a number of artists across genres. Already penning several songs for his 1979 Quincy Jones-produced solo album Off the Wall—including “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” which he wrote on his own—Jackson’s songwriting continued to flourish under the tutelage of Jones, who would work with Jackson on two more of his seminal albums Thriller and Bad.
Dolly Parton Declares Herself a ‘Rock Star Now’ in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Speech
Dolly Parton is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. After initially deeming herself not worth for induction back in March and attempting to withdraw from consideration — then ultimately agreeing to the honor six weeks later — Parton was officially inducted during the Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday night in Los Angeles.
soultracks.com
Hitmaking R&B singer Joyce Sims dies at age 63
(October 15, 2022) She burst onto the R&B music scene in the 1980s with a powerful voice a string of hits that showed off her songwriting skills. Today we mourn the passing of singer Joyce Sims at age 63, cause of death unknown. Sims first hit the charts on both...
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94
Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
Stevie Nicks Said Lindsey Buckingham ‘Disappeared From [Her] Life’ After They First Met
Stevie Nicks opened up about when she first met Lindsey Buckingham, years before they joined Fleetwood Mac together.
The Monkees Mike Nesmith Said Linda Ronstadt Heard ‘Different Drum’ and ‘Made Us All Rich’
Mike Nesmith thanked Linda Ronstadt for 'making us all rich' with her hugely successful recording of the song 'Different Drum.'
America’s Got Talent finalist Zuri Craig has died aged 44
America’s Got Talent finalist, Zuri Craig, has died aged 44.The singer’s death was revealed in an announcement made by his family yesterday (23 October) via Instagram."It is with profound sadness that we announce the transition of our beloved son, brother and friend, Zuri Craig," they wrote on the post."We thank you in advance for your prayers. Please honour our privacy during this unimaginable time of mourning." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuri Craig’s ZoReMi Ent (@zoremient)According to...
Comments / 1