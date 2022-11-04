Read full article on original website
electrek.co
Huck Cycles electric motorbikes with 40-mile range hit new lows from $4,770 in New Green Deals
Are you ready to leave that gas-guzzling car behind and enjoy a greener ride? Well, Huck Cycles is here to deliver just that. With all models featuring 40 miles of range and 30 MPH top speeds on the road, and 45 MPH off-road, today’s savings of up to $790 make now a compelling time to pick one up. No gas or oil is needed to ride, and pricing starts at $4,770. Plus, all models come with DOT-approved headlights, turn signals, and an integrated brake light as standard equipment. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
A 30 mph full-suspension electric scooter that looks striking and rides great: Kugoo Kirin G3 review
There are so many electric scooters these days that it’s becoming hard to keep them straight, so let’s complicate things even more by throwing another one into the mix! It’s time to take a deep dive into the Kugoo Kirin G3 electric scooter and see how it stacks up against the rest of the market.
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in November 2022
Here at Electrek we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through those thousands of miles of riding, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
electrek.co
2023 Kia EV6 price starts at $49,795 – $7K more than 2022’s base price
Kia is dropping the base “Light” trim level of its popular EV6 for 2023, resulting in a new base model price of $48,500 for its “Wind” trim level (plus a $1,295 destination charge). This is a $1,000 increase for the Wind trim level, but with the new absence of the “Light” trim, this means the cheapest EV6 is now $7,100 more than 2022’s cheapest EV6.
electrek.co
Hover-1’s Blackhawk electric scooter with 28-mile range hits new low at $405 in New Green Deals
Are you looking for a way to get around the city, neighborhood, or commute to work without using any gas or oil? Well, the Hover-1 Blackhawk electric scooter is the perfect tool for the job. With 28 miles of range per charge and the ability to travel up to 18 MPH. On sale today for $405, this discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at $135 under its normal going rate of $540. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co
Lucid Motors Q3 2022 results: $195.5M in revenue, 1,400 Air deliveries, and Gravity SUV reservations
Lucid Motors ($LCID) has posted its financial results for Q3 of 2022 ahead of its earnings call with investors later this afternoon. EV production and Air deliveries continue to grow while cash on hand continues to shrink. Still, Lucid Motors appears to be in good shape headed into 2023 as it looks to soon launch its second model, Project Gravity.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for harsh, cold climates
Heating technology manufacturer Carrier is set to start field testing its prototype air-source heat pump for cold climates. The project is part of the “Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge” developed by the U.S. Department of Energy. It aims to develop and commercialize a new heat pump technology to more efficiency heat residential homes in climates with freezing temperatures.
electrek.co
Could these tiny, low-cost electric cars help save America’s cities from massive vehicles?
As the cars on US roads grow larger and heavier every year, perhaps going electric simply isn’t enough. To take back our cities from massive trucks and SUVs while simultaneously promoting affordable and efficient electric vehicles, New York-based startup Wink Motors thinks it has the answer. Wink has just...
electrek.co
These energy giants are joining forces to ramp up renewable power
Global sustainable energy giants Hitachi Energy and Equinor today announced that they have signed a strategic collaboration agreement. They’re going to join forces on global electrification, renewable power generation, and low-carbon initiatives. The two companies have worked together over many decades. Hitachi Energy provided Equinor with power grid solutions...
electrek.co
How electric vehicles help keep the lights on with bidirectional charging during extreme weather events
You know how frustrating it can be if you’ve lost power for several days (or weeks). No running water and your internet, refrigerator, and other kitchen appliances are down – it’s complete darkness at night. Electric vehicles featuring large, powerful batteries and bidirectional charging capabilities are helping keep the lights as extreme weather events like hurricanes are on the rise.
electrek.co
Lamborghini sets a date for going electric, but hybrids will have to satisfy your need for speed for a while
Lamborghini is set to unveil its first electric supercar in 2028, but the company’s CEO Stephan Winklemann says don’t expect its hybrids to phase out anytime soon. With several automakers proving a fully electric supercar is possible, the brand that’s essentially synonymous with performance is finally setting a date for its EV release.
electrek.co
Elon Musk’s Boring Company begins testing full-scale Hyperloop system, with a twist
Elon Musk’s The Boring Company announced that it is starting testing on its first full-scale high-speed Hyperloop transportation system. The company might fulfill Musk’s vision for a new mode of transportation 10 years after unveiling it. But there have been some changes to the spec…. Back in 2013,...
natureworldnews.com
Solar Panel Efficiency May Significantly Improve After Recent Discovery
As a result of research from The Australian National University (ANU) that lessens their present restrictions, a rise in the efficiency of solar panels might be on the horizon. Solar Energy. In contrast to fossil fuels, the sun has more than enough energy to supply the world's energy demands, and...
electrek.co
Tesla applies for machine-to-machine cellular data service in its electric cars
Tesla has applied to offer telecommunication services in Canada, including “machine-to-machine cellular data service” in its electric cars. Starting with the Model S in 2012 and for a decade now, Tesla has been leading the auto industry in the level of connectivity inside its vehicles. Tesla has made...
yankodesign.com
This 40-in-1 EDC multitool is the most versatile pocket toolkit you can own
Designed to house practically every standard tool conceivable, and plated with 18K gold, the ScrewDriverKing is literal jewelry for EDC collectors. It’s portable, pocket-friendly, and ridiculously efficient at letting you assemble, disassemble, repair, tear down, measure, and create. The ScrewDriverKing™ comes on the back of the Distinct™ Ultra-Thin Multitool...
electrek.co
Theron Reever: Electric ATV that will make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad
Today, we bring you an exclusive first-drive review of the Theron Reever, an electric ATV that could make you stop waiting for the Tesla Cyberquad and set the stage for a new segment being electrified. Over the last few years, we have seen the wave of electrification taking over the...
electrek.co
Honda’s new AI-powered ‘golf cart’ look-alike will drive you around without a license
The new “Honda CI Micro-Mobility” self-driving EVs are set to hit the streets, combining Artificial (AI) and Cooperative (CI) technologies. Although it may resemble the look of a golf cart, Honda’s “Micro Mobility” concept is capable of much more, with features designed to shuttle around those who either don’t want to or can’t drive.
