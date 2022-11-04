ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Hot 99.1

Popular Local Burger Joint Opening 3rd Capital Region Location

A local burger chain is putting the finishing touches on its third Capital Region restaurant. When it comes to burger joints we have a wealth of options here in the Capital Region. We have every imaginable chain - Five Guys, Smashburger, and Elevation just to name of few. All of them are worthy of tasty burger praise, but it is always this burger lover's preference to sample some local flavor.
ALBANY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Legenadary Saratoga Springs Restaurant And Hotel Will Close In 2023

A Spa City mainstay will be closing for good in the New Year. Saratoga Springs is not only a great place to live, but a destination city for so many when it comes to arts, entertainment, and great food. It is also a prime destination to get married with a myriad number of great venues to tie the knot. One of those venues that has hosted that special day for so many, not to mention so many great meals for diners over the years, will be shutting down soon.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

Castle-like Llenroc Mansion in Rexford Boasts Boat-Shaped Pool & More

In 1992 it is believed this mansion in Rexford cost over $32 million to build. Original owner, Albert Lawrence built it to be modeled after Cornell University's campus center. He was an alumnus of the college and Llenroc is actually Cornell spelled backward. Fast forward after three previous owners and scandals, this outdated mansion has sold for just $1.9 million. This mansion may be outdated but it is grandiose and over the top. It has a 5-floor glass elevator, 24K gold gilded ceilings, Scandanavian marble floors, along with a sailboat-shaped indoor pool. It also has a mermaid bar with see-through views of the pool and fountains. It sits on 12 acres along the Mohawk River.
REXFORD, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Spa Relocates from Downtown Saratoga to Empire Run Location

Newly Rebranded Botanicals Spa Opens its Doors with a Grand Opening Celebration. Saratoga Botanicals Organics Spa & Store, formerly located on Henry Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, emerges with a new rebranding and relocation at 130 Excelsior Avenue, Suite 106. The spa’s new name is simply, “Botanicals Spa”.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

New Saratoga County brewery also offers wood-fired pizza

There’s a new brewery in Saratoga County and it’s serving up locally made brews and wood-fired pizza. The Speckled Pig Brewing Company recently opened its doors in Ballston Spa. Co-owner Larry Heid says his team did a lot of research to figure out what type of brewery to...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Restaurant Week Kicks Off!

Saratoga County — If you’re looking to expand your culinary palette, now is the perfect time to get out and try new restaurants in Saratoga County. The 17th annual restaurant week kicks off Monday, November 7, and runs through Sunday, November 13, 2022. Many local restaurants will serve up a variety of prix fixe menu options ranging from $25 and $35 three-course dinners to $15 lunch specials. Prices do not include tax or gratuity. “Discover Saratoga's Restaurant Week is one of the annual events that makes Saratoga Springs and Saratoga County a great place to live and visit” said Darryl Leggieri, President of Discover Saratoga. “Please support our local restaurants and their employees by trying a new restaurant or visiting an old favorite. I encourage everyone to get and enjoy a delicious meal and explore our destination's many unique local businesses, attractions, farms, parks, and more!” For menus, participating restaurants, special hotel rates, and more information about Discover Saratoga’s Annual Restaurant Week, visit www.discoversaratoga.org/restaurantweek or call 518-584-1531. Restaurant and hotel reservations are strongly suggested.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County IDA announces progress on two business parks in Catskill

CATSKILL – The Greene County Industrial Development Agency, which began work on a 60-acre business park on Route 23B in Catskill in 2017, has landed its first tenant, Bell Jar Holdings Company, in the Exit 21 West business park. The company acquired a 1.7-acre parcel with plans to rehabilitate...
CATSKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Indian Ladder Farms hosts annual Oyster Fest

Indian Ladder Farms is hosting its sixth annual Oyster Fest this weekend Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6. Long Island oyster farmer, Tall Mutha Shuka, aka, Keenan Boyle will be sharing his sustainable Blue Point Oysters with festival goers.
ALTAMONT, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road closures in Warren County

NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that the exit 20 ramp from the southbound Adirondack Northway (I87) to State Route 149 in Queensbury will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, November 9. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
