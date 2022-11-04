ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

96.5 KVKI

LSU Fans Create Two Baton Rouge ‘Earthquakes’ In Win Over Alabama

On a Saturday night in Death Valley, the Earth shook. At it was because of LSU Tiger football fans. In impressive fashion, the LSU Tigers 'walked off' with the win over Alabama with a 2-point conversion in overtime Saturday night, sealing a 32-21 win inside a packed Tiger Stadium. Creating a massive reaction all across the state of Louisiana. But the epicenter, in Baton Rouge, was...seismic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

After LSU loss, Analyst calls 2022 Nick Saban's 'worst coaching job'

Alabama football will likely miss the College Football Playoff for just the second time since its 2014 inception this season after suffering its second loss of the 2022 season in Week 10 at LSU. No two-loss team has ever reached the playoff, and even reaching the SEC Championship Game will now be a hurdle with Alabama a game behind LSU in the SEC West standings as the Tigers hold the tiebreaker.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Potential missed block in the back call on LSU game-winning touchdown goes viral

The head referee for the Alabama vs. LSU game appeared to miss a block in the back call on LSU’s game-winning touchdown run by Jayden Daniels. A screenshot of the Tigers’ tight end, Mason Taylor, blocking the Crimson Tide’s linebacker, Jaylen Moody, in the back has gone viral on Twitter in the aftermath of LSU’s win. The screenshot shows the head referee having a clear view of the action.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating

Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Alexis Morris, one of just a few returning LSU players, takes over the lead chair

Kim Mulkey has made “Piecing it 2gether” the theme of her second season at LSU. The first piece in the puzzle wants to help with the assembly. Senior guard Alexis Morris is the only starter returning from last year’s Tigers, who shocked the college women’s basketball world by going 26-6 overall, earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. She wants to be more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class

LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Poor Boy's Riverside Inn owners on Acadiana cuisine: 'Everybody here knows how to cook with love'

Richard Hurst first began pitching in to help at the family restaurant at age 4 by peeling potatoes and shrimp. Now co-owner of Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn with his wife, Lori, the Hursts lead the restaurant that is now marking 90 years in business. They are active in the year-long Eat Lafayette campaign and spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the history of the restaurant and the challenges of maintaining the iconic business.
LAFAYETTE, LA

