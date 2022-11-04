Read full article on original website
LSU Fans Create Two Baton Rouge ‘Earthquakes’ In Win Over Alabama
On a Saturday night in Death Valley, the Earth shook. At it was because of LSU Tiger football fans. In impressive fashion, the LSU Tigers 'walked off' with the win over Alabama with a 2-point conversion in overtime Saturday night, sealing a 32-21 win inside a packed Tiger Stadium. Creating a massive reaction all across the state of Louisiana. But the epicenter, in Baton Rouge, was...seismic.
247Sports
After LSU loss, Analyst calls 2022 Nick Saban's 'worst coaching job'
Alabama football will likely miss the College Football Playoff for just the second time since its 2014 inception this season after suffering its second loss of the 2022 season in Week 10 at LSU. No two-loss team has ever reached the playoff, and even reaching the SEC Championship Game will now be a hurdle with Alabama a game behind LSU in the SEC West standings as the Tigers hold the tiebreaker.
theadvocate.com
Scott Rabalaus: 'The Conversion' is twofold for LSU's Brian Kelly and his gutsy call
There’s the "Bluegrass Miracle" against Kentucky. There’s Billy Cannon’s punt return to beat Ole Miss. There’s the Tommy Hodson to Eddie Fuller fourth-down pass to beat Auburn in the "Earthquake Game," and Bert Jones to Brad Davis 50 years ago against the Rebels — the play that gave their fans the “One second blues.”
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
tdalabamamag.com
Potential missed block in the back call on LSU game-winning touchdown goes viral
The head referee for the Alabama vs. LSU game appeared to miss a block in the back call on LSU’s game-winning touchdown run by Jayden Daniels. A screenshot of the Tigers’ tight end, Mason Taylor, blocking the Crimson Tide’s linebacker, Jaylen Moody, in the back has gone viral on Twitter in the aftermath of LSU’s win. The screenshot shows the head referee having a clear view of the action.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
LSU just did that to Alabama: The good, bad and ugly from a Tiger Stadium stunner
Yes, LSU just did that. The Tigers landed the upset of Alabama in Baton Rouge, and everything still sits out in front of them. Here’s the good, the bad and the ugly from a wild night under the lights at Tiger Stadium.
LSU Quarterback's Father Reacts To His Son Beating Alabama
After pulling off the stunning upset of Alabama on Saturday night, Louisiana's WAFB 9 made sure to find LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels' biggest fan, his father. Speaking to dad, Javon, Daniels admitted this is a game he and his family will never forget. "Being here in Tiger Stadium on a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to incredible LSU upset over Alabama
Kirk Herbstreit was on the call for ESPN alongside Chris Fowler on Saturday night in Death Valley for LSU’s incredible 32-31 overtime upset win over Alabama. It was one of the best games in the lengthy and dynamic SEC West rivalry history, and the scene in Baton Rouge was one for the ages.
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
theadvocate.com
LSU football makes a significant jump in the AP poll after taking down Alabama
After beating Alabama 32-31 in overtime, LSU jumped to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday. The Tigers (7-2, 5-1 in the SEC) shot up eight spots from No. 15 the week before, while Alabama dropped to No. 10 in the poll. The Crimson Tide entered...
theadvocate.com
Alexis Morris, one of just a few returning LSU players, takes over the lead chair
Kim Mulkey has made “Piecing it 2gether” the theme of her second season at LSU. The first piece in the puzzle wants to help with the assembly. Senior guard Alexis Morris is the only starter returning from last year’s Tigers, who shocked the college women’s basketball world by going 26-6 overall, earning a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. She wants to be more.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
theadvocate.com
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picks up second commitment for 2023 recruiting class
LSU basketball coach Matt McMahon picked up a second commitment for his 2023 recruiting class Sunday when three-star shooting guard Mike Williams picked the Tigers. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Williams, a Baltimore native, will play his senior season for Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He is ranked No. 158 nationally in the 247Sports composite listing and checks in as the No. 29 shooting guard.
theadvocate.com
Angel Reese gets double-double in LSU debut as Tigers rout Bellarmine
As if LSU wasn’t impressive enough in its two exhibition games, coach Kim Mulkey unleashed transfer forward Angel Reese like she was a secret weapon in Monday’s season opener. In her first 14 minutes as a Tiger, Reese had 21 points and nine rebounds on the way to...
brproud.com
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
theadvocate.com
Prep notes: Playoff berth is about experience more than close destination for St. Amant
Being the last team placed on a playoff bracket is not always considered to be a prize. But for St. Amant coach David Oliver the chance to make a relatively short trip to play fifth-seeded Zachary Friday is both those things. “I won’t lie … the month of October was...
theadvocate.com
Poor Boy's Riverside Inn owners on Acadiana cuisine: 'Everybody here knows how to cook with love'
Richard Hurst first began pitching in to help at the family restaurant at age 4 by peeling potatoes and shrimp. Now co-owner of Poor Boy’s Riverside Inn with his wife, Lori, the Hursts lead the restaurant that is now marking 90 years in business. They are active in the year-long Eat Lafayette campaign and spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the history of the restaurant and the challenges of maintaining the iconic business.
