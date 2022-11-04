Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What’s the meaning behind the bird statue in Penfield?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question has to do with an art project taking flight in Penfield. It’s hard to miss, a large silver bird at a busy suburban intersection. It’s a unique example of public art on private land with a powerful message of peace. Laura...
WHEC TV-10
Residents say road that 17-year-old crashed on has long been dangerous
EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A community is in mourning after a tragic crash early Saturday morning in East Rochester. It took the life of an Aquinas senior. News10NBC hears from people in the neighborhood where the crash happened. They say that road has long been dangerous. Bluff Drive has...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Judge sentences Krauseneck to 25 years to life for Brighton Ax Murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A judge will sentence James Krauseneck on Monday afternoon. Krauseneck is the man convicted of killing his wife with an ax in Brighton back in 1982. A jury found Krauseneck guilty of murder in September after deliberating for a little more than a day. The defense...
WHEC TV-10
Rochestarians buying tickets ahead of next Powerball drawing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has been telling you that the Powerball jackpot is up to a record $1.9 billion!. Folks around the country are buying up their tickets while they still can to have their chance at the win of a lifetime, and Rochester is no exception. News10NBC went out and talked to locals buying their tickets and crossing their fingers.
WHEC TV-10
Four-year-old girl shot overnight on Selye Terrace
UPDATE: RPD said they would give an update on the status of the child Monday. ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 4-year-old girl was shot overnight in the City of Rochester. She is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Hospital. Just before midnight, police responded to Selye Terrace for the report of shots in the area.
WHEC TV-10
Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Enjoy the warmth before a pattern flip next weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. So far this November we have lucked out in avoiding the chilly weather we are used to during this month, and you want to enjoy it before bigger changes move in next weekend. Today, we will be seeing a few isolated showers this morning before a mixture of...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot
UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
WHEC TV-10
Parolee arrested for firing shots near group mourning 17-year-old murder victim
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old parolee was arrested after police said he fired shots on Weld Street near a group mourning the murder of teenager Chance Mosley. Group gathered last Wednesday night and scattered once the shots went off. Rochester police said bullets hit a nearby house but no one was struck by the gunfire.
WHEC TV-10
“I did not murder Cathy” James Krauseneck pleads innocence before he gets life in prison for the Brighton Ax Murder
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – James Krauseneck stood up and said he did not kill his wife Cathy. And then he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. It took 40 years to get to this moment in the Brighton Ax Murder case. After a month long trial in September, a jury found that, in February 1982, Cathy Krauseneck was killed by her husband James with one swing of an ax.
Comments / 0