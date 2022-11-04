ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Rochestarians buying tickets ahead of next Powerball drawing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC has been telling you that the Powerball jackpot is up to a record $1.9 billion!. Folks around the country are buying up their tickets while they still can to have their chance at the win of a lifetime, and Rochester is no exception. News10NBC went out and talked to locals buying their tickets and crossing their fingers.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Four-year-old girl shot overnight on Selye Terrace

UPDATE: RPD said they would give an update on the status of the child Monday. ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 4-year-old girl was shot overnight in the City of Rochester. She is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Hospital. Just before midnight, police responded to Selye Terrace for the report of shots in the area.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

UPDATE: Illegal gun found in trunk of car where 4-year-old was shot

UPDATE: Rochester police said an illegal handgun was found in the trunk of the car where a 4-year-old was shot. An investigation at Rochester General Hospital, where the 4-year-old was taken for treatment, led to the discovery of the gun. A relative of the 4-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for criminal possession of a weapon and he was issued an appearance ticket for Rochester City Court.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

“I did not murder Cathy” James Krauseneck pleads innocence before he gets life in prison for the Brighton Ax Murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – James Krauseneck stood up and said he did not kill his wife Cathy. And then he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. It took 40 years to get to this moment in the Brighton Ax Murder case. After a month long trial in September, a jury found that, in February 1982, Cathy Krauseneck was killed by her husband James with one swing of an ax.
BRIGHTON, NY

