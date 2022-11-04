Read full article on original website
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after police recovered a slew of drugs during a traffic stop last week. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Michael Barringer after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over last Friday on Colfax Street.
Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?
Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
erienewsnow.com
Warren County to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology
Law enforcement in Warren County will be piloting marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC, according to a news release. It is partnering with Canada-based Cannabix Technologies, which will provide two handheld units to police before the end of the year. Police will be able to use the technology for about...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Allegedly Caught Stealing A Catalytic Converter In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 43-year-old man in Cattaraugus County was allegedly caught red handed stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salamanca resident Darby Monahan on Monday after investigating a “suspicious person” call on Rock City Street in Little Valley.
wnynewsnow.com
Over 9,000 Ballots Collected So Far In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Over 9,000 ballots have been collected so far in Chautauqua County, as part of the mid-term election. Board of Election Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram released the statistics on Monday. Voters had four locations countywide to take part in early voting, which...
Erie store owner used customers’ food stamps to pay down their store credits
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Erie man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of food stamp fraud and identity theft. John Alan Vanhouwe, 60, pleaded guilty to two counts in federal court, according to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Pennsylvania. Vanhouwe owned a mobile convenience store in Erie where […]
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Police Chief Concerned About Cuts to Budget
The Jamestown Police Chief has concerns over cuts or under-funding of several areas of the department’s budget. Chief Tim Jackson, presenting to City Council, said training and instruction was only funded with $30,000 when $60,000 was requested. He said as of October 28, the department was $25,205 over budget for that line and he anticipated similar numbers for 2023.
wrfalp.com
Large Amount of Fentanyl Seized in Search, Falconer Man Arrested
An investigation into a large scale fentanyl distribution ring resulted in several raids and the arrest of a Falconer man. Jamestown Police said that members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators searched a home in Jamestown and in Falconer on Saturday night. A third search was done on a pick-up truck following a traffic stop.
erienewsnow.com
Unruly Man Arrested at Polling Place in Meadville
An unruly man who had a gun on him was arrested at a polling place in the City of Meadville on Tuesday, according to officials at the site. It happened at the Grace Methodist Church annex, which is located at 828 N. Main St. and where Meadville 1-1 voters cast their ballots.
wnynewsnow.com
Do You Plan To Vote? Jamestown Residents Take To The Polls
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A greater than average voter turnout is expected this year in Chautauqua County, with voters young and old taking to the polls to make their voices heard. Do you plan to vote, and why? That’s the question we posed to those in the...
Buffalo man shot on Exchange Street
Anyone with information that could help police investigate this incident can call their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
wnynewsnow.com
U.S. gas prices are slightly higher this week according to AAA
NEW YORK, NY (Newsource) – U.S. gas prices are inching upward. The average price nationwide for a gallon of self-serve, regular is $3.80, according to AAA. Officials there say that’s about a four-cent hike from last week and roughly 38-cents more than this time last year. Analysts say...
wesb.com
Little Valley Man Arrested on PA Warrant
A Little Valley man was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant in Salamanca Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Jacob G. Winship on a fugitive of just warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. Winship was additionally charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending extradition.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
Man at Holding Center accused of throwing feces at deputy
Autry, who was being held on weapons and assault on a first responder charges
wnynewsnow.com
Chautauqua Lake Sewer Extension Project Gets Funding Boost
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The next phase of a sewer extension project on Chautauqua Lake has received a big boost in funding. Phase two of the Westside Sewer Extension project was awarded $6 million in Water Infrastructure Improvement Grants from New York State. In total, the sewer...
Early voting ends for Erie County over the weekend, totals announced
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Election day is approaching, and Saturday marked the eighth official day for early voting across New York State. According to the Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph Mohr and Jeremy Zellner, 8,616 ballots were cast on Sunday, the final day of early voting. That brings the adjusted nine-day total to 70,077.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
Wellsville Village, Cattaraugus County Sheriff, and NYS Trooper reports. All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Wellsville Police arrested Alexander W. Cavanaugh, age 25 of Wellsville, charging him with Burglary 2nd (Class C Felony) and Criminal Mischief 4th. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Madison Street in the Village. He was processed, and arraigned before Town of Scio Justice Ames. Cavanaugh was committed to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bail or $75,000.00 property bond or $100,000.00 partially secured bond. Cavanaugh is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on December 6th at 4:30 pm. Wellsville Police were assisted by the New York State Police.
wnynewsnow.com
Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
