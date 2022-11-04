ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Busted After Police Allegedly Recover Drugs During Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after police recovered a slew of drugs during a traffic stop last week. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department arrested Michael Barringer after the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over last Friday on Colfax Street.
JAMESTOWN, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is This The Worst Intersection In New York?

Traffic is soon going to get ready busy at one Western New York intersection and this will become one of the worst places to be in a car in all of New York State. The Chick-Fil-A in Hamburg is set to open on November 17th (Take a Peek Inside) on the corner of McKinley and Milestrip and if the past is any indication of what traffic is like near a newly open Chick-Fil-A, you might want to avoid this intersection for a while.
HAMBURG, NY
erienewsnow.com

Warren County to Pilot Marijuana Breathalyzer Technology

Law enforcement in Warren County will be piloting marijuana breathalyzer technology to detect THC, according to a news release. It is partnering with Canada-based Cannabix Technologies, which will provide two handheld units to police before the end of the year. Police will be able to use the technology for about...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Man Allegedly Caught Stealing A Catalytic Converter In Cattaraugus County

LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A 43-year-old man in Cattaraugus County was allegedly caught red handed stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested Salamanca resident Darby Monahan on Monday after investigating a “suspicious person” call on Rock City Street in Little Valley.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Over 9,000 Ballots Collected So Far In Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – Over 9,000 ballots have been collected so far in Chautauqua County, as part of the mid-term election. Board of Election Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram released the statistics on Monday. Voters had four locations countywide to take part in early voting, which...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Jamestown Police Chief Concerned About Cuts to Budget

The Jamestown Police Chief has concerns over cuts or under-funding of several areas of the department’s budget. Chief Tim Jackson, presenting to City Council, said training and instruction was only funded with $30,000 when $60,000 was requested. He said as of October 28, the department was $25,205 over budget for that line and he anticipated similar numbers for 2023.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wrfalp.com

Large Amount of Fentanyl Seized in Search, Falconer Man Arrested

An investigation into a large scale fentanyl distribution ring resulted in several raids and the arrest of a Falconer man. Jamestown Police said that members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators searched a home in Jamestown and in Falconer on Saturday night. A third search was done on a pick-up truck following a traffic stop.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Unruly Man Arrested at Polling Place in Meadville

An unruly man who had a gun on him was arrested at a polling place in the City of Meadville on Tuesday, according to officials at the site. It happened at the Grace Methodist Church annex, which is located at 828 N. Main St. and where Meadville 1-1 voters cast their ballots.
MEADVILLE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Do You Plan To Vote? Jamestown Residents Take To The Polls

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A greater than average voter turnout is expected this year in Chautauqua County, with voters young and old taking to the polls to make their voices heard. Do you plan to vote, and why? That’s the question we posed to those in the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

U.S. gas prices are slightly higher this week according to AAA

NEW YORK, NY (Newsource) – U.S. gas prices are inching upward. The average price nationwide for a gallon of self-serve, regular is $3.80, according to AAA. Officials there say that’s about a four-cent hike from last week and roughly 38-cents more than this time last year. Analysts say...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Little Valley Man Arrested on PA Warrant

A Little Valley man was arrested on a Pennsylvania warrant in Salamanca Friday. Salamanca Police arrested 32-year-old Jacob G. Winship on a fugitive of just warrant issued from Warren County, Pa. Winship was additionally charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was held pending extradition.
SALAMANCA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Arrested In Connection With Jamestown Vehicle Theft

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown have arrested a man in connection with a vehicle theft. Officers with Jamestown Police responded to Allen Park last week for a report of a man sleeping in a vehicle. Following an investigation, it was found that the car was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua Lake Sewer Extension Project Gets Funding Boost

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – The next phase of a sewer extension project on Chautauqua Lake has received a big boost in funding. Phase two of the Westside Sewer Extension project was awarded $6 million in Water Infrastructure Improvement Grants from New York State. In total, the sewer...
STOW, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Regional Police Activity

Wellsville Village, Cattaraugus County Sheriff, and NYS Trooper reports. All those arrested are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Wellsville Police arrested Alexander W. Cavanaugh, age 25 of Wellsville, charging him with Burglary 2nd (Class C Felony) and Criminal Mischief 4th. The charges stem from an incident that took place on Madison Street in the Village. He was processed, and arraigned before Town of Scio Justice Ames. Cavanaugh was committed to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000.00 cash bail or $75,000.00 property bond or $100,000.00 partially secured bond. Cavanaugh is due to appear in Wellsville Village Court on December 6th at 4:30 pm. Wellsville Police were assisted by the New York State Police.
WELLSVILLE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Driver Airlifted Following Head-on Crash

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – One person was airlifted to a regional medical center following a Monday morning crash in Chautauqua County. The accident happened on County Route 380 around 7:30 a.m. in the Town of Ellery. The Sheriff’s Office tells WNY News Now two vehicles, a Ford...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

