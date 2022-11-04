ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Finebaum explains his updated top 4 after a wild Week 10

What an insane week of college football that was, right?. Three teams in the top 7 fell, but both B1G powerhouses remain at the top despite some scary close calls against Northwestern and Rutgers. Still, getting out a that week with a W is all that matters. Paul Finebaum joined...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win

It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer's Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan appear to be on a collision course at this point in the season. No one else in the Big Ten appears to be capable of stopping either the Buckeyes or the Wolverines. So, the winner of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game will likely represent the conference in the College Football Playoff.
COLUMBUS, OH
theScore

AP Poll: Alabama slides to No. 10, Georgia has No. 1 on lock

Georgia tightened its hold on No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, with TCU climbing up to No. 4 and Alabama dropping all the way to No. 10. The Bulldogs had their strongest support of the season after manhandling Tennessee in a 1-2 matchup on Saturday. Georgia received 62 of 63 first-place votes from the media panel in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Ohio State, Michigan Fans React To Kirk Herbstreit's Admission

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit still has Ohio State ranked ahead of Michigan in his latest rankings. Is the former Buckeyes quarterback showing bias in his latest personal rankings?. Michigan fans aren't happy with Herbstreit's latest rankings, which came out on Sunday morning, but the longtime college football analyst...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Big Ten power rankings for Week 11: Michigan overtakes Ohio State for No. 1 spot after latest domination

Welcome to Week 11 of the college football season, where the Michigan Wolverines are now at the top of the Big Ten power rankings after a dominant win over Rutgers. It didn't look pretty early, but Michigan showed its championship pedigree and Ohio State struggled on the road against Northwestern. Whether or not this is a temporary ranking for both teams remains to be seen. But right now, Michigan can dance on the top of the mountain.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Kickoff time for Georgia vs. Kentucky announced

The Georgia Bulldogs will once again be playing in the marquee SEC game come Week 12. The SEC announced Monday that Georgia’s road game against Kentucky will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 19 and will be televised by CBS. The Bulldogs’ matchup with the Wildcats will mark the fourth time this season Georgia has played on CBS, the other games being against Auburn, Florida and Tennessee.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

5-star LB Anthony Hill decommits from Texas A&M

Five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill has decommitted from Texas A&M, he announced on Monday afternoon. The nation’s No. 17 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite committed to the Aggies in late July but other schools including Texas have continued to push for him.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
FOX Sports

Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State headline Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

27-13 Why they're ranked here: Georgia left little doubt which team belongs in the No. 1 spot after a dominant performance against Tennessee. Stetson Bennett threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another, while the Bulldogs defense held Tennessee's high-octane offense without a touchdown until the final minutes. Kirby Smart’s team looks like the best team in college football.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

USC Trojans RB Travis Dye voices frustrations over 'disrespect' toward Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — For any narratives to be had about Pac-12 Conference not playing high-level football, first-year USC running back Travis Dye doesn’t want to hear them. Dye, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to the Trojans in the offseason, voiced frustrations about the perception of the conference Saturday after USC held off Cal, 41-35, in a game more tightly contested than most anticipated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Kalani Sitake inadvertently provided the diagnosis of the problems and gave away the solution to recent woes

BYU's win over Boise State caught just about everyone by surprise. When the game kicked off, BYU was a 10.5-point underdog playing on the blue turf at Boise State in a very difficult road environment. The Cougars had been reeling after four straight losses and few expected Kalani Sitake to be able to turn his squad's performance around in time to snap Boise State's four-game winning streak.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

247Sports

