Effective: 2022-11-08 23:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-09 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Target Area: Collin; Delta; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Lamar; Rains DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins and Rains Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Poor driving conditions are expected due to reduced visibility.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO