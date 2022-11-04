Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KETV.com
Two former teachers go head-to-head for OPS board subdistrict 6 seat
OMAHA, Neb. — It is old school experience versus new school enthusiasm in the race to represent subdistrict 6 on the OPS board. "I'm the voice that keeps talking," said Nancy Kratky, the incumbent who has sat on the board for 22 years. Kratky, an OPS grad, taught for...
KETV.com
Papillion elementary school holds election for students
PAPILLION, Neb. — Tuesday in Papillion, some elementary students took part in their own election. Young voters took turns at the polls inside Rumsey Station Elementary. They learned about why voting is so important, and then voted for the name of the intervention center. "It lets you like have...
KETV.com
2022 Nebraska midterm election results: Governor's race, congressional seats and more
OMAHA, Neb. — GOVERNOR | 1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | 3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT | STATE, LEGISLATURE | DOUGLAS COUNTY | OMAHA CHARTER AMENDMENTS | SARPY COUNTY | LANCASTER COUNTY | DODGE COUNTY | CASS COUNTY | WASHINGTON COUNTY |. Tuesday was midterm election day and ballots...
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Omaha city charter amendments
OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for the city's charter amendments as they come in on Nov. 8. Five amendments are on the ballot, including the process for filling a vacancy on the city council, mayoral replacement provisions and more. The polls close at...
KETV.com
Don Kleine defeats Democratic opponent to continue serving as Douglas County attorney
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Republican Don Kleine has defeated his Democratic opponent to continue serving as Douglas County attorney. Kleine has received 87,096 votes. Democrat Dave Pantos has captured 63,413 votes. Don Kleine was first elected as Douglas County attorney in 2006. He previously worked as a trial deputy...
KETV.com
'Show our gratitude,': La Vista Community Foundation hosts veteran appreciation dinner
LA VISTA, Neb. — Hundreds of veterans gathered in La Vista for an appreciation dinner Sunday. It's the first time they've been together in person since the pandemic hit. Around 600 service men and women and their families fill a La Vista hotel. "It's just a great evening for...
KETV.com
Live updates: Nebraska voters venturing out on Election Day despite rain; polls open until 8 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — It's Election Day — and one that will have an impact locally and nationally. Polls in Nebraska will close at 8 p.m., and people have been venturing out to vote despite the drizzle. Voting did suspend for a brief time so that poll workers...
KETV.com
As Nebraska prepares to face Michigan, Mickey Joseph says Huskers aren't 'throwing in the towel'
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph previewed Saturday's game against the undefeated Wolverines. The Huskers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) are traveling to the Big House to face Michigan (9-0, 5-0). Joseph said after a tough loss to Minnesota, NU still needs to get on the field and...
KETV.com
Midterm election results: Sarpy County races
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for Sarpy County as they come in on Nov. 8. The polls close at 8 p.m. For election results, see below.
KETV.com
Early voting creates long lines at Douglas County Election Commission
OMAHA, Neb. — Lines stretched out the door Monday at the Douglas County Election Commission office as voters took advantage of the final day to vote early in the November election. Polls in Nebraska open Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. CT, 7:00 a.m. MT. Iowa voters have from 7:00 a.m....
KETV.com
No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball blows out UNO in opener 100-36
LINCOLN, Neb. — Isabelle Bourne scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 22 Nebraska opened the season with a 100-36 win over Omaha on Monday. Allison Weidner added 19 points and nine rebounds, and South Dakota transfer Maddy Krull had 18 points with four 3-pointers for Nebraska. Alexis Markowski added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jaz Shelley had 10 assists. Annika Stewart scored 10 points as the Cornhuskers shot over 56%.
KETV.com
Lewis Central facing bus driver shortages after drivers call out
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Bus shortages have plagued school districts in the metro, and one superintendent is doing his part to make sure students get to school on time. After several drivers called out at Lewis Central Community School District, the wheels on the bus are in jeopardy of not moving.
KETV.com
Iowa Republicans and Democrats meet with voters for final push
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — There's a lot at stake across the river. Iowa Republicans Kim Reynolds and Chuck Grassley spent part of their final night campaigning in Council Bluffs. Meanwhile, Democratic challengers Deidre DeJear and Mike Franken made their pitch to voters in Des Moines. Both Republicans are incumbents;...
KETV.com
UNO Women's Soccer NCAA Tournament bound, draws No. 1 seed Notre Dame in first round
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha women's soccer team will head to South Bend, Indiana to take on the Fighting Irish in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament. The teams will play Saturday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. The Mavericks won their first ever Summit League...
KETV.com
Omaha Police identify woman shot and killed near 49th and Miami
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police identified the woman shot and killed early Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami. Investigators say the victim is DaeTiauna Kellogg, age 20. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call about 2:29 Sunday morning. Once on scene, officers found Kellogg. OPD said...
KETV.com
Police identify man injured in Omaha shooting Sunday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was seriously injured after a shooting in Omaha Sunday night. Officials say the call came in at 7:50 p.m. on N. 41st near Pinkney Street. Officers found Reginald Collins who said he was walking when someone in a "dark colored sedan" shot him. A nearby house was also hit by gunfire.
KETV.com
Omaha police identifies off-duty officer under investigation for incident that occurred Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating an incident that occurred Sunday involving an off-duty officer. Authorities said an internal investigation will be conducted, as authorized by Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer. The officer being investigated for the alleged incident is William Klees, Omaha police confirmed to KETV NewsWatch...
KETV.com
Papillion police report missing 21-year-old woman found safe
PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion police said 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood has been located and is safe. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Harwood was reported...
KETV.com
Bellevue police searching for missing woman who has dementia
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police are searching for a missing woman with dementia. Police said 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge streets by a transportation service last Thursday around 3 p.m. Her family hasn't heard from her since, according to Bellevue police. She uses...
KETV.com
Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
