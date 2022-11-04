ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Papillion elementary school holds election for students

PAPILLION, Neb. — Tuesday in Papillion, some elementary students took part in their own election. Young voters took turns at the polls inside Rumsey Station Elementary. They learned about why voting is so important, and then voted for the name of the intervention center. "It lets you like have...
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Omaha city charter amendments

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for the city's charter amendments as they come in on Nov. 8. Five amendments are on the ballot, including the process for filling a vacancy on the city council, mayoral replacement provisions and more. The polls close at...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Sarpy County races

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 is tracking midterm election results for Sarpy County as they come in on Nov. 8. The polls close at 8 p.m. For election results, see below.
KETV.com

No. 22 Nebraska women's basketball blows out UNO in opener 100-36

LINCOLN, Neb. — Isabelle Bourne scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds as No. 22 Nebraska opened the season with a 100-36 win over Omaha on Monday. Allison Weidner added 19 points and nine rebounds, and South Dakota transfer Maddy Krull had 18 points with four 3-pointers for Nebraska. Alexis Markowski added 13 points and eight rebounds and Jaz Shelley had 10 assists. Annika Stewart scored 10 points as the Cornhuskers shot over 56%.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Lewis Central facing bus driver shortages after drivers call out

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Bus shortages have plagued school districts in the metro, and one superintendent is doing his part to make sure students get to school on time. After several drivers called out at Lewis Central Community School District, the wheels on the bus are in jeopardy of not moving.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Iowa Republicans and Democrats meet with voters for final push

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — There's a lot at stake across the river. Iowa Republicans Kim Reynolds and Chuck Grassley spent part of their final night campaigning in Council Bluffs. Meanwhile, Democratic challengers Deidre DeJear and Mike Franken made their pitch to voters in Des Moines. Both Republicans are incumbents;...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha Police identify woman shot and killed near 49th and Miami

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police identified the woman shot and killed early Sunday near 49th Avenue and Miami. Investigators say the victim is DaeTiauna Kellogg, age 20. According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call about 2:29 Sunday morning. Once on scene, officers found Kellogg. OPD said...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Police identify man injured in Omaha shooting Sunday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A 51-year-old man was seriously injured after a shooting in Omaha Sunday night. Officials say the call came in at 7:50 p.m. on N. 41st near Pinkney Street. Officers found Reginald Collins who said he was walking when someone in a "dark colored sedan" shot him. A nearby house was also hit by gunfire.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Papillion police report missing 21-year-old woman found safe

PAPILLION, Neb. — Papillion police said 21-year-old Tiffany Harwood has been located and is safe. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Harwood was reported...
PAPILLION, NE
KETV.com

Bellevue police searching for missing woman who has dementia

BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bellevue police are searching for a missing woman with dementia. Police said 68-year-old Lucille Lamay Green was dropped off near 25th and Dodge streets by a transportation service last Thursday around 3 p.m. Her family hasn't heard from her since, according to Bellevue police. She uses...
BELLEVUE, NE
KETV.com

Vehicle catches fire after Council Bluffs crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — An SUV burst into flames after a crash in Council Bluffs early Monday morning. Police found the scene near 16th Street and Avenue A shortly before 3 a.m. Officers said a southbound Ford Escape crashed into a white truck. The Escape burst into flames. Police...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy