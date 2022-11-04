ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Why Yellowstone, Paramount's Biggest Hit, Isn't on Paramount Plus

Yellowstone is, by far, the biggest hit on the Paramount Network -- and one of the top hits on cable television overall. Its fourth-season finale earlier this year eclipsed 10 million viewers, topping even the finale for House of the Dragon last month. The saga of the Dutton family will return Sunday with its fifth season premiere, a so-called "two-hour event."
CNET

See Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink in Emotional New Trailer for 'The Whale'

A24 on Tuesday released the first trailer for The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser as a reclusive, 600-pound English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. The short preview for the psychological drama caps off with Fraser sincerely saying "people are amazing." The movie premiered to standing ovations...
CNET

That Bass Line Makes You Dance, Even When You Can't Hear It

A key moment in any night out at the club -- or any concert helmed by a DJ spinning house, trap or any other electronic subgenre -- is when the beat drops. The deeper and dirtier the bass, the better. You've probably seen crowds surge onto the dance floor when the beat hits and thin out when it pulls back.
CNET

'House of the Dragon' Swapped Twins in Season Finale, Report Says

Real-life twins Luke and Elliott Tittensor play House of the Dragon's twin knights, Ser Arryk Cargyll and Ser Erryk Cargyll. Both knights are a part of the Kingsguard, sworn to protect whomever rules the Iron Throne. In the season finale of HBO Max's Game of Thrones prequel, which aired Oct....
CNET

How to Get Smoother Streaming and a Better Picture on Netflix, Disney Plus and More

Does your Netflix pause and stutter? Does your Disney+ take forever to load? Is the picture quality on your Amazon Prime Video so bad it's hard to tell the elves from the orcs? These issues with streaming video are quite common, and are generally caused by your home's internet. If you have lots of people streaming on different devices, having Zoom meetings, and gaming online, it can make the problem worse.

