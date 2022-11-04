APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Appomattox County family is receiving help from the community following a devastating fire on Monday. On Monday, a personal disaster struck the family on Old Bethany Rd, when their house caught fire and was extensively damaged. The family of four adults and one child were able to get out of the house to safety but they lost many of their personal items in the fire.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO