WSET
LIST: At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program coming to the Hill City
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is announcing the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program in Lynchburg and Waynesboro. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site. The food bank is an equal opportunity provider and...
WSET
Appomattox fire victims being supported by Community & Disaster Relief
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Appomattox County family is receiving help from the community following a devastating fire on Monday. On Monday, a personal disaster struck the family on Old Bethany Rd, when their house caught fire and was extensively damaged. The family of four adults and one child were able to get out of the house to safety but they lost many of their personal items in the fire.
WSET
NOAA awards Building Heat Resistance in SWVA partnership with various Roanoke agencies
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is awarding the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education initiative. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by NOAA for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways...
WSET
Radford Police highlight officer training efforts for November
RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Radford City Police Department is highlighting its officers and training efforts for the month of November. RCPD said training is essential in the law enforcement department and for their officers. "In order to stay diligent in their skills," RCPD said. "As well as adapting...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Road closures expected in Pittsylvania Co. due to pavement repairs
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Pittsylvania County, listen up. The Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday that you should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru...
WSET
Early voting turnout in Danville & Pittsylvania County
(WSET) — Some voters took advantage of early voting, which ended on Saturday, including voters on the Southside. In Danville, about 13% of registered voters have already voted either by mail or in person. Pittsylvania County saw about 6.5 percent vote early. Director of Elections for Pittsylvania County Kelly...
WSET
38-year-old woman found after being reported missing by husband in Henry County: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a missing person in the area. The Sheriff’s Office said Nydia Dee Wilson, 38, was reported missing by her husband. She was last seen leaving her residence, located at 391 Holland Circle in Axton on Saturday.
WSET
Instructors & students from across the Commonwealth came together for 2022 'Truck School'
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — People from across the Commonwealth came together to practice and learn rescue skills. The Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue said that this weekend instructors and students from across the Commonwealth came together for the 2022 "Truck School". According to the department the...
WSET
'Rights of the people:' Lynchburg voters head to the polls
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you are planning on hitting the polls throughout the day today, there are a few things you should keep in mind. When you get to the polls, you'll need to have your ID ready. The Lynchburg Registrar's Office says it will also accept a...
WSET
Roanoke City Public Schools collects winter coats for students
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As temperatures begin to drop, Roanoke City Public Schools wants to make sure its students are keeping warm this winter. On Monday, RCPS announced that it is beginning its annual coat collection drive for students who do not have adequate cold-weather clothing. The public is...
WSET
Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
WSET
Lynchburg police attend funeral of retired Deputy Chief
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg police said their last goodbyes to a long-serving companion, retired Deputy Chief Charles Michael Glass. The Lynchburg Police Department posted on Facebook about officers attending his funeral, giving a few words about Glass' history with local law enforcement. He served in LPD for 33 years, rising up to Deputy Chief before retiring.
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. recognizes notable residents, including James Webb Telescope Director
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County is honoring and recognizing its notable residents with a "Notable Residents" page on its site. The county shared on Facebook their latest highlight: Gregory Robinson, a Ringgold native and Dan River High School graduate. Robinson served as the Program Director of NASA’s...
WSET
Roanoke Public Libraries host 'Giving' events in partnership with Bombas apparel
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Public Libraries is teaming up with Bombas apparel for a special giveaway event at their locations. You can stop by on Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. at the Main Library or at Belmont Branch Library on Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. for free clothing and refreshments.
WSET
'We were seeing 250 a day:' Early voting turnout nearly doubles in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Early voting in Lynchburg was a popular option for many this year, with the number nearly double that of the 2018 midterms. Gibbons said almost 5,000 people headed to the polls to cast their ballots early this year in the Hill City. That number looks...
WSET
Roanoke leaf collection begins as peak color disappears, cool temperatures return
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke is here to help when it comes to cleaning up those fall leaves. Roanoke's Bagged Leaf Collection Program will be conducted in November and December in the following weeks:. November 14-17 November 28-December 1. December 5-8 December 12-15 Bagged leaf collection...
WSET
'Share the Warmth:' Mast Store in Roanoke collects winter coats for those in need
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Mast General Store welcomes Columbia Sportswear’s partnership for this year’s Share the Warmth campaign. During the month of November, Mast Store in Roanoke is collecting gently used coats, jackets, sweaters, and blankets to share with neighbors who need them. Columbia will also make their own donation of coats and jackets to be shared with community organizations.
WSET
Power Swabs Lifts Stains Off Teeth
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Power Swabs is designed to help whiten your teeth. The company says it actually removes the stains off your teeth. You can even carry it around and do it after that morning cup of coffee! Emily found out how it works.
WSET
Christmas Holiday Market Offers Local Items, Photos with Santa, and Giveaways!
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — The Christmas Holiday Market is set for November 12 at CVCC in Bedford. It's put on by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce. There are a lot of vendors and great opportunities to buy local! Emily got to throw on her Santa hat and see what will be available to shop!
WSET
7 candidates, 3 seats: City Council race on the ballot in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Not only are Congressional candidates on the ballot in Lynchburg, but also candidates for the Lynchburg City Council. There are seven candidates running for three seats. Independent incumbents Vice Mayor Beau Wright and Councilwoman Dr. Treney Tweedy are running for re-election. Wright's top priorities are...
