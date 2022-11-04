ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Botetourt County, VA

WSET

LIST: At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program coming to the Hill City

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is announcing the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Meals Program in Lynchburg and Waynesboro. The same meals will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site. The food bank is an equal opportunity provider and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Appomattox fire victims being supported by Community & Disaster Relief

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An Appomattox County family is receiving help from the community following a devastating fire on Monday. On Monday, a personal disaster struck the family on Old Bethany Rd, when their house caught fire and was extensively damaged. The family of four adults and one child were able to get out of the house to safety but they lost many of their personal items in the fire.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WSET

NOAA awards Building Heat Resistance in SWVA partnership with various Roanoke agencies

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is awarding the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education initiative. Over the next two years, the Building Heat Resilience in Southwestern Virginia through Education project, funded by NOAA for $316,777 will identify and strengthen resilience pathways...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Radford Police highlight officer training efforts for November

RADFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Radford City Police Department is highlighting its officers and training efforts for the month of November. RCPD said training is essential in the law enforcement department and for their officers. "In order to stay diligent in their skills," RCPD said. "As well as adapting...
RADFORD, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: Road closures expected in Pittsylvania Co. due to pavement repairs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Drivers in Pittsylvania County, listen up. The Virginia Department of Transportation said Monday that you should expect delays due to pavement repair in the work zone on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The southbound lane of Route 29 will be temporarily closed to thru...
WSET

Early voting turnout in Danville & Pittsylvania County

(WSET) — Some voters took advantage of early voting, which ended on Saturday, including voters on the Southside. In Danville, about 13% of registered voters have already voted either by mail or in person. Pittsylvania County saw about 6.5 percent vote early. Director of Elections for Pittsylvania County Kelly...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

'Rights of the people:' Lynchburg voters head to the polls

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you are planning on hitting the polls throughout the day today, there are a few things you should keep in mind. When you get to the polls, you'll need to have your ID ready. The Lynchburg Registrar's Office says it will also accept a...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Roanoke City Public Schools collects winter coats for students

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — As temperatures begin to drop, Roanoke City Public Schools wants to make sure its students are keeping warm this winter. On Monday, RCPS announced that it is beginning its annual coat collection drive for students who do not have adequate cold-weather clothing. The public is...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Historic jackpot run gathers $42M for VA education, $100K ticket sold in Madison Heights

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Although the jackpot-winning ticket in the historic Powerball drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement. During the 41 drawings of the jackpot run that began in August and ended with the world-record $2.04 billion drawing Tuesday morning, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Lynchburg police attend funeral of retired Deputy Chief

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg police said their last goodbyes to a long-serving companion, retired Deputy Chief Charles Michael Glass. The Lynchburg Police Department posted on Facebook about officers attending his funeral, giving a few words about Glass' history with local law enforcement. He served in LPD for 33 years, rising up to Deputy Chief before retiring.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

'Share the Warmth:' Mast Store in Roanoke collects winter coats for those in need

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Mast General Store welcomes Columbia Sportswear’s partnership for this year’s Share the Warmth campaign. During the month of November, Mast Store in Roanoke is collecting gently used coats, jackets, sweaters, and blankets to share with neighbors who need them. Columbia will also make their own donation of coats and jackets to be shared with community organizations.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Power Swabs Lifts Stains Off Teeth

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Power Swabs is designed to help whiten your teeth. The company says it actually removes the stains off your teeth. You can even carry it around and do it after that morning cup of coffee! Emily found out how it works.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

7 candidates, 3 seats: City Council race on the ballot in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Not only are Congressional candidates on the ballot in Lynchburg, but also candidates for the Lynchburg City Council. There are seven candidates running for three seats. Independent incumbents Vice Mayor Beau Wright and Councilwoman Dr. Treney Tweedy are running for re-election. Wright's top priorities are...
LYNCHBURG, VA

