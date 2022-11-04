ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

Harrison man charged with DUI in Fawn rollover crash that injured 6 people in June

By Joe Napsha
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
A Natrona Heights man was jailed Friday for allegedly driving under the influence when his pick-up truck rolled over in June in Fawn, severely injuring a boy, Allegheny County Police said.

Kevin Harrison, 35, surrendered to authorities Friday and was placed in the Allegheny County Jail. He was awaiting arraignment on charges of driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of children and multiple traffic offenses.

The county medical examiner’s office determined that Harrison was under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and cocaine when the crash occurred at about 9:40 p.m. June 7 on Route 908, police said. Harrison also allegedly was driving while his license was suspended.

There were six people in the truck, including two men and four children in the Chevrolet Silverado pickup when it rolled over.

All were treated at area hospitals. A 13-year-old boy suffered severe injuries. Police said he has been released from the hospital.

Harrison was not related to any of his passengers, police said.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS , 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

