ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Democrat & Chronicle newspaper employees strike in Rochester

By Zach Adams
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21eL2x_0izDHsKY00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Rochester newspaper The Democrat and Chronicle were on strike Friday, to push their holding company Gannett to provide better wages and benefits.

They also protested layoffs and furloughs, which they say have led to extreme difficulty when trying to do their job.

Education reporter Justin Murphy, who is co-chair of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester, says the lack of support from their employer has been frustrating.

“We’re not asking for a lot,” Murphy said. “We’re not asking for exorbitant salaries. We’re asking for salaries that manage to support a family. We’re asking for benefits that are minimally sufficient. We’re asking for a newsroom with a minimal number of people that can do the job that we so badly want to do and the community so badly needs us to do.”

The union members say they’ve been without a contract for three and a half years, and have made very little progress in negotiations during that time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i100rocks.com

‘Reimagining’ Committee to review Rochester’s model for unarmed services

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee is working toward progress. On Wednesday, the committee will meet to discuss policies. They’ll talk about Rochester’s model for unarmed support services, and hear from Michael Stitley, who directs the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response.
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

LIVE: Local 2022 Election Updates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today is election day. Polls closed at 9:00 p.m. in New York State. News 8 is tracking the results live as they come in right here. 9:02 p.m. — The Associated Press has declared incumbent Democrat Chuck Schumer the winner in his bid for re-election. Schumer will lose his position as […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Nov. 6, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. For several months there’s been a debate over reconfiguring the 29 districts in Monroe County. The conversation has centered around five majority Black districts. News10NBC’s Lynette Adams hears from Rev. Myra Brown, founder of Spiritus Christi Anti-Racism Coalition, and Robin Wilt, a Brighton Town Council member and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bishop addresses clergy abuse settlement during Penfield mass

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Catholic Diocese reached a $55 million settlement with over 400 survivors of sexual abuse earlier this week. Bishop Salvatore Matano addressed the settlement during Sunday mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Penfield, the first weekend since the proposed settlement was announced. In...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

CNB CEO Frank Hamlin among top financial leaders

For the second year in a row, Frank H. Hamlin III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. (CNB), is listed among the top 30 financial leaders in an annual ranking by the Rochester Business Journal. “It’s not just about the numbers,” reflected Hamlin. “As...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy