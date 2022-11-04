Democrat & Chronicle newspaper employees strike in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees at the Rochester newspaper The Democrat and Chronicle were on strike Friday, to push their holding company Gannett to provide better wages and benefits.

They also protested layoffs and furloughs, which they say have led to extreme difficulty when trying to do their job.

Education reporter Justin Murphy, who is co-chair of the Newspaper Guild of Rochester, says the lack of support from their employer has been frustrating.

“We’re not asking for a lot,” Murphy said. “We’re not asking for exorbitant salaries. We’re asking for salaries that manage to support a family. We’re asking for benefits that are minimally sufficient. We’re asking for a newsroom with a minimal number of people that can do the job that we so badly want to do and the community so badly needs us to do.”

The union members say they’ve been without a contract for three and a half years, and have made very little progress in negotiations during that time.

