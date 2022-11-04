ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Cardinals Rule Three Players Out vs. Seahawks

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlPae_0izDHhrn00

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty of talented players missing or up in the air for a Week 9 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Arizona Cardinals have ruled three players out for Sunday's contest with the Seattle Seahawks:

Max Garcia (shoulder), Rodney Hudson (knee) and Christian Matthew (hamstring) were all officially ruled out for this week. Kingsbury previously said he didn't expect Hudson to return earlier on Monday.

None of the players ruled out practiced all week.

Five other Cardinals find themselves questionable heading into Week 9: Budda Baker (ankle), James Conner (ribs), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), D.J. Humphries (back) and Jonathan Ledbetter (ribs).

Kingsbury told reporters today Humphries and Conner would be game-time decisions while Gardeck's status "is not looking great" to play against Seattle.

Baker practiced on Friday for the first time this week; same with Humphries. Conner and Gardeck haven't missed a day while Ledbetter has not practiced at all.

The Cardinals just signed DT Trysten Hill off waivers this week, so we may see him get some early action depending on his grip of the playbook.

In better news, Byron Murphy upgraded himself to a full participant today, as did Cameron Thomas. Prater was limited all three days but should be good to go.

Arizona Cardinals Friday Injury Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1Dci_0izDHhrn00

Marquise Goodwin and Darrell Taylor are both ruled out for the Seahawks, while Joey Blount and Penny Hart are listed as questionable.

All others on Seattle's injury report were full participants, which includes Jordyn Brooks, Noah Fant, Gabe Jackson, Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

Inactives will officially be released 90 minutes prior to game time.

Thank you for making All Cardinals your number one choice for Arizona Cardinals news, updates, analysis, and more. Be sure to give us a like on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more Cards content.

Top Arizona Cardinals Stories

Three Storylines for Cardinals-Seahawks

James Conner, D.J. Humphries Will be Game-Time Decisions

Justin Pugh Nominated as Cardinals' Salute to Service Award Player

Report: Cardinals Shopped A.J. Green at Trade Deadline

Cardinals Thursday Injury Report Shows No Changes

DeAndre Hopkins is Arizona's Highest Graded Player via PFF

What Arizona's New Additions Bring to Cardinals

Cardinals Offered Slim Chances to Make Playoffs

Fantasy: Start Kyler Murray, Zach Ertz in Week 9

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker

Jimmy Johnson had a brutally honest admission on his former running back, Herschel Walker, running for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The legendary Dallas Cowboys head coach spoke with USA TODAY about Walker's political move. When asked if Johnson saw this coming, the Hall of Fame coach had a...
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Odell Beckham attracting major interest from 1 NFC contender

A new team may be emerging as one of the favorites to land wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the stretch run of the season. The Dallas Cowboys are “expected to be in the mix” for Beckham in free agency, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Dallas wants to add another receiver that can stretch the field, and clearly views Beckham as a possible fit for that role.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Made Offer For Notable Wide Receiver

To the disappointment of fans, pundits, and relatives, the Dallas Cowboys didn't acquire a wide receiver before Tuesday's trade deadline. Well, at least they tried. Along with discussing a deal for Houston Texans veteran Brandin Cook, the Cowboys inquired about another AFC wideout. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Cowboys Country's Mike Fisher), Dallas made an offer to the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy.
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Blame On Josh McDaniels As Raiders Blow Double-Digit Lead Vs. Jaguars

Sunday looked like a classic bounce-back spot for the Raiders, but Josh McDaniels simply couldn’t get his team to close out the full 60 minutes. Las Vegas went up, 17-0, in the first half, thanks to two touchdown receptions from Davante Adams, who was held to one reception for three yards in a Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Released After Team's Loss

A former college football star quarterback turned NFL journeyman has been released on Monday morning. The Panthers fell to the Bengals on Sunday afternoon in blowout fashion. Following the contest, the NFC South team has parted ways with third-year quarterback Jacob Eason. He had been with the team since the start of the season.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

NFL Head Coach Fired After Nearly Four Years With Team

Another NFL head coach has been fired. On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts announced they had parted ways with head coach Frank Reich. This move comes after the Colts suffered a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, and the team has lost three consecutive games. The firing also comes nearly one month after the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule, meaning there will be at least two head coaching positions open once the 2022 NFL season ends.
Yardbarker

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Addresses Reporters After Loss to Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals are now 3-6, and it was indeed a somber locker room following the loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Week 9 saw plenty of positives in the early stages of the game for Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone on the Cardinals' first drive of the game, marking the first time all season Arizona scored a touchdown on their first possession.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing

Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Seahawks

GLENDALE -- In a game that seemed very winnable, the Arizona Cardinals once again came up short. The Cardinals needed a win to keep their NFC West title hopes alive over the Seattle Seahawks, but when push came to shove, Seattle simply made more plays to hold their division lead.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Trail the Seahawks 10-7 at the Half

Penalties and self-inflicted wounds killed the Cardinals’ hopes of taking a first half lead against the Seattle Seahawks. After right guard Will Hernandez limped off the field with a chest injury, Arizona had a total of three backups in the interior line positions. These injuries played a massive role...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Vikings, Seahawks, Jets rise; Rams, Raiders fall

The good news is that we've reached the halfway point of the NFL season. The bad news is we still have no idea what's going on. Half of the league has taken its bye week. It's a sufficiently large sample size to make assumptions about how the rest of the season will play out. And yet, with each passing week we're forced to question what we know.
WASHINGTON STATE
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy