Wichita County, TX

KFDX Chief Meteorologist trades green screen for Big Brothers Big Sisters Dancing For The Stars stage

By Lauren Linville
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling will soon trade the green screen for the stage as he prepares to dance for a worthy cause.

Michael and 19 other local celebrities are now paired up with a dance instructor for the 2023 Dancing For the Stars, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County’s largest fundraising event.

This year’s theme is ‘back in the day,’ meaning dancers and instructors will choose music from the past and compete to raise the most money for BBBS.

Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling ‘back in the day,’ (Dec., 2009)
The teams drew numbers on Friday, Nov. 4 to determine the order of performances.

Teams

  • Team 1: Matt Ledesma, Debbie Dobbins (instructor: Alicia Crouch)
  • Team 2: Chip Kouri, Jacob Eakin (instructor: Calvin Russell)
  • Team 3: Darbi & Cory Glassburn (instructor: Sydney Wisdom)
  • Team 4: Jeanette Perry, Dr. Keith Lamb (instructor: Morgan Dayley)
  • Team 5: Dr. Stephanie Robles, Gonzalo Robles (instructor: Keyla Ahow)
  • Team 6: Jacelyn Lassiter, Danny Martinez (instructor: Julieann Corrachio)
  • Team 7: Lee Ann Haines, Lahoma Vaughn (instructor: Ronald Moses)
  • Team 8: Tila Grant, Michael Bohling (instructor: Luke Draper)
  • Team 9: Alisha Hagler, Dr. Matthew Luttrell (instructor: Melvin Daye)
  • Team 10: Andrew Wolf, Dr. Jamaan Kenner (instructor: Kiera Simmons)

It’s an event the community supports and one they do not want to miss, so mark Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 on the calendar.

Ticket sales will go on sale soon, visit the Dancing For the Stars Facebook page for details.

Click here for the DFTS fundraising page . The team that raises the most money will claim the Mirror Ball Trophy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

